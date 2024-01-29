oatawa

CGGR strategy

The Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) is an actively managed fund listed on 02/22/2022. It has a portfolio of 125 companies, a trailing 12-month yield of 0.40%, and a total expense ratio of 0.39%. Distributions are paid semi-annually. As described in the prospectus by Capital Group, the fund's objective is capital growth and it invests at least 75% of its assets in companies based in the U.S. The portfolio "is divided into segments managed by individual managers. (...) The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund's portfolio investments." The fund currently has six portfolio managers. Nevertheless, "investment decisions for the fund are made independently to optimize its portfolio for the number, type and weighting of portfolio holdings (…) The investment adviser employs a suite of technology, including quantitative modeling and risk tools, as part of this investment process." This description unveils a discretionary approach based on individual skills, combined with a systematic risk management approach. Such a strategy offers a lot of flexibility. On the downside, it lacks transparency and makes the strategy impossible to duplicate or backtest, like for most actively managed funds. The fund's turnover rate in the most recent fiscal year was 33%, which is rather low in the actively managed ETF category.

CGGR portfolio

As of writing, the fund has 90% of assets in U.S. companies. Canada comes second in the geographical allocation with 3.6%. France and the Netherlands are a bit above 1%, and other countries weigh no more than 0.6%. Europe as a whole represents 4.4% of assets. The portfolio is mostly invested in large and mega-cap companies (about 77% of assets). Due to the heavy weight of U.S. large companies, this article will use as a benchmark the S&P 500 Growth Index, represented by iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW).

The heaviest sector is technology (21%), followed by communication (18.4%), consumer discretionary (15.6%), healthcare (14.3%) and industrials (11.1%). Other sectors are below 8%. Compared to the S&P 500 Growth Index, CGGR massively underweights technology and is much better balanced across sectors.

CGGR sector breakdown (Chart: author; data: Capital Group, iShares)

The top 10 companies, listed in the next table with growth metrics, represent 39.15% of asset value, which is much less than in IVW portfolio (57.6%). The top name (META, 9.01%) is also materially lighter than in the growth style benchmark (MSFT, 13.45%).

Ticker Name Weight% EPS growth %TTM EPS growth %5Y Sales Growth %TTM Sales Growth %5Y META Meta Platforms, Inc. 9.01% 7.92 9.76 7.48 23.46 MSFT Microsoft Corp. 6.12% 11.28 35.37 7.50 13.98 NFLX Netflix, Inc. 4.79% 20.72 35.03 6.67 16.38 GOOGL, GOOG* Alphabet, Inc. 3.82% 3.56 38.33 5.62 20.40 TSLA Tesla, Inc. 3.55% 18.64 67.78 18.80 35.15 AVGO Broadcom Inc. 2.93% 25.65 2.37 7.88 11.43 REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2.70% -26.08 29.89 -4.47 15.70 V Visa Inc. 2.31% 22.06 13.80 10.48 9.64 ISRG Intuitive Surgical, Inc. 2.18% 37.64 9.71 14.49 13.85 TDG TransDigm Group Incorporated 1.74% 63.82 6.17 21.29 11.56 Click to enlarge

*For accuracy, the two share series of Alphabet Inc., listed by the fund as distinct holdings, have been grouped in the same line.

Fundamentals

CGGR is significantly cheaper than IVW regarding valuation ratios, as reported in the next table. However, it is moderately inferior in growth metrics. It seems that portfolio managers include some value characteristics in their criteria.

CGGR IVW P/E TTM 27.33 31.52 Price/Book 5.48 8.99 Price/Sales 2.8 5.13 Price/Cash Flow 17.43 21.13 Earnings growth 20.71% 21.20% Sales growth % 15.27% 17.28% Cash flow growth % 12.87% 14.96% Click to enlarge

Data source: Fidelity

In my ETF reviews, risky stocks are companies with at least 2 red flags among: bad Piotroski score, negative ROA, unsustainable payout ratio, bad or dubious Altman Z-score, excluding financials and real estate where these metrics are unreliable. With this assumption, risky stocks weigh about 5% of asset value, which is a good point.

According to the calculation of my preferred quality metrics (reported in the next table), portfolio quality is superior to the S&P 500 Index (SPY).

CGGR SPY Altman Z-score 10.49 3.66 Piotroski F-score 6.06 5.70 ROA % TTM 10.22 7.01 Click to enlarge

Calculation of quality metrics uses data from Portfolio123. They don't take into account companies that are not listed in the U.S. or Canada.

Performance

Since inception, CGGR has outperformed the growth benchmark IVW, and is shortly ahead of the broad index S&P 500, as plotted on the next chart.

CGGR vs IVW, SPY, since inception (Seeking Alpha)

Over the last 12 months, both growth funds beat the S&P 500 and CGGR is leading:

CGGR vs IVW, SPY, last 12 months (Seeking Alpha)

CGGR vs. Competitors

The next table compares characteristics of CGGR, IVW, and the three largest US growth ETFs:

Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (VUG)

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

CGGR IVW QQQ VUG IWF Inception 02/22/2022 5/22/2000 3/10/1999 1/26/2004 5/22/2000 Expense Ratio 0.39% 0.18% 0.20% 0.04% 0.19% AUM $4.20B $37.03B $244.82B $200.55B $83.52B Avg Daily Volume $33.34M $175.30M $19.41B $306.92M $491.47M Holdings 134 229 102 211 447 Top 10 39.15% 57.59% 45.78% 55.21% 52.09% Turnover 33.00% 34.00% 22.08% 5.00% 14.00% Click to enlarge

CGGR is the newest, smallest (in assets), and less liquid (in dollar volume) of this group. It also has the highest fee and is the least concentrated in the top 10 holdings.

The next chart compares total returns since CGGR inception. The Nasdaq 100 ETF QQQ is leading, and CGGR is about midway between the best and the worst performers.

CGGR vs competitors since 2/28/2022 (Seeking Alpha)

Over the last 12 months, QQQ still is the winner and CGGR comes in second position close behind it.

CGGR vs competitors, last 12 months (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

Capital Group Growth ETF is an actively managed growth fund combining multi-manager allocation and quantitative risk management. Unlike most growth funds, it is well-balanced across sectors and not overweight in technology (which remains the top sector, though). It is also less concentrated in the top holdings than the S&P 500 Growth Index. Compared to this large-cap growth benchmark, CGGR shows better valuation ratios and slightly inferior growth metrics. Its performance since inception is average relative to peers. However, price history is short and may not represent the potential of CGGR's sophisticated strategy in the long run. Its uniqueness is to offer a growth portfolio surprisingly light in technology. It also adds a touch of value and quality to the growth investing style. Nevertheless, for now, CGGR's track record is not convincing enough to divert investors who prefer the largest and most liquid growth ETF: QQQ.