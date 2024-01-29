BongkarnThanyakij/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has fully fallen out of favor with investors. There's little appetite for Sea, with its unimpressive revenue growth rates. However, my investment thesis here has less to do with its recent performance and everything to do with what 2024 could bring for Sea.

As much as possible, I've sought to be conservative with my estimates. And as you read through, you'll hopefully agree with me that there are reasons to be bullish on Sea now.

Rapid Recap

Back in August, I concluded by saying in a bullish analysis,

Although questions linger, paying such a valuation for Sea might just be as affordable as it gets in the near term. As always, the investing journey continues with its twists and turns.

Author's work on SE

As you can see from the chart above, I've been wrong on Sea for a long time.

Indeed, I believed in the summer of 2023, that I'd been wrong for so long, that I should take a step back from this stock. But now that I look at Sea's prospects with a fresh pair of eyes, I believe there are good reasons to be bullish on SE.

Why Sea?

Sea Limited is a diverse company that operates in three main areas. First, it offers a platform for gamers to play, connect, and watch live streams in a segment called Digital Entertainment. Second, with Shopee, it runs an online shopping platform where buyers can browse and purchase a wide range of products from virtual shops set up by sellers. Lastly, in its Digital Financial Services Sea provides digital payment and fintech services.

SE Q3 2023

Rather than getting too caught up in the narrative, I've taken a step back here. Indeed, in the past, I was too caught up in Sea's narrative, and that had led me astray.

Therefore, in this analysis, I have focused only on its underlying financial performance. Here's why I believe this is a good time to consider Sea.

Revenue Growth Rates Will Likely Improve Slightly

SE revenue growth rates

Anyone looking at Sea today has long ago come to terms with the fact that Sea's growth rates have fully fizzled out. Can you imagine how the shareholder base must feel? They've been left with numerous quarters of dramatic revenue growth rate deceleration. Indeed, close to 7 consecutive quarters.

Well, that's what it appears like on the surface. But, in fact, throughout 2023, Sea's revenue growth rates appear to have started to stabilize at around 5% CAGR. And even though 5% is hardly enticing enough to get anyone's blood pumping, what we must think about is the comparable growth rates.

To put it more concretely, starting this upcoming Q4 2023, Sea's comparable revenue growth rates are up against substantially easier comparables against the prior year. This means that investors have already had to endure the worst of the deceleration and multiple compression.

And what matters at this juncture is what will 2024 look like, as the business' growth rates start to compare against the low hurdles of 2023?

Is there a case to be made that Sea could deliver 10% sustainable CAGR in 2024? I believe the answer is yes. Indeed, as a point of reference, think about Q3 2023 as a two-year stack, rather than one single quarter. Across both years, the average CAGR was slightly more than 10% CAGR. It was just that the bulk of the revenue growth happened in Q3 2022.

Naturally, this reinforces my argument. That Sea should at least deliver 10% CAGR in 2024. And now, as a further reference point, consider what analysts following Sea are estimating for its revenue growth rates.

SA Premium

The Street also believes that around 10% CAGR could be on the cards. Therefore, transpose yourself forward to summer 2024. By that time, investors will be looking at Sea's recent results and what they'll likely see is a company that has stabilized its operations. And perhaps, slightly better than this, they'll be looking at a company that has gone from delivering 5% CAGR in 2023, to a slight acceleration in its growth rates in 2024. That will leave the company in a markedly improved position.

And now, let's discuss Sea's valuation.

SE Stock Valuation -- 1x Sales

When it comes to investing, the one thing that investors want is certainty. And better than certainty, is a steady and consistent dose of positive surprises. Can you imagine how it feels when you look at a company that appears to be on the cusp of turning around? Well, what happens in the market, is that the market is always slightly ahead of the fundamentals. Because the market has already priced in the near-term upcoming turnaround. That's why when you invest, you always have to think 12 months ahead. Because the market looks 6 months ahead.

With Sea, by the summer of 2024, the investor can finally see that the company has stabilized. It looks safer to get in. They get their proof. And the company can put forth a more compelling narrative, that its turnaround is gathering steam. But the bulk of the margin of safety isn't likely to come then. The bulk of the upside comes now. When uncertainty still lingers.

Furthermore, Sea holds more than $4 billion of net cash, after accounting for the convertibles.

SEA Q3 2023

And on top of that, consider the progress that Sea has made in profitability from Q3 2022 to Q3 2023. In those twelve months, the company swung from negative approximately $360 million to positive approximately $35 million. That's nearly a $400 million change in 12 months.

It doesn't strike me as impossible for Sea to be on a forward run-rate of $400 million in EBITDA at some point in 2024. This would not leave the company priced particularly cheaply, at 58x forward EBITDA. But I argue that once the business is stable, and on the path towards increased profitability, investors will feel reassured that more profits will come, which will lead investors to be more predisposed to paying a higher multiple on the stock.

Indeed, if Sea can convincingly prove that it can deliver a stable 10% CAGR, paying around 58x forward run-rate EBITDA strikes me as reasonable.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, despite the recent downturn in Sea Limited's performance and my past misjudgments, a fresh perspective suggests reasons to be bullish on the company.

Focusing on the underlying financials, there are indications that Sea's revenue growth rates are stabilizing, with a potential for a 10% sustainable CAGR in 2024. Analysts and market expectations align with this projection, anticipating around a 10% CAGR.

Looking ahead to the summer of 2024, I expect investors will witness Sea's stabilized operations and a company on the cusp of a turnaround, providing investors with a more appealing narrative.

The current valuation, coupled with Sea's substantial net cash position and improved profitability, should add a layer of confidence, making the present moment now an opportune time to consider SE, as the market often anticipates positive turns before they fully materialize.