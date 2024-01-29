Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Entertainment

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) investors who chased its overvalued highs in December 2021 were likely shocked at its recent recovery. Even as the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) has surpassed its early 2022 highs, EL has remained close to the lows last seen in March 2020, at the throes of the COVID pandemic capitulation.

As a result, I assessed investors are justified to question whether EL can still be considered a fundamentally strong company bolstered by a wide-moat business model. Moreover, Estee Lauder is classified as a consumer staples (XLP) stock, suggesting the battering from its 2021 highs likely took defensive investors by surprise. Furthermore, its relatively unattractive forward dividend yield of 2% likely doesn't appeal to income investors, complicating its ongoing recovery. With EL nearly 65% (adjusted for dividends) below its 2021 highs, could its November 2023 post-Q3 earnings lows have marked its long-term bottom?

We will gain more insights from management as Estee Lauder is slated to report its second fiscal quarter or FQ2'24 earnings release on February 5. Following a series of downward guidance revisions, I assessed that EL investors are cautiously positioned as we head into its pivotal earnings scorecard. However, based on management's commentary at its FQ1 release, the EL recovery thesis is likely still early, allowing dip buyers to load up at its recent pullback from its December highs.

There is a class action lawsuit filed recently against the company, alleging that Estee Lauder "misled investors by touting Estée's revenue growth and issuing favorable financial guidance while failing to disclose critical information." It coincides with what I highlighted earlier based on the series of downgrade revisions. However, I don't assess such lawsuits to have a material impact on the long-term thesis of EL. The critical question is whether it changes the wide moat business model of EL? Investors shouldn't be unduly concerned with what I consider "noise" against its long-term thesis based on its sustainable brand and scale advantages. While its near-term execution hasn't been up to par, EL is also no longer overvalued, as the market dissipated significant optimism on its thesis. In other words, understand that the market is forward-looking and assess market sentiments based on price action carefully to discern the potential turning points. That's what I believe investors should focus their attention on to assess EL's turnaround opportunity, and not on backward-looking information and data sets.

Estee Lauder was impacted by China's relatively weak consumer spending dynamics. Notwithstanding its higher-end and prestige beauty focus, Estee Lauder wasn't immune to the negative market dynamics. In addition, Estee Lauder's less effective online/digital strategy catering to Chinese consumers turning to China's TikTok (BDNCE) for purchases has likely affected the company's growth momentum. With EL not priced as a value stock (10Y adjusted forward P/E multiple: 32.6x), the market shouldn't be expected to be sympathetic to its relatively weak execution, as indicated by its "F" execution grade assigned by Seeking Alpha Quant.

With a "D-" valuation and a "D+" growth grade, I believe much is at stake for Estee Lauder to demonstrate that its FY2025/26 profit recovery plans are on track. At last quarter's earnings call, management stressed that we should anticipate a more robust recovery in the second half of 2024. Analysts' estimates have also considered Estee Lauder's anticipated medium-term recovery, suggesting a 27% adjusted EPS CAGR from FY23-26.

Based on EL's FY26 adjusted EPS multiple of 24.8X, I assessed that it remains well below its 10Y average of 32.6x, as indicated earlier. Consequently, I gleaned it's reasonable that the market has yet to price in EL's recovery thesis, as the market has likely turned highly cautious about management's commentary. Therefore, the market has likely placed EL in the penalty box, allowing more time for management to prove that its recovery is on track before a further valuation re-rating could be in store.

EL price chart (monthly, long-term) (TradingView)

Notwithstanding the near-term caution, EL formed an astute bear trap (false downside breakdown) in November 2023 following its post-earnings selloff. The recovery continued through December before a steep pullback in January 2024 to digest its recent gains.

I believe some investors who picked its November 2023 lows could have been encouraged by its recent recovery to cut exposure and take profits, which isn't a wrong thing to do. However, I assessed that EL's recovery from its long-term bottom is still nascent, as the market has likely not priced in its 2025/26 recovery story.

While I don't anticipate EL to recover toward its unsustainable 2021 highs anytime soon, EL investors adding exposure at the current levels should still find a highly attractive risk/reward profile. However, investors must exercise patience while capitalizing on steep pullbacks to add more shares.

With the Chinese government more committed to bolstering its economy as China looks to recover from its malaise, the environment is expected to be more constructive for Estee Lauder moving ahead.

Rating: Initiate Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

I Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!