Over the last year or so, one of the most interesting aspects of the market has been the home building space. Late in 2022, I found myself taking a rather bearish stance on the industry because of the impact of inflationary pressures and rising interest rates on home demand. But for many of the companies, I was neutral or even bullish. Despite declining backlog and rising cancellation rates, my view is that the long-term picture for the housing market was positive. And that led me to be drawn to home builders that were trading at rather low multiples.

A great example of this can be seen by looking at Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH), which with a market capitalization of $3.41 billion today, is not exactly a small player. If you look at the most recent financial data provided by management, you would see a continued deterioration from a revenue, profit, and cash flow perspective. But when you look at the leading indicators provided by management, you can see why I am quite bullish on the business. Back when I wrote about it in December of 2022, I rated it a 'buy' to reflect my view that the stock should outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. Since then, shares have drastically outperformed my own expectations, achieving upside of 96.8% compared to the 20.2% seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. Even with this move higher and some weakening from I financial perspective, the stock is still attractive enough to warrant some degree of optimism. So because of this, I have decided to keep the company rated a soft 'buy' for now.

Digging deep to find value

After seeing shares nearly double, investors might be perplexed as to why I remain optimistic about the future of Tri Pointe Homes. For starters, revenue and cash flows have not performed particularly well. In the chart below, for instance, you can see financial results covering the first nine months of the 2023 fiscal year relative to the same time one year earlier. Year over year, revenue plummeted from $2.83 billion to $2.46 billion. This decline was driven by a drop in the number of deliveries from 3,461 to 4,047. However, it is worth noting that some of that pain was offset by higher pricing, with the average price of a delivery climbing from $689,000 in 2022 to $694,000 in 2023.

The drop in revenue brought with it, understandably, a drop in profits and cash flows. Net income was cut almost in half, declining from $373.1 million to $210.9 million. It is true that operating cash flow managed to improve, growing from negative $181.6 million to positive $124.8 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get a fall from $419.8 million to $261.9 million. And lastly, EBITDA for the business shrank from $522.2 million to $276.8 million.

When we look at the most recent data available, which covers only the third quarter of 2023 relative to the same time one year earlier, the picture doesn't look any better. In fact, in some cases, it looks even worse. Revenue managed to fall from $1.07 billion to $838.5 million. A decline in deliveries from 1,463 units to 1,223 units played an integral role in this. But that wasn't the only driver. Average prices per unit delivered fell from $723,000 to $675,000. So the combination of lower unit deliveries and lower pricing had a major impact on the bottom line. The company's net profit went from $149.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 to $75.4 million in the same time of 2023. Other profitability metrics followed a similar trajectory. Operating cash flow went from negative $13.8 million to negative $72.9 million. On an adjusted basis, it fell from $166.3 million to $90.7 million. And lastly, EBITDA dropped from $206.1 million to $95 million.

There have been other signs of weakness for the company. As an example, while the backlog of the company has increased slightly year over year from 3,044 units to 3,055 units, the average price per unit in backlog plummeted from $797,000 to $693,000. But there have been some really good news. And this involves what are called net new orders. This is the number of new orders that come in after factoring in cancellations. In the third quarter of 2022, this number totaled 681 units. For the third quarter of 2023, that number came in at 1,513 units. That's the second consecutive quarter with an increase. Thanks to two strong quarters in a row, net new orders for the first nine months of 2023 came in at 5,044 units compared to the 3,933 units reported for the same window of time in 2022.

Ever since the 2007/2008 financial crisis, the US market has been in a state of shortage. In the early days of the pandemic, high interest rates and high inflationary pressures, combined with large buying activity, made the shortage reach epic proportions. As of late 2022, we have seen something of a recovery. But there was still an estimated 3.2 million homes worth of a shortage. I suspect that will continue to cause net new orders to come in strong, with strong pricing as well. I would be shocked, then, if this positive trend with growing net new orders does not continue for the foreseeable future.

As for 2023 in its entirety, management has not provided any guidance. But if we annualize results experienced so far for 2023, we would anticipate net profits of $325.6 million. Adjusted operating cash flow would be $411.6 million, while EBITDA would total $428 million. Using these results, I then valued the company as shown above. Also shown in that is how the shares are valued using data from 2022. As you can see, shares have gotten more expensive. But they are quite affordable on an absolute basis. In the table below, meanwhile, I compared the business to five other home builders. On a price to earnings basis, only one of the five firms was cheaper than it. This number rose to two from a price to operating cash flow basis, and it rose to 3 when looking at it through the picture of the lens of the EV to EBITDA multiple.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Tri Pointe Homes 10.5 8.3 9.2 LGI Homes (LGIH) 16.4 117.6 16.3 Cavco Industries (CVCO) 15.1 11.6 8.8 Century Communities (CCS) 11.7 7.0 10.7 M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) 13.1 3.9 8.8 Dream Finders Homes (DFH) 12.8 8.8 8.8 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Relative to similar companies, Tri Pointe Homes looks to be fairly valued or slightly undervalued. But on an absolute basis, shares still look attractively priced. Clearly, the easy money has already been made up to this point. But this doesn't mean that further upside is not on the table. Given my belief that we are in the early stages of the housing market recovery, I would argue that shares do offer a bit more upside. So because of that, I am keeping the 'buy' rating I had on the stock previously.