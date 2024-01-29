TommL

Over the span of a year and three months, a return of 28.4% is objectively good. Historically speaking, the market achieves a return of around 11% to 12% annum. But when I rate a company a ‘buy’, I am not always looking at an objectively good return. Rather, that rating reflects my belief that the company in question should outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. And although Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (NYSE:GPK) achieved the aforementioned return since I last wrote about it in a bullish article published in October of 2022, it has fallen short of the 34.5% rise seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time.

As you can imagine, this is disappointing. However, I would make the case that while most companies don't deserve such significant upside over a short period of time, this particular prospect likely deserves a bit more. To be fair, some of the most recent financial data reported by management has been disappointing. But when you consider just how cheap shares remain, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar firms, the picture does remain bullish. Because of this, and in spite of the firm's meteoric rise since I last wrote about it, I have decided to keep it rated a ‘buy’ for now.

Shares are still cheap

Fundamentally speaking, things are going reasonably well for Graphic Packaging. Consider, for instance, financial performance achieved during the first nine months of the company's 2023 fiscal year. Revenue managed to grow from $7.05 billion to $7.18 billion. That's an increase of 1.8%. This increase of $125 million was driven by three factors. The most significant was the firm's ability to pass on higher pricing to its customers. That pushed revenue up by $516 million. Unfortunately, this also resulted in a decline in volume and change in product mix that negatively affected revenue to the tune of $382 million. This reduction in volume largely involved beverage products, cereal products, dry foods, frozen foods, dairy products, convenience store products, and even health care products. Meanwhile, the third contributor was a fluctuation in foreign currency. That impacted sales negatively by $9 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

With the increase in revenue, particularly the fact that it was mostly price driven, profits skyrocketed from $366 million to $527 million. While the increase in pricing had a dollar-for-dollar impact, in a positive light, on the firm's operating income, the decrease in volume and change in product mix impacted sales negatively by only $137 million. However, inflationary pressures elsewhere hit the bottom line to the tune of $149 million. When it comes to other profitability metrics, the picture was also positive. Operating cash flow expanded from $620 million to $702 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a rise from $967 million to $1.09 billion. And lastly, EBITDA for the enterprise went from $1.19 billion to $1.42 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Although the first nine months in their entirety were positive, there was some weakness that began to form in the third quarter. Actual revenue dropped from $2.45 billion to $2.35 billion. Despite benefiting to the tune of $92 million from higher pricing and by $29 million from foreign currency fluctuations, these were more than offset by a change in volume and product mix that hit sales by $223 million. What this suggests is that, after a couple of years of being able to hike prices on its customers, the shoe is on the other foot. With the drop in sales during this time came a drop in profits as well, with net income falling from $193 million to $170 million. Adjusted operating cash flow also took a hit year over year. But as the chart above illustrates, the other profitability metrics for the company were fine.

Now, when it comes to the 2023 fiscal year in its entirety, management has had high expectations. The firm has not yet released its results for the final quarter. But they did say last year that they anticipate EBITDA, at the midpoint, of $1.90 billion based off of revenue of between $9.50 billion and $9.60 billion. Adjusted earnings per share of between $2.85 and $3 should result in, at the midpoint, adjusted profits of $904.4 million. This should likely translate to GAAP earnings of $654 million, though if analysts are accurate, GAAP earnings will be around $722 million. If we annualize the other profitability metrics for the business, we should anticipate adjusted operating cash flow of $1.47 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Using these figures, I was able to value the company as shown in the chart above. Please note that even if financial performance on the bottom line reverts back, long term, to what was seen in 2022, shares are still quite cheap, particularly when it comes to cash flows. I then, in the table below, compared Graphic Packaging to five similar firms. Using the price to earnings approach, one of the five firms ended up being cheaper than our prospect. But when it comes to the other profitability metrics, it ended up being the cheapest of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Graphic Packaging 11.9 5.3 6.9 Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) 16.9 10.9 10.1 Sonoco Products (SON) 11.7 7.1 8.1 WestRock (WRK) 9.5 6.0 51.0 Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) 19.8 11.0 10.3 International Paper (IP) 50.9 6.3 7.1 Click to enlarge

In addition to being cheap, it's important to note that investors are not just buying a lottery ticket. They are buying a thriving company with significant operations. Using data from 2022, for instance, about 76% of the firm's revenue of $9.4 billion came from the Americas where it has 67 converting facilities and seven paperboard mills. Another 22% of revenue came from Europe, where its EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) division operates 40 converting facilities. It also has a presence in both Australia and New Zealand, as well as what it considers to be the Pacific Rim that includes Shanghai and Tokyo.

Graphic Packaging

While 20% of its business is dedicated to household products and another 4% involves healthcare and beauty products, the remaining 76% of revenue comes from food products and beverage products that you would buy at the store, as well as food service products that are used in restaurants like Chick-fil-A, Dairy Queen, McDonald's (MCD), and more. This to me is great news because these are short lived products that require packaging to match their short life spans. It's not like these are products that consumers are just going to buy and stick on a shelf and buy significantly less of if the economy starts to suffer. Management is also making continued investments aimed at growth.

Graphic Packaging

For instance, between 2023 and 2025, the firm is making what it calls its Waco Mill investment that is expected to cost around $1 billion. Connected with this, management is expecting to achieve around $80 million of operational synergies in 2026 and an additional $80 million in 2027. $100 million of this reduction will be fixed or will involve reduced variable inputs like lower energy, chemicals, coatings, water, freight, and more. The remaining $60 million improvement would be associated with higher organic revenue, certain operational optimizations, and other factors. Of course, this does not mean that the business will stop rewarding shareholders directly. It currently has a $582 million share buyback program. And throughout the first nine months of 2023, plus the month of October, management repurchased about $54 million worth of stock on top of continuing to pay a $0.10 per share quarterly dividend.

Despite these opportunities, the firm is not without risks. The fact of the matter is that the state of the economy is, right now, questionable. It has proven stronger than many anticipated, but with interest rates still high, it's unclear what the future holds. Already, the firm has seen volume declines as price increases have clearly turned some customers away. At some point, if this trend persists, volume declines could cause management to cut prices. The end result there would be a net negative, especially if it is accompanied by broader economic declines. Given the very nature of the firm, its business is heavily tied to consumer spending. Fortunately, spending has remained positive in the US, with a positive uptick in December of last year of 0.7%. But this picture could change on a dime.

Author

In order to ensure that investors minimize their risks moving forward, it's best to keep a close eye on new data that management comes out with. The next time the firm will come out with data will be on the afternoon of February 20th, after the market closes. This data will cover the final quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. At present, analysts are forecasting sales of $2.40 billion, which would be 0.6% higher than the $2.39 billion the business reported one year earlier. Earnings, meanwhile, are expected to be $0.63 per share, or around $195 million. That would represent a nice increase over the $0.50 per share, or $156 million, the business reported in the final quarter of 2022. The outsized performance of earnings relative to revenue is illustrative of management charging higher prices and seeing a decrease in volume as we have seen up to this point so far. In the table above, you can also see other profitability and cash flow metrics that investors should be paying attention to for when the business does report results.

Takeaway

As things stand, I must say that I consider Graphic Packaging a really attractive opportunity, both for short term investors and long-term ones. It is possible that we could see some additional weakness in the near future. But management is investing in growth and cost cutting initiatives. How cheap shares are, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar firms, is a big bonus. And absent any material change on this front, I would say that the company is a logical prospect and a decent ‘buy’ candidate.