While tech stocks have rallied sharply over the past year, e-commerce names have been a major holdout. Weaker consumer spending, including and especially in the home category, has punished these stocks and driven revenue growth and earnings dramatically lower.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) has struggled against this backdrop. The online furniture seller was a major growth star during the pandemic when revenue growth at one point eclipsed 2x y/y. But now, the company is struggling to remain profitable as its customer base wanes and costs increase.

Data by YCharts

I last wrote a neutral article on Wayfair back in October, when the stock was trading closer to the low $50s. At the time, I had pointed out the company's weak revenue growth and tough macro environment as the primary reasons I wouldn't touch the stock anywhere above $40.

Since then, Wayfair has announced a massive layoff - which I'll cover in the next section. Still, I think this move is insufficient for Wayfair to climb back to meaningful profitability, and its valuation still remains rich against adjusted metrics. In addition, customer counts and average ticket sizes continue to decline - a signal of lingering soft demand. In light of all of these factors, I'm dropping my rating on Wayfair to sell - in a hot and expensive stock market, there are much better (and safer) investments to lean on.

Here are the main red flags against Wayfair:

Replacement cycles may elongate. Customers are holding onto everything for longer: cars, technology, furniture. As the current recession prompts more and more households to rein in their budgets, sales at Wayfair may continue to slow.

Customers are holding onto everything for longer: cars, technology, furniture. As the current recession prompts more and more households to rein in their budgets, sales at Wayfair may continue to slow. Incredibly competitive market. Wayfair competes directly against other furniture brands, rival e-commerce vendors, budget players like IKEA, and a slew of other names.

Wayfair competes directly against other furniture brands, rival e-commerce vendors, budget players like IKEA, and a slew of other names. Barely profitable. Right now, Wayfair is barely at single-digit adjusted EBITDA profit margins, while at the same time dealing with negative revenue compares. In a business with such low gross margins, it's difficult to understand what catalysts Wayfair has under its sleeve to propel it to meaningful profitability to justify its valuation. Even its recently announced layoffs would only vault Wayfair to so-so adjusted EBITDA profitability, and not enough to justify its valuation.

Right now, Wayfair is barely at single-digit adjusted EBITDA profit margins, while at the same time dealing with negative revenue compares. In a business with such low gross margins, it's difficult to understand what catalysts Wayfair has under its sleeve to propel it to meaningful profitability to justify its valuation. Even its recently announced layoffs would only vault Wayfair to so-so adjusted EBITDA profitability, and not enough to justify its valuation. Heavily indebted. Wayfair has ~$2 billion of net debt on its books. The good news is that the company is now barely FCF positive, but in a high-interest environment, Wayfair's debt will dampen its earnings potential.

Steer clear of this name.

Layoffs barely move the needle on making Wayfair's valuation attractive

In early January, Wayfair announced that it was letting go of a staggering 1,650 employees, representing 13% of its global workforce. Underneath this number, the company also cut 19% of its corporate staff in a major reorganization.

Further details in the snapshot from the announcement below:

Wayfair workforce reduction (Wayfair press release)

All in all, the company expects the eliminated positions to deliver $280 million of annual cost savings. Also, in a hypothetical scenario in which Wayfair has flat revenue growth next fiscal year (FY24) with all of these savings loaded, the company would expect to generate $600 million of adjusted EBITDA.

Flat revenue seems doable. Prior-year comps have started to turn easier for Wayfair, and the company returned to revenue growth in its most recent quarter. FY24 should face similarly easy comps against FY23. But the assumption of $600 million in adjusted EBITDA against ~$12 billion of revenue implies a 5% adjusted EBITDA margin: versus 3.3% in its most recent quarter and 2.4% in FY23 year to date. Big layoffs are obviously a major tailwind here, but we also can't ignore the fact that the consumer goods space has entered into a very promotional environment. As such, it may take heavy price actions and discounting for Wayfair to sustain even flat revenue - which may eat into its opex savings.

We also note that even if Wayfair does hit $600 million in adjusted EBITDA, the stock today isn't exactly cheap against that expectation.

At current share prices near $56, Wayfair trades at a market cap of $6.65 billion. After we net off the $1.28 billion of cash and $3.21 billion of debt on Wayfair's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $8.58 billion.

Against management's hypothetical $600 million adjusted EBITDA target, which assumes a full year of savings on headcount reductions (which doesn't factor in severance costs that need to be paid within the year, or any delayed linearity/timing of the eliminated roles), Wayfair trades at 14.3x EV/FY24 adjusted EBITDA.

Now, there are no exact clean comps for Wayfair. But it's worth noting that e-commerce leader Amazon (AMZN) has a lower forward EBITDA multiple than Wayfair, and Amazon is far faster-growing (with tailwinds from AWS) and more profitable than Wayfair.

Data by YCharts

In light of Wayfair's near-zero revenue growth and customer contraction, I wouldn't pay more than a 10x forward EBITDA multiple for this stock.

Q3 metrics showcase customer contraction, lower-value orders

Wayfair's recent trends, in my view, are rather mixed. Take a look at the Q3 highlights below:

Wayfair Q3 key metrics (Wayfair Q3 earnings release)

On the bright side: Wayfair returned to 4% y/y positive revenue growth in Q3, a sharp improvement versus a -3% y/y decline in Q2. However, this missed consensus expectations of $2.90 billion (+5% y/y) by a one-point margin, and the biggest driver behind the acceleration was softer prior-year comps.

The second highlight: gross margins improved to 31.1%, 210bps of leverage versus 29.0% in the year-ago quarter; driven by ongoing logistics and operating cost improvements.

But this is where the good news ends. More and more Wayfair customers continue to lapse and defect, with total LTM customers of 22.3 million declining -1% y/y. Adding insult to injury: net revenue per active customer also dropped -2% y/y and average order values declined -9% y/y to $297.

Pricing will be a major ticket item to watch in FY24. Management notes that industrywide, competitors have reinvested logistics cost savings into price in an attempt to spur demand. Per CEO Niraj Shah's remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

One of our long running focus areas is controlling the controllables. And you're seeing that we have and will continue to keep a tight grip on the reins, even with a volatile macro environment around us. Our improving order trend has led us to a place where net revenue returned to positive growth this quarter, even as average order values continue to normalize versus last year. With the considerable inflationary pressures across ocean freight and raw materials coming out of the system, it has been no surprise to see pricing levels continue to come back down to a more normal range for the category. We've heard a lot of debate around AOV over the summer as investors tried to piece together where levels will stabilize. Our conversations with suppliers suggest that prices should continue to rationalize in Q4, which we anticipate will represent the year-over-year trough. Lower AOVs in tandem would strengthen the core recipe are contributing to our order growth and share capture. This is particularly encouraging when we think about the strong repeat behavior of our customers when nearly 80% of orders in 2023 so far coming from returning shoppers."

We can't ignore the fact that continued weakness in the housing market, driven by the dual headwinds of high interest rates plus low housing inventory, continues to put pressure on the home goods space. Wayfair's goal of maintaining market share may involve more aggressive price competition - which, again, may eat into the company's opex savings.

Upside risks and key takeaways

Even with a major cost-tightening plan under its belt, I believe Wayfair will still struggle to produce meaningful profitability this year as sluggish demand for housing and home goods threatens its top-line growth.

There are, of course, several "upside risks" to my bearish thesis. Wayfair's ability to drive higher gross margins and save on logistics costs does give the company ample breathing room to experiment with pricing, as previously noted, and in this deal-oriented consumer environment, higher-than-expected customer elasticity may provide generous volume lifts that offset potential margin hits with economies of scale. We note as well that with Wayfair's integration of AR/VR into its app, the company may enjoy secular tailwinds that turn more customers away from "showroom retail" and onto e-commerce.

This being said, however, I continue to believe that the risks outweigh the potential opportunities. Continue to remain on the sidelines here.