Warren Buffett famously said, "It's only when the tide goes out that you know who's been swimming naked." Per usual, the Oracle of Omaha was correct and over the past two years, the REIT sector has been thoroughly disrupted. REITs touted as "sleep well at night" stocks have cut their dividends and sector-wide growth has been anemic. Today, we are going to dive into a particularly troubled net lease REIT that has been swimming naked.

We covered Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) several years ago, before their dividend cut. We highlighted problems in the company's portfolio, which precipitated the slash to shareholder cash flow. A highlight of our previous coverage was predicting the impact of rising interest rates on cash flows and ultimately the distribution.

Rising rates pose a substantial risk to GOOD through the increase in cost of debt. A substantive portion of GOOD's capital stack stems from floating rate debt which will feel the immediate burden of rising rates. Given the already stretched payout ratio, an increasing interest expense will certainly be challenging to navigate.

GOOD was forced to cut the dividend by year-end. The reduction came as a surprise to many investors who rely on Gladstone's stellar reputation of consistent monthly dividends to support their income. However, even a legendary manager such as Gladstone was unable to avoid the tides of real estate chaos, particularly within the office sector. Rising tenant concessions paired with headwinds stemming from work-from-home trends have troubled the office sector, which represents a large portion of Gladstone's portfolio.

Today, we're going to dive deeper into the dividend cut and the firm's management structure to identify underlying issues. We will go further to highlight one of GOOD's competitors who offers substantially better long-term value and opportunity.

Dividend and Competitive Disadvantages

REIT investors are yield-hungry. We prioritize the dividend in making our investment decisions. We look at cash flow as the underlying linchpin of what makes a real estate investment attractive. In a complex and nuanced investing world, this approach can be problematic as it can make poor opportunities appear more attractive. Leading up to the dividend cut, there were a variety of analysts who touted GOOD as a top-tiered net lease REIT. Here is one example and another.

So, what was missed? More importantly, have the circumstances that led to the dividend cut changed?

One reason behind the cut lies in the firm's cost of capital. GOOD lacks the credit rating of blue-chip competitors such as Realty Income (O) which would enable GOOD to issue debt at low interest rates. Additionally, a large portion of GOOD's debt is floating rate, meaning the firm has experienced increasing interest expense pressure without even refinancing. The increasing pressure was obvious and contributed to an increase in interest expense of $5 million between the third quarter of 2023 and the same quarter of the year prior.

Compare GOOD's floating rate debt to the low-interest, fixed-rate debt of large competitors such as O. Simply put, GOOD's balance sheet had nowhere to hide from rising rates and management failed to insulate itself appropriately.

Beyond the debt on GOOD's balance sheet, the equity issued by GOOD is also materially more expensive than its competitors. Like all REITs, GOOD issues shares to finance the acquisition of new properties. For example, GOOD recently acquired a manufacturing facility in Indiana. However, unlike competitors, GOOD's common shares pay out a significant dividend, meaning the cost of capital associated with those shares is much higher. Although GOOD's share issuance is not particularly aggressive, the REIT must invest the proceeds of the issued equity in a productive manner, which is challenging given the yield.

According to the Boulder Group, a net lease brokerage and research firm, market capitalization rates for net lease assets average 6.51%, meaning GOOD cannot pursue average at-market opportunities accretively. While O and similar highly rated REITs can pursue low capitalization rate assets and earn a spread, GOOD is forced to invest in riskier assets to earn the same reward. In the most recent reports, GOOD announced investments in four markets at a 9.6% weighted average capitalization rate. Can we realistically believe that a property with an in-place capitalization rate of 9.6% fits a buy and hold investor like GOOD?

Over time, the cost of capital disadvantage led GOOD to pursue non-core assets in secondary markets. GOOD's portfolio of primarily office and industrial assets is spread across secondary and tertiary markets of the lower 48 states. Positioning outside of core markets makes negotiating renewals or new leases a challenge. GOOD is forced to draw from a smaller tenant base which often leads to additional concessions from the landlord. Today, 37% of the portfolio is still office, which requires more capital outlay from a landlord compared to retail or industrial. As GOOD retains cash to support its distribution and new acquisitions, it is forced to divert that capital to securing new tenants or negotiating with existing tenants to renew, which is often economically unproductive. Keep in mind, that the office properties owned by GOOD are single-tenant, suburban offices. These are completely different than class-A offices in primary markets in all the wrong ways.

GOOD will be renegotiating approximately 25% of the portfolio's leases over the next three years. While there is an opportunity to earn meaningful spreads on the re-leasing of the industrial portfolio, it will likely be overshadowed by the impacts of office leasing. GOOD is forced to shell out tenant improvements, free rent, and other concessions to attract or retain tenants, all of which come from the company's rental revenue or newly issued shares/debt. The outgoing capital will put pressure on retained earnings, which will again increase the net cost of capital for GOOD.

External Management

GOOD is externally managed meaning it compensates an external advisor for services rendered. The firm is managed by Gladstone Companies, a popular asset manager of monthly paying dividend stocks. GOOD is one of five externally managed investments from Gladstone Companies. Gladstone also managed Gladstone Capital (GLAD), Gladstone Land (LAND), and Gladstone Investment (GAIN).

With external management comes management and advisory fees as opposed to salaries and compensation as stated by an internal board of directors. In some cases, external management can lead to conflicts of interest. The most common instance is incentivizing portfolio growth with no regard for improvement to share metrics. For example, a management fee based on assets under management or AUM incentivizes a growing portfolio even at the cost of quality. This might add perspective to GOOD's continued growth despite financing risks.

While smaller REITs may benefit from an external manager, data supports the idea that internally managed REITs are generally a better option. Over time, internally managed REITs generate better returns due to economies of scale and internal efficiencies.

GOOD's market capitalization of $538 million is too small to realistically establish an internal management structure. The company simply lacks the scale to hire a team to internally manage a real estate investment trust. This is not an issue that can realistically be fixed in the short term given REIT must grow prudently. So, what does the situation mean for the company?

GOOD is left in a rather precarious position. The portfolio realistically has too much office to be an acquisition target of another REIT. It is not likely that a competitor such as Realty Income would be interested in acquiring GOOD as it is constructed today.

Let's dive into a viable alternative to GOOD with a better balance sheet and outlook.

The Alternative

Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) has been the talk of the net lease world for several years. Capitalizing on a well-established business model, EPRT acquires, owns, and operates single-tenant, net lease properties across the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market tenants, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, C stores, fitness centers, and childhood education centers on a long-term, NNN leases. The model is aligned with competitors such as Realty Income or Agree Realty (ADC). Capitalizing on the middle market is even reminiscent of STORE Capital, which was recently taken private by GIC and Oak Street.

Since EPRT's IPO, the net lease REIT has outperformed GOOD significantly. Leaving EPRT's vastly superior portfolio aside, EPRT is a better option than GOOD for two reasons, the debt profile and cost of capital. Let's explore these two in greater detail.

First, EPRT is conservatively managed. Like all REITs, EPRT uses leverage to fund property acquisitions. However, the REIT has differentiated itself from other net lease competitors due to a lower leverage profile which continues to improve over time. As of the third quarter, EPRT's net debt to EBITDA ratio was 3.7x, compared to 4.4x for the same quarter in the prior year. Additionally, given EPRT is a relatively new company, there are few upcoming debt maturities. The firm has no long-term refinancing obligations until 2027 meaning EPRT can ride through the tumultuous interest rate environment with a weighted average interest rate of just 3.6%. In contrast, other REITs are being forced to refinance or issue their debt at significantly higher rates, directly impacting the bottom line.

Second, EPRT is trading at a market leading valuation relative to net lease peers. Currently, EPRT is trading at a 14.26x FFO multiple based on current share prices of approximately $25. Across this market, this means EPRT's valuation is overshadowed only by Agree Realty. Part of the premium valuation relates to EPRT's debt profile as outlined above. However, another important component relates to EPRT's scale relative to competitors. The REIT is much smaller than competitors such as O, meaning individual acquisitions can drive superior accretion at the share level.

The pricey multiple is supported by a leading AFFO per share growth projection. EPRT estimated 7.2% AFFO per share growth for 2023, leading their net lease competitors by a significant margin. Over time, EPRT will continue to outperform GOOD as their balance sheet improves and the firm leverages its cost of capital advantages to grow. With a superior portfolio, balance sheet, and outlook, EPRT is a better investment than GOOD, plain and simple.

Conclusion

REIT investors are inherently yield hungry. We are motivated by the allure of real estate's perfect combination of growth and income that has driven generational wealth for hundreds of years. However, yield alone cannot tell the whole story. Diving deeper into the financials of REITs, we understand that not all landlords are created equal. Often, we can go beyond the dividend and find opportunities for superior total return. Growth matters and it becomes paramount over long time horizons.

With a sufficient runway, EPRT's growth can return more capital to shareholders through a growing dividend than would be received by the higher, but flat yield of a REIT like GOOD. Investors should think about the big picture and buy quality. Your portfolio will thank you.