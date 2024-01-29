DINphotogallery/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Just over a year ago, I started following Höegh Autoliners ASA (OTCPK:HOEGF) as it looked like the car shipping industry was gearing up for a perfect storm. The demand for capacity increased while very few vessels were available (and not a whole lot of new vessels were expected to be delivered either). The total return on Höegh Autoliners increased to approximately 72% in the past 13 months and an even more impressive 98% since my follow-up article in March last year. Other than Hoegh Autoliners, I kept tabs on Gram Car Carriers ASA (OTCQX:GCCRF), another Oslo-listed car carrier stock.

Yahoo Finance

Hoegh Autoliners has its primary listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange where it's trading with HAUTO as its ticker symbol; the average daily volume in Oslo is just over 900,000 shares. The company currently has 191M shares outstanding resulting in a current market cap of 20B NOK which is approximately 1.9B USD. Hoegh reports its financial results in the US Dollar and I will use the USD as base currency throughout this article.

The cash continues to gush in

Although the volumes decreased in the third quarter (the most recent quarter the company has reported on), the net freight rate increased and this allowed Hoegh to keep the revenue virtually unchanged on a quarterly basis throughout the year. As you can see below, despite the lower volumes and stable revenue, the EBITDA actually increased, which testifies to Hoegh's financial strength and its ability to monetize higher charter rates thanks to lower operating expenses.

Hoegh Autoliners Investor Relations

Indeed, as the income statement below shows, Hoegh reported a total revenue of $355M, and as you can see, the bunker expenses have come down tremendously which obviously explains the strong EBITDA performance. After also deducting the depreciation expenses, the company's EBIT was approximately $150M.

Hoegh Autoliners Investor Relations

The bottom line remains strong as well as Hoegh barely pays any taxes on its income. The total net profit was $142.2. which equals $0.75. At the current exchange rate, that's the equivalent of 7.8 NOK per share.

Looking at the 9M 2023 results, it is clear the company indeed is having the barn burner year I was anticipating it would have. The 9M 2023 EBITDA came in at almost $540M which is already higher than the EBITDA Hoegh Autoliners generated in the entire financial year 2022. And of course, the bottom line is benefiting from the strong EBITDA result as well. In the first nine months of the year, Hoegh reported a total EPS of $2.06 which is approximately 21.5 NOK. And as the company is expecting an equally strong fourth quarter, its full year EPS will very likely exceed 28 NOK/share and may even end up closer to 30 NOK/share.

The cash flow result also clearly shows the company is a cash cow right now. The operating cash flow before changes in the working capital position came in at $185M. We should add back the $3.6M in interest received but also deduct the $13M in lease payments and the $10.5M in interest payments. This means the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately $165M.

Hoegh Autoliners Investor Relations

As the cash flow statement shown above indicates the total capex was almost $73M (Hoegh is building and paying for some newbuilt vessels), and the underlying free cash flow result was $92M. Investors are advised the company's capex spending is definitely higher than its depreciation and amortization expenses. During the third quarter, the depreciation expenses were just $36.2M while the company spent in excess of $85M on capex and lease payments.

Of course, those investments serve a purpose and there really is no better time to invest in growth when the cash is pouring in. And as the car carrier sector still is somewhat neglected, the bust and boom cycles tend to be less outspoken than for instance the volatility in the bulk vessel sector and/or the container vessel sector.

That being said, the delivery schedule looks like a lot of capacity will hit the water in the coming years and 2024 will be the first year of a capacity expansion. But it won't end in 2024 as over the next three years, the total capacity addition will be approximately 25% of the existing world fleet. That's a pretty substantial number.

Hoegh Autoliners Investor Relations

Hoegh Autoliners' fleet will grow in line with the market. The company is now scheduled to take delivery of the first two Aurora class vessels in the third quarter of this year (and that obviously is the reason why the capital expenditures are relatively high). But despite that capex program and despite the company paying a generous dividend, the balance sheet gets healthier by the minute. At the end of the third quarter, the total net financial liabilities (including lease liabilities!) came in at $175M. That's approximately $275M lower compared to a year ago while the net debt versus EBITDA ratio dropped from 1.2 to 0.3.

Hoegh Autoliners Investor Relations

Additionally, based on the fair value of the vessels, the NAV/share is about twice as high as the reported book value as the book value of the vessels is substantially lower than the fair value. Of course, as the capacity of the world fleet expands the asset values will come under pressure, but there still is a pretty healthy cushion.

Hoegh Autoliners Investor Relations

Investment thesis

After missing out on adding the stock to my portfolio after the first few articles as my limit orders were too optimistic, I did surf on the wave of the car carriers, but I sold out of my position again which means I currently have no position in Hoegh Autoliners at this moment.

Based on the anticipated performance in 2023, Hoegh is a strong buy. However, as quite a few new vessels will hit the water in the next 3-4 years, I think charter rates will likely come down and that will eventually weigh on Hoegh's financial performance. So for now, I remain on the sidelines, and I'm looking forward to seeing if Hoegh Autoliners will provide more color to its 2024 ambitions and aspirations. The company is very well-managed, and I hope I get an opportunity to get back in again if/when warranted.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.