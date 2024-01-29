hapabapa

The investment thesis around Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has been massively impacted by a >$10 billion deal for Adenza which the company announced in June of last year. This deal raised some eyebrows with investors, and in August I had to conclude that worries on the deal overhang were not taken away.

With the own business seeing stronger operating momentum, the Adenza deal having closed and some positive green shoots on the arrival, prospects for 2024 look better. For now, I look forward to more commentary on the 2024 outlook before reconsidering a neutral, but constructive stance here.

Shedding Some Perspective & Deal Impact

As Nasdaq is generally a well understood stock exchange, let's first look at the base case. Early in 2023, the company posted a modest 5% increase in full year sales to $3.58 billion, although that growth slowed down as the year progressed. Adjusted earnings per share rose in tandem with the topline, up fourteen cents to $2.66 per share.

A near $5 billion net debt load worked down to a 2.5 times leverage ratio based on about $2 billion in EBITDA, as a resulting valuation in the mid-fifties worked down to a 21 times earnings multiple. While this marked a small premium to the market, it was a reasonable multiple given the track record of the business and continued sound growth prospects.

With 495 million shares trading at $58, at the time of the first quarter earnings release, equity was valued at $28.7 billion, and the business at $33.5 billion if we factor in net debt.

On Adenza

Given these numbers, Nasdaq announced a substantial deal, as it acquired Adenza from private equity firm Thomas Bravo in a $10.5 billion deal in June. This transaction adds mission-critical risk management and regulatory software, including functions like risk management, Treasury, regulatory and compliance software.

At 18 times sales of $590 million, valuations are very demanding, as the own business trades at just over 5 times gross sales, and 9 times net sales (after rebates etc. are deducted). The massive premium was justified by 58% EBITDA margins, as well as 15% growth rates.

The purchase price was comprised out of a $5.75 billion cash component, and 85 million shares to be issued to Thomas Bravo, giving it a 15% ownership stake in Nasdaq. With pro forma net debt seen around $10.5 billion and EBITDA at $2.3 billion, leverage ratios would jump to 4.7 times.

With a $340 million EBITDA contribution and $10.1 billion implied price tag, accretion was hard to be seen, although that Nasdaq projected a substantial $80 million in expense synergies and another $100 million in revenue synergies over time.

I believed that earnings might actually fall a bit with dilution incurred, as I pegged earnings power around $2.50 per share post closing, making that despite a fall to the lower $50s, shares still traded at a similar 20–21 times earnings multiple, but now accompanied by steep leverage.

Stability Kicks In

Over the summer, the company raised financing in connection with the deal, although that financing came at an expense of interest rates of 5% and change. Second quarter sales were reported up 4%, as management indicated that Adenza was set to generate $300 million in unleveraged pre-tax cash flows, while associated interest costs are seen at $325 million, being a real admittance that the deal is dilutive (at least in the near term).

This made me a bit cautious and only a willing buyer in the mid-forties, levels which we almost saw during the October sell-off in wider markets. Ever since, shares have seen a gradual recovery to current highs around $58 per share, levels last seen since early 2023, pre the Adenza deal.

This rally took place despite a CFO change late in August, which normally looks like a somewhat mixed signal, certainly soon after a big acquisition.

In October, Nasdaq announced third quarter results, with net revenues up 6% to $940 million, driven by strong growth in the solutions business, offset by slightly lower trading activity levels. Earnings were flat as the company already incurred some interest costs related to the financing efforts ahead of the Adenza deal closing.

The deal for Adenza closed on the first of November, just as interest rates started dropping in a big way, all positive signs for the business and shares here.

A Final Word

The reality is that we have seen some green shoots. Third quarter sales were stronger than guided for, the Adenza purchase closed relatively soon, interest rates moved lower, equity markets at larger were rising, and prospects for activity are improving. This comes as the IPO market likely is re-opening in 2024, and zero-day options are seeing some momentum.

Given all of this, there are clearly some positive trends going on with Nasdaq which alleviate some of the worst (leverage) concerns, as has been reflective in the gradual increase in the share price here. Amidst all this, I am anxiously to learn about the outlook for 2024, but I am in no rush to chase the shares here just yet.