Feverpitched

Recently, a reader told me that he doesn't buy REITs (VNQ) because he is investing in rental properties instead.

He went on to argue that rental properties are better investments than REITs because they allow him to use leverage, reduce his tax liability, and do not need to pay a manager.

It just shows that there are still significant misconceptions on the topic of REITs vs. rental properties. Despite having written countless articles on this topic, there are still a lot of people who get this wrong.

So once more, for my new readers, here is why I stopped buying rental properties to buy REITs instead. I will start by correcting these major misconceptions and I will then give you 5 reasons why REITs are better investments in most cases.

Misconception #1: "Rental properties are more rewarding than REITs because they allow me to use leverage."

This is the biggest misconception. People imagine that rental properties must be better investments because you can use a mortgage to leverage your equity.

But what these investors appear to ignore is that you get the exact same benefits of leverage with REITs. The difference is that you don't need to take a mortgage yourself. The REIT will do all of that for you.

What's traded in the stock market is the equity value, not the total asset value. Therefore, when you buy shares of a REIT, you are providing the equity, which is the equivalent of the downpayment. The REIT then takes this equity, adds debt on top of it, and buys properties.

So not only do you get the benefits of leverage, but you get it with no recourse and perfect liability protection since you are not actually signing on the loans.

Moreover, because REITs are large public companies, they may get better terms than you could, making the leverage even more rewarding.

Misconception #2: "Rental properties are more rewarding than REITs because they are more tax-efficient"

This is wrong again. Taxation of course depends from one person to another, but in my case, I actually pay less taxes investing in REITs than rental properties.

It is true that rental properties enjoy many tax benefits and deductions that allow them to defer taxes into the future. A big one is depreciation which artificially reduces your taxable income.

But REITs enjoy very similar tax benefits:

1)For one, REITs pay 0 corporate taxes. You get the benefits of limited liability without having to pay for it.

2)For two, most REITs retain 30-50% of their cash flow within the REIT to reinvest in growth and none of that cash flow is taxed.

3) A portion of the distribution is typically classified as "return of capital", which is not taxed either.

4)The portion of the distribution that's taxed enjoys a 20% deduction.

5)REITs generally invest in lower-yielding, faster-growing properties like data centers and industrial properties. As a result, more than half of their total returns typically come from growth, which is tax-deferred as well.

6)Finally, you can put REITs in a tax-deferred account and trade in and out of your REIT investments with complete freedom whenever you want. Rental property investors, on the other hand, will often end up stuck with their properties after having depreciated them down to 0. Selling isn't an option for them because that would result in a huge tax bill and being stuck in an investment can have huge indirect costs.

Again, I pay less taxes investing in REITs than rental properties.

Misconception #3: "Rental properties are more rewarding than REITs because you don't need to pay a manager"

This one makes even less sense.

Yes, it is true that REITs pay millions to their top executives, but because REITs are huge companies, often owning billions worth of real estate, they enjoy significant economies of scale and their management cost still ends up being far lower than the cost of managing a private property.

To give you an example, the management cost of Realty Income (O) is just around 25 basis points of assets annually.

Private properties do not enjoy the same economies of scale and as a result, the management cost ends up being about 5-10x higher.

If you hire a property manager, you will likely pay him 10-12% of the total revenue, which could be about 20% of the property's net operating income.

And if you decide to do the management yourself, it is even worse because your time is valuable and you are not going to be as efficient as a professional property manager.

If you valued your time at $30 per hour and you worked 2 hours per week on average, That's $240 per month. If your property's net operating income is $800, you are wasting 30% of it on management costs.

Some investors will cope with this by simply ignoring the value of their time, but that's not realistic. No one works for free. You could have used all this productive time to work extra hours at your job or build a business. So what you are doing is buying yourself a second job, not earning a return from a passive investment.

Why I stopped buying rental properties to buy REITs instead

Now that we have corrected these misconceptions, I can finally explain to you why I decided to stop buying rental properties to buy REITs instead.

It really boils down to this:

I believe that well-selected REITs are likely to generate higher total returns in most cases, and that's despite also being safer investments and requiring far less time and effort.

So put differently, REITs offer superior risk-and-hassle-adjusted returns than rental properties.

REITs are more rewarding because:

They enjoy significant economies of scale.

They have superior access to cheaper capital.

They can afford to hire the best talent in the real estate sector.

They can also afford to have in-house lawyers, accountants, tax advisors, etc.

They enjoy better relationships with tenants.

They can close off-market sale-and-leaseback transactions.

They skip brokerage expenses.

They get far better deals with contractors because of their large scale.

They will often develop properties to earn higher yields.

They may earn additional profits by offering services to other investors.

And there are many other reasons…

Several studies back this up. REITs generally outperform private real estate by 2-4% per year on average because of all these reasons:

EPRA Cambridge NAREIT

REITs are also safer than rental properties because:

They are liquid.

They are diversified.

They are professionally managed.

Investors enjoy limited liability.

You won't get sued by tenants.

You don't need to personally sign on any of the loans.

Most REITs use less leverage than private investors.

REITs enjoy better access to capital during times of crisis.

Etc.

Finally, REITs are less of a hassle and allow you to improve your lifestyle because:

You are completely detached from the operations.

You retain complete geographic freedom.

You can focus on your career, allowing you to advance faster and reach a higher income, which is far more important to building your wealth than anything else.

Closing note

Both have pros and cons and I don't mean to say here that rental properties are bad investments. I own some private real estate as well.

My point is simply that REITs are better investments in most cases, and this is why I generally buy REITs instead of rental properties.

Unfortunately, a lot of investors end up doing the opposite because of misconceptions such as those that we discussed in this article.

I think that today especially, investors should favor REITs because their valuations are far lower than those of rental properties in most cases.