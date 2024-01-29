LeoPatrizi

Quick Overview

Due to many reader requests, today's research note covers Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY), a stock I last covered in November when I called it a hold, and since then it has gone up nearly 2%, and up over 4% since I called it a buyback in my April coverage.

The latest article will make use of our Investing Flow below which is based on waterfall methodology from the world of project management.

Today's article aims to answer questions like why this specific stock and sector, what are the risks and benefits we can plan for, whether the current share price and valuation make sense, what metrics matter to this specific sector, and what could be a long-term exit strategy for this stock?

The answers to these questions, holistically, should lead to a business decision of whether we buy, sell, or hold this stock today.

Investing Flow (author concept)

Initiating: Why this Stock & Sector?

Oppenheimer is one of the oldest firms on Wall Street that is still around, tracing roots back to 1881, and within the larger financials sector, it falls into the subsegment of investment banking and brokerage.

Some of its businesses include a wealth management shop, asset management, capital markets, and investment banking.

One of the recent developments setting this firm apart is their September launch of a new brand campaign, The Power of Oppenheimer Thinking, as the next stage of brand evolution for this +140 year firm.

As for the financials sector, it gets our attention since today's key market data shows the market has been relatively bullish on this sector, particularly on a 3-year basis where it saw nearly +28% growth.

Oppenheimer - sector market data (Seeking Alpha)

So, the answer to why this stock gets our attention is because it is a long-established Wall Street firm with a well-known brand in financial circles, trading for under $40 now, and as for the industry it catches our interest particularly due to the media attention that Fed meetings get and their effects on interest rates which is highly relevant to this sector, a sector which as we've seen in 2008 can have a systemic effect on the rest of the economy since it looks after literally billions$ and sometimes trillions$ of dollars.

Planning: What are Risks & Benefits?

Now that we know why we care about this stock and sector, let's talk about how we would plan for both risks and benefits as an investor in Oppenheimer stock.

With the most recent earnings results for this firm still fresh, having come out yesterday January 26th, we have some recent data to go by. First, let's talk about past performance with the most recent quarter ending in December.

From the income statement, we can see YoY revenue declined from $302MM to $290MM, a subtle 4.2% YoY decline. Earnings also saw a decline with net income going from $22.4MM in Dec. 2022 to $11.1MM, a 50% YoY drop.

The company in their earnings comments indicated the declines "reflected fewer investment banking transactions and regulatory charges."

However, on a positive note, it appears on a full-year basis things were more rosy. Here is what CEO Albert Lowenthal said in his comments:

Higher short-term interest rates propelled record high full-year bank deposit sweep and margin interest income in our Wealth Management business as well as large increases in fixed income sales and trading revenues in our Capital Markets segment.

A key metric in this type of firm is the growth of assets under management (AUM), and notable to mention is that "client assets under administration and under management were both at higher levels compared with the prior quarter and year-end."

It is relevant because a firm like this makes a sizeable amount in fees on assets managed for others, so the growth of those portfolios can lead to more fee income going forward.

Where the firm has been struggling has been in the investment banking shop, due to lower mergers and acquisitions in the economy:

Advisory fees earned from investment banking activities decreased 49.3% compared with a year ago driven by an industry-wide slowdown in M&A transactions.

However, one macro factor that I think will help this firm in 2024 is something I also mentioned in my recent coverage of investment banking peer Jefferies Financial (JEF), and that is a projected boom in M&A this year.

In fact, "mergers and acquisitions are due for a comeback in 2024 after a slowdown in 2023", according to Morgan Stanley Investment Banking.

Another macro risk to not ignore is the continued high interest rate environment and predictions from CME Fedwatch that the Fed is less likely to lower rates at their March meeting. This creates a squeeze on net interest margins, and we can see from the income statement how interest expenses kept rising in the last year at Oppenheimer:

Oppenheimer - net interest squeeze (Seeking Alpha)

Our outlook is that the benefits this firm will gain in 2024 from growth in AUM as well as potential growth in M&A activity outweigh the risk of a squeeze on net interest margins since the firm is highly diversified beyond just interest income. In fact, their capital markets segment revenue seems to exceed interest revenue.

Executing: Is the Price & Valuation Justified?

We have planned for risks and benefits and determined the benefits are ahead of risks for this firm, so the next question is do we execute on the current price and valuation?

Here is a look at the most recent share price, compared to its 200-day SMA:

Data by YCharts

This chart tells us the stock has recovered well from its autumn lows, and correlates with the bullishness in the financials sector we talked about earlier.

However, the price is still practically in line with the long-term moving average, so perhaps still a buy potential? Let's see what the valuations tell us.

From the data available as of today, we know the trailing P/E ratio is around 11.37, practically in line with the sector average, while the trailing P/B ratio of 0.53 is actually lower than the sector average.

First, regarding price-to-earnings, on a trailing basis, we think it is still slightly higher than we'd like considering the firm saw earnings declines both on a YoY and annual basis vs 2022, yet the share price has climbed by a lot. (note: forward ratios were not available as of the writing of this article).

Regarding price-to-book value, we think equity remains high at +$805MM however it saw both a YoY and annual decline, according to balance sheet data. So, we are neutral regarding this valuation.

We think the price bullishness is justifiable at the current level considering the forward-looking potential growth in M&A and fees on AUM, which we mentioned already, so overall we would consider this share price somewhere between a buy and hold right now.

Monitor & Control: What Metrics Matter to this Sector?

So far, we have initiated this stock onto our watch list, planned for risk and benefits, and determined the current price and valuation could be either a buy or hold, but certainly not a sell.

Now, let's talk about the metrics we care about when it comes to holding a stock in this sector, beyond the ones we already mentioned such as AUM growth.

Two metrics we track are dividend yield and growth. At this firm, the trailing yield is a meager 1.50% with a $0.15/share quarterly payout.

If we compare the dividend yield vs two peers in the financial sector that also have large investment banking, wealth management and asset management shops, we see that Oppenheimer's yield comes in last.

The 2 comparables are Morgan Stanley (MS) and Jefferies Financial, and the chart shows we could get a nearly +4% yield with Morgan Stanley stock instead.

OPY - dividend yield vs peers (Seeking Alpha)

As far as dividend growth, which we care about because it shows capacity of a firm to return capital back to shareholders and keep growing that return each year, at Oppenheimer it is nothing to write home about, as the saying goes.

For example, they have only grown the annual dividend by 36% in an entire decade, as the chart below shows:

OPY - dividend growth (Seeking Alpha)

By comparison, Morgan Stanley in this same period (2014 to 2023) has grown their annual dividend by an impressive +800%, while Jefferies has grown it by +400%.

The other metric we care about is projected forward revenue growth compared to peers. We can see from data on the investment banking/brokerage sector that Oppenheimer is nowhere near the top 10, which includes firms like Nomura Holdings (NMR), Raymond James Financial (RJF), Jefferies, and Morgan Stanley:

sector fwd revenue growth (Seeking Alpha)

As far as analyst earnings estimates for Oppenheimer, it appears no one is covering it yet for 2024, so nothing to say about that data.

Closing: When do I Exit This Investment?

At this stage, the evidence holistically points to reaffirming our hold rating from last year.

On the one hand, we think the firm will get a tailwind from M&A and AUM fees, but on the other hand, its forward revenue growth potential is behind several key peers, as is its dividend yield.

It also saw earnings declines on a YoY and annual basis, which we think should improve in 2024, but we think the stronger case for a hold will come from expected continued bullishness in the financials sector overall, pulling this stock up with it likely.

Our portfolio strategy in this case would be to hold on to this stock not necessarily for the great dividend income growth or huge payouts but for anticipated capital gains in the next 1-2 years. So, our exit strategy would be in 1-2 years if we can see 20-30% capital gains at that point, which we believe could happen if the overall sector returns to normalcy again and the levels it was at in 2019.

If the S&P 500 index is any indicator, we can see from market momentum that the index has already seen a +20% price return in the last year, and in a mid-December article in Reuters we saw that "Goldman Sachs raised its 2024 S&P 500 target by 8%."

As our buy and hold calls on Oppenheimer have twice been accurate as the share price growth reflects it, we think continued overall market bullishness will continue to benefit our hold rating. As the saying goes, where there's smoke there's fire.