A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty." - Winston Churchill

OK, I admit it. I am an optimist. I generally like to view the glass as being half full in my approach toward life, especially when it comes to investing. Thus, I was drawn to this insight from KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) regarding their outlook for 2024 when I decided to start researching updated information for this article.

Importantly, though, we still think that too many people are locked into the paradigm that the S&P 500 is trading at lofty headline valuations and the U.S. economy is topping out and headed for a hard landing. As a result, they are sitting idle, as they feel there is little to no value in the market beyond Cash (i.e., despite a strong year in risk assets, there is still a record $5.6 trillion of assets in money market accounts).

And KKR should have a pretty good handle on where the likely opportunities are for solid investments heading into the new year. After all, they have about $174B invested in Private Equity, $202B in Credit, $56B in Infrastructure, and $65B in Real Estate investments, according to their website.

The Credit market in particular offers exceptional opportunities in 2024. In fact, according to views expressed by Oaktree Capital in their recent market commentary, the current market for credit investors offers the best opportunity since the GFC in part due to the much larger size of the credit market today as well as the risk-adjusted elevated high yields that are available in the current environment.

From another perspective offered by Alliance Bernstein, corporate credit is ripe for high-yield opportunities in 2024 despite weakening economic fundamentals. They argue that in the US at least, credit rating upgrades surpassed downgrades in 2023 and most high-yield market debt does not mature before 2026, while yields and spreads remain elevated.

In terms of the KKR Credit portfolio, one of the premier investment vehicles that is under the KKR umbrella is a BDC that I have previously written about, FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK). I last covered FSK in March 2023, right after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank when many BDCs were getting pummeled along with the rest of the financial sector. At the time, I wrote that I liked FSK for its high yield distribution; the large discount to book value; and the total return performance compared to the other two largest BDCs at the time: Ares Capital (ARCC) and Blue Owl Capital (OBDC), which was called Owl Rock Capital back then. In fact, over the past 3 years, FSK has continued to outperform those other two large BDCs by a considerable margin.

I rated FSK a Strong Buy in March 2023 when I wrote that analysis and it has delivered a total return of about 28% since then. At the end of December, I wrote an article that reviewed the top-performing BDCs for 2023 and FSK was still trading at a discount of -19% at that time and was in the top 20 based on total return by market price for 2023.

Now at the end of January 2024, FSK still trades at a big discount to book value, offers a high yield distribution, and continues to outperform its peers (although OBDC is catching up and did provide a better total return in 2023). I still rate FSK a Strong Buy today and will review some of the reasons why I feel this way in the paragraphs below. I currently own shares of FSK in my Income Compounder portfolio and it is one of my largest BDC holdings.

FSK Overview

With a current market cap of roughly $5.8 billion, FSK is currently the third largest BDC that is publicly traded, with ARCC being the largest and OBDC coming in second at $5.88B. As of the end of September 2023, the most recent data available, the discount to book value remained at nearly -17% despite the increase in market price in the six months since I last covered the stock.

From the fund's Q323 fact sheet, we can see that the portfolio consists of about 200 issuers across 24 different industries that are mostly US-based private companies with at least $100M in EBITDA. The portfolio offers a weighted average annual yield of 12.1%. Roughly 68% of those investments are first lien senior secured debt and 89% are floating rate. Most of those investments mature after 2025 with less than 10% of debt maturing before then. Total investments at fair value as of 9/30/23 equaled about $14.7B. The non-accrual rate of those investments as of 9/30 was 2.4%.

This slide from the company's Q3 earnings presentation summarizes that information.

In addition to the annual recurring revenue from those portfolio holdings, there is an additional source of recurring annual revenue from the joint venture with South Carolina Retirement Systems Group Trust that amounts to about $200M in additional income. As of the end of Q323 the NAV of the portfolio was $24.89 and the annualized yield on the stock in 2023 was about 15%.

As of the market close on 1/26/24, the stock price traded at $20.68 and offers a current forward yield of about 12.5% (not including special dividends) based on the most recent quarterly dividend of $0.64 paid on January 3.

On November 6, 2023, the company announced Q3 results that included NII of $.84 per share, up from $0.82 per share for the quarter ended June 30. As a result of the strong quarterly results, the company Board also declared special dividends to be paid in the first half of 2024 as explained in the Q3 press release.

During the third quarter, we generated 9% year-over-year growth in our adjusted net investment income and our net asset value grew approximately 1% compared to the prior quarter," said Michael C. Forman, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman. "Our continued strong performance enables us to reward stockholders with an attractive $0.75 per share total distribution in the fourth quarter as well as to provide stockholders with a continuation of our special distributions during the first half of 2024.

Those special distributions will be paid in equal installments in the first two quarters of 2024, similar to what was paid in 2023 as explained in the announcement:

FSK's board of directors has declared additional special distributions totaling $0.10 per share to be paid in two equal installments during 2024. The first $0.05 per share special distribution will be paid on or about February 28, 2024 to stockholders of record as of February 14, 2024. The second $0.05 per share special distribution will be paid on or about May 29, 2024 to stockholders of record as of May 15, 2024. FSK's board of directors previously declared special distributions totaling $0.15 per share to be paid in three equal installments by the end of 2023.

The company delivered stronger than expected third quarter results with NAV increasing from Q2 to Q3 and NII exceeding distributions paid. Guidance for Q4 was offered during the earnings call with further strong performance expected for Q4 as well as explained by CFO Steven Lilly:

Detailed fourth quarter guidance is as follows: our recurring interest income on a GAAP basis is expected to approximate $377 million. We expect recurring dividend income associated with our joint venture to approximate $53 million. We expect other fee and dividend income to approximate $23 million as we expect normal course asset-based finance dividends to be incrementally lower in the fourth quarter.

FSK also reduced net debt to equity levels in Q3 to 110% from 113% in the previous quarter and increased the liquidity and borrowing capacity. The borrowing capacity at the end of September increased to $3.6 billion in available liquidity, giving them ample capital to invest in new opportunities that may arise in the coming months. Subsequent to the quarter end in November the company raised another $400M in a public offering of unsecured notes with the proceeds intended to be used to further pay down existing debt or to be used for other "general corporate purposes".

Summary

While traditional banks are cutting back on corporate lending, especially since the March 2023 banking crisis in order to protect themselves from future liquidity issues, BDCs like FSK are picking up the slack. As the US economy continues to prosper despite ongoing fears of recession or at least a "hard landing" due to higher interest rates, the demand for corporate lending continues to remain elevated while default rates are still historically low, although starting to increase slightly in 2024.

Private credit is also playing a more important role in corporate financing as discussed in this recent view of market trends from Wilmington Trust, and with access to Private Equity via KKR, that trend opens up additional avenues for FSK to leverage.

The loan market has undergone significant structural shifts in 2023. Economic uncertainties and rising interest rates have changed borrower needs, lender priorities, and approaches to constructing deals. Private lending has had the most significant impact by capturing market share from traditional commercial banks and broadly syndicated lending. These private loans grow more flexible and customized with each passing year.

In fact, in an investment strategy discussion from peer BDC Blue Owl Capital, the "direct lending" approach has been gaining in popularity and enables borrowers to negotiate with lenders for terms that benefit both.

Direct lending is where a single or a small group of non-bank lenders (or direct lenders) provide financing solutions directly to a private company (or borrower) who often seek loans to finance growth opportunities and their day-to-day operations. The direct lender and borrower directly negotiate customized solutions that suit the needs of both parties. These borrowers are typically privately held and/or owned by private equity firms and are looking for a reliable alternative to a bank.

In the case of FSK, the access to Private Equity and other credit assets in the KKR family, including the KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO), has resulted in steady improvements in quarterly results each quarter for the past five quarters as shown in this slide from the Q323 earnings presentation.

With at least two quarters worth of undistributed spillover income (based on comments made by management during the Q3 earnings call), and with over $3B in available liquidity, FSK appears to be well positioned heading into the first half of 2024. I reiterate my Strong Buy rating and will look to add more shares of FSK to my own portfolio on any market correction when/if the price pulls back below $20. If you have not considered FSK for your own income portfolio, I recommend giving them a look.