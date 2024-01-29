LeoWolfert/iStock via Getty Images

Heidrick & Struggles (NASDAQ:HSII) is one of the most undervalued solidly performing companies I have ever seen. I do a lot of deep value investing so I routinely see beaten down money losing companies I believe are 30-50% undervalued. But Heidrick is not a struggling company. Not even close. It’s a financially strong, solidly profitable and growing company. I believe the disconnect is in part due to a recent downturn in its industry that is likely to be short lived.

Background

Heidrick & Struggles is an executive recruiting company based in Chicago. In recent years it has expanded into 2 adjacent segments, On Demand and consulting. On Demand is to place temporary or interim executives. In the first 9 months of 2023, executive recruiting revenues were 66% in the Americas, 23% in Europe and 11% in Asia and the Pacific.

In 2021, Heidrick acquired Business Talent Group, LLC for $33 million to jump start its new On Demand segment. On February 1, 2023, Heidrick acquired Atreus Group GmbH to add to On Demand. Heidrick paid $33.5 million and estimated future payments between $9.0 million and $13.0 million.

CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan recently notified the company he will resign effective March 4, 2024. The company has hired Thomas Monahan to replace him. Mr. Monahan was the former CEO of DeVry University and CEB. Heidrick currently pays a dividend of $0.15 per quarter for a yield of 2.1%.

Industry

According to Hunt Scanlon the executive recruiting industry is quite fragmented with the top 40 firms representing $6.3 billion in annual sales. The top 5 are listed below. Of the Top 40, only Korn Ferry (KFY) and Heidrick & Struggles are publicly traded.

The executive search industry struggled in 2020 during Covid lockdowns and then surged in 2021 and 2022 as the economy, private equity, and venture capital boomed and companies staffed back up after Covid lockdowns. In 2023 most major recruiting firms (not just executive recruiting) saw revenues revert back to a more normal level.

A BDO survey released in September 2023 showed 47% private equity CFOs and fund managers said they are understaffed in critical leadership roles.

Based on the above, the industry appears to be stabilizing, down from a surge in 2021, and 2022.

Financial Results

Financial results and balance sheet items for the last 5 fiscal years and 2023 year to date are shown below. The last 2 columns compare the first 3 quarters of 2023 to the same period in 2022.

Heidrick is more conservative in what they call adjusted EPS than most other companies as they do not add back amortization of intangibles. If they did so, adjusted EPS for the 9 months ended September 30, 2023 would be $2.53.

Almost all revenue growth since 2020 was organic except in the On Demand segment which was mostly through 2 acquisitions. The year 2020 was Covid impacted. The following 2 years benefitted from a surge of demand as companies staffed up in a strong economy fueled by the massive fiscal stimulus, a strong labor market, A big venture capital and private equity surge and rehiring needed after Covid.

The chart below breaks revenues and operating income down by segment.

Earnings are understated. Heidrick has been diversifying away from its legacy executive recruiting. In the first 9 months of 2023, 76% of revenues were from executive search. That is down from 90% in 2020. However, the 2 newer segments are not yet profitable. The company is plowing in resources and investment in both and management has stated neither are to scale yet.

If those two segments were sold off, the company would be at about 47% more profitable than it is now. My calculation for this is as follows. Pretax net income was $64 million in the first 9 months of 2023. If the $30 million lost at the two newer segments is added back, that is $94 million, or 47% higher.

Executive search revenues were off 16% in the first 9 months of 2023. This is an industry situation though the decline is higher than publicly traded rival, Korn Ferry, which was down 10%. As shown in the valuation section, Heidrick has had similar overall growth to Korn Ferry over the past 5 years.

The consulting segment third quarter revenue grew 22% year-over-year to $23.3 million, partially due to a small acquisition. Organic growth was 10%. Management has stated that losses there are primarily a function of not being at scale yet.

All of the On Demand segment revenue growth in 2023 was due to an acquisition. That segment would have contracted by 16% without that. The increased loss in 2023 indicates the company acquired was losing money.

Total consultants used in all 3 segments was 500 on September 30, 2023, up from 460 nine months earlier.

Looking Forward

Heidrick had adjusted EPS of $2.20 in the first 9 months of 2023. The analyst’s estimate is $2.90 EPS for the full year. That amount is slightly above the pre-Covid figures, but below 2022 and 2021. This is despite significant revenue growth since 2019. The analysts expect a return to EPS growth in 2024 with an average EPS estimate of $3.10. Management is optimistic. In the most recent conference call CEO Rajagopalan stated “we are expecting to see strength in our markets in the short to medium term.” The company expects the On Demand EBITDA margins to stay around breakeven for now as they invest and reposition. The 4Q revenue guidance of $240-260 million provided at the time of 3Q earnings was reconfirmed on January 23, 2024.

Balance Sheet

The balance sheet is strong but the cash and marketable securities level requires some explanation. First of all, Heidrick had no interest bearing debt any of the last 6 years. Cash and marketable securities are seasonal. It’s at the annual low on March 31 of each year and then increases the rest of the year along with a liability which is a compensation accrual. The reason is incentive pay is paid out each March. The best measure of cash and marketable securities would be from March 31, 2023 when it was $205 million. That is still quite a large figure. To give you an idea of the seasonality, cash and marketable securities were $622 million on December 31, 2022.

Catalysts and Strengths

Heidrick has a number of catalysts and strengths but the biggest is simply valuation. This will be detailed more in the valuation section where it is compared to peers.

1. EV/EBITDA Ratio of 3.0 – The EV/EBITDA ratio is extremely low. Adjusted EBITDA was $96 million in the first 9 months of 2023. This annualizes to $128 million. The market cap is currently $595 million. To get to enterprise value the $205 million of cash (at the low point) is deducted leaving an EV of $390 million. The EV to EBITDA ratio is 3.0. That is well below the market averages of 11 to 16 per Investopedia and the lowest I have ever seen for a profitable company with a good balance sheet and good prospects.

2. Strong Balance Sheet – The strong balance sheet discussed above means more flexibility than most publicly traded companies. The company can easily enhance growth with acquisitions, increase the dividend or buyback stock. The market they serve is fragmented and there are many potential acquisition targets. The company pays a market average dividend but has done few stock repurchases.

3. Sentiment – You will recall that for much of 2023, most economists were predicting a recession within a year. This led to companies being more cautious about hiring. Most economists are no longer making that prediction. This is actually a big one for me.

4. Corporate Growth – Corporate growth has continued strongly in recent years despite a drop off in the private equity and venture capital industries. Those industries have been hurt by the collapse of the IPO market caused by too many overvalued IPOs in 2021 and 2022. The IPO market should eventually return to normal levels creating a tailwind. Meanwhile publicly traded and privately owned corporate growth continues unabated meaning more need for executives.

5. Baby Boomer Retirements – A large number of corporate executives are Baby Boomers. That generation is increasingly reaching retirement age and will need to be replaced.

6. Heidrick Navigator – This is a new digital AI solution for leadership assessments, teamwork, and organization and culture that can be delivered virtually. It is currently in Beta testing but a first contract was recently announced.

7. Earnings are Understated – The 2 smaller segments representing 24% of revenues are currently unprofitable but expected to provide future growth and earnings. If they are excluded, the company is 47% more profitable than it is showing. Both can be sold or closed at any time if they don’t work out. Also, when Heidrick calculates adjusted EPS, it does not add back amortization from acquisitions like most other companies. Their Adjusted EPS was $2.20 for the first 3 quarters of 2023. It was $2.52 if amortization is added back.

Concerns

I always list my concerns and weaknesses when writing about a company. Here are some of the larger ones.

1. Losses at Two Newer Segments – Both the consulting and On Demand segments are losing money and not expected to be profitable this year. These segments cause earnings to be significantly understated since they could sell or close these segments at any time. They are investments in future growth and diversification.

2. European Exposure– Heidrick has more European exposure than many of its peers. About 22% of executive search and the majority of On Demand is European. The European economy is bouncing around breakeven currently and in better years usually grows more slowly than the U.S. and Asia.

3. Cyclical– This industry is cyclical as recently proven by the drop off in the recession year of 2020, the surge in 2021 and 2022, and a more recent drop off in 2023.

4. Insider Stock Sale – The CFO sold 6000 shares 12/12/23. It should be noted he had been granted 17,580 shares in June, 2023. There have been no recent open market insider buys.

Valuation

Heidrick has a very similar peer in Korn Ferry. KFY has a very similar footprint in that it also does consulting and on demand executive search. Three other peers Kforce (KFRC), Robert Half (RHI) and ASGN (ASGN) fka On Assignment were included as they all focus on recruiting professionals. I excluded blue collar recruiters such as Kelly and TrueBlue which have much smaller profit margins and health care recruiters such as Cross Country and AMN since they specialize in one industry.

SEC filings, Yahoo Finance & Value Line

While it is not shown above, all of the above had revenue declines in the first 3 quarters of 2023. Over a 5 year period, Heidrick has outgrown all but Korn Ferry, which had similar growth. Heidrick’s profit margin is similar to the peer. It would be higher if not for the money losing smaller segments. Heidrick has less leverage than all but Robert Half. ASGN is quite leveraged. Overall Heidrick has better metrics than all but Korn Ferry, which is similar but larger.

Despite having better metrics than its peers, Heidrick’s current market value is well below them. It is priced about half for the price to revenues ratio as Korn Ferry and the peers as a whole. Their PE ratio is 43% less. As noted earlier, Heidrick has a ridiculously low EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.0. The stock price to free cash flow ratio, it is also very low. Free cash flow in 2023 YTD annualized (net income + depreciation and amortization plus or minus non-recurrings less capex) is $79 million, similar to $79 million in 2022. That leaves a stock price to free cash flow ratio of 7.5. The market average is usually more than double that.

Any way you look at it Heidrick is trading well below the market and its peers. Yet this is a historically solidly growing company with similar prospects to peers going forward. Based on the peer PE ratio and price to revenues, it should be trading 75% above its current level of $29.56. That would bring it to $51.73. That would return it to the $50 it reached in September 2021.

Takeaway

There are certainly catalysts here, but the real story is extreme undervaluation. Heidrick has a history of solid growth and a strong balance sheet. Yet it trades for a 30-50% discount to its peers. That discount gets even larger when you exclude its smaller money losing segments and the cash on its balance sheet. I recommend a long position in Heidrick & Struggles with a one year price target of $52.