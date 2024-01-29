adventtr

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) had a solid start to the year as its stock has greatly appreciated, while the latest successful earnings results indicated that the company’s business has the opportunity to return to a double-digit growth rate this year thanks to the rising demand for chips. At the same time, by receiving various subsidies and federal help, the company is likely going to expand its operations across the globe at a minimal cost, which is to the benefit of its average shareholders. Despite this, now might be too late to join the party as the company’s shares have already reached the overvaluation territory after the latest rally, while the geopolitical risks could disrupt TSMC’s growth story at any moment.

TSMC Smashes Earnings Estimates Again

TSMC’s shares are up ~15% since the publication of my latest article on the company last month, thanks to the successful earnings report for Q4 that was revealed earlier this month. While during the recent quarter, TSMC’s revenues decreased by 1.5% Y/Y to $19.62 billion, they were still above the estimates by $50 million. The GAAP EPADR of $1.44 was also above the estimates by $0.05.

Even though 2023 was a challenging year for the semiconductor business, the emergence of generative AI and advanced chips for generative AI would likely help TSMC retain its title of the most advanced chipmaker in the world for years to come. After all, there’s an indication that the company is about to begin equipping its 2nm fab in Taiwan in April, which could be considered a major milestone for its secretive N2 project.

At the same time, thanks to the increased demand for advanced chips, TSMC has also set an ambitious target for 2024 and expects to grow its sales in the low- to mid-20% range. Such upbeat guidance made it possible for the stock to greatly appreciate in recent weeks and prompted research firms to issue upside revisions for the overall semiconductor sector. At the same time, the consensus on the street is that TSMC’s shares represent an ~8% upside at the current price.

What’s more, is that the company is expected to rapidly diversify its supply chains to mitigate geopolitical risks by expanding its production in various countries across the globe with the help of taxpayers’ funds. In Arizona alone, TSMC is now expected to begin the production of 4nm chips in early 2025 in its upcoming new factory, while the second plant there is expected to start operating somewhere in 2027-2028. The federal grants that cover a decent portion of CapEx on those plants are expected to start landing this year under the CHIPS and Science Act.

On top of that, TSMC has likely secured billions of euros in subsidies for its upcoming German plant in Dresden, while its Japanese plant which was partially financed by the government of Japan is about to be open next month. While governments are securing the financing for TSMC’s plants mostly for national security purposes, TSMC itself is also greatly benefiting from this since it’s able to expand its operations without shouldering the full cost of this type of expansion.

Geopolitical Risks Are Not Going Anywhere Away

Despite all of those positive developments, the company also faces several major challenges that could undermine the whole bullish thesis. In the near-term, TSMC might start feeling pressure from the chip export restrictions to China and several other countries that the Biden administration implemented in 2022 and later strengthened in 2023. In my article on Nvidia (NVDA), I noted that while the additional restrictions are already going to have an impact in Q4, most companies are not going to feel it due to the increased demand for chips elsewhere. Nvidia’s management itself noted that China-related sales will decelerate in Q4, but the decline will be mitigated by the higher demand elsewhere. We already saw that as TSMC’s overall revenues decreased in Q4, its revenues from China accounted for 11% of the overall sales, down from 12% a year ago.

That’s why it makes sense to believe that once the capacity issues are resolved and the demand for advanced chips normalizes, the American restrictions will begin to have a greater effect on the performance of TSMC and its clients, who also have decent exposure to the Chinese market.

As for the long-term, there’s always a risk that Beijing’s potential invasion of Taiwan could put TSMC out of business. Back in 2022, during the 20 th National Congress of the CCP, General Secretary Xi Jinping continued to talk about the need to achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and end the century of humiliation. That includes the reunification of Taiwan with the mainland, which Beijing considers to be an internal matter. Beijing already indirectly threatened Taiwan with war earlier this month ahead of the Taiwanese elections and condemned foreign governments that congratulated the island’s newly elected President. As the tensions in the Taiwan Strait are not easing, TSMC’s investors should start factoring a greater geopolitical risk premium when deciding whether to hold the company’s shares in their portfolios or look for other safer opportunities closer to home.

Another thing that needs to be mentioned is that it seems that after the latest rally, TSMC’s shares have entered an overvaluation territory. In my article on the company from last month, I’ve made a DCF model which assumed a top-line growth of ~20% over the following years and flat CapEx in 2024. That model has shown that TSMC’s fair value is around $100 per share. While the company gained momentum earlier this month due to the decent earnings report, questions are arising about whether this momentum will hold for long and keep the shares at the current levels considering that the bottom-line performance is not as impressive as the sales growth.

While the reported EPS was above the street estimates, the net profit in Q4 nevertheless decreased by 19% to $7.56 billion. At the same time, the gross margin, operating margin, and net profit margin in Q4’23 were 53%, 41.6%, and 38.2%, respectively. For comparison, the gross margin, operating margin, and net profit margin in Q4’22 were 62.2%, 52%, and 47.3%, respectively. The weaker bottom-line performance along with the fact that TSMC’s stock could be in the overbought territory after the latest rally indicates that the upside could be limited, and it’s better to wait for another pullback before joining the party at this stage.

The Bottom Line

TSMC’s shares had a decent run in recent months but now might be too late to join the party. While the company currently has momentum going for it, its shares appear to be overvalued and any disruption to its operations caused by geopolitical factors could quickly undermine the bullish thesis. That’s why the optimal scenario for those who want to get exposure to the chip foundry business would be to wait for a major pullback before adding TSMS’s shares to the portfolio.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.