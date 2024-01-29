BGY: A Good Way To Diversify Away From American Markets And Earn A High Yield

imaginima

The BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) is a closed-end fund that income-focused investors can employ in order to earn a very high level of current income from the assets in their portfolios without the need to sacrifice the potential upside of an investment in common equities. This fund is also one of the few closed-end funds that invests entirely in foreign stocks. Unlike most global funds, this one does not have any allocation to American equity securities. As such, this fund should work reasonably well as a way to diversify your portfolio internationally while still maintaining a high level of income. When we consider the strained valuations present in most American capital markets and the generally poor financial state of the American government, achieving this diversification may be a good idea for any investor who is interested in reducing their overall risks.

Unfortunately, the recent performance of the BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is nothing to write home about. Over the past five years, the fund's shares have been almost perfectly flat. As we can see here, shares of this fund are down 0.56% over the period. Also shown in the chart are the S&P 500 Index (SP500), the iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH), and the iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX):

As we can clearly see, all three of the index exchange-traded funds delivered positive returns over the period. However, both of the funds that specifically exclude American stocks have substantially underperformed their peers. This is mostly because American stocks as a whole have outperformed the rest of the world over most of the last decade. This is one reason why many American investors are overexposed to the United States right now, as the level of outperformance from this country's capital markets relative to the rest of the world would naturally result in those stocks accounting for an outsized proportion of a portfolio unless the investor was actively rebalancing.

However, as I have pointed out numerous times in the past, a simple look at the share price performance of any closed-end fund is very misleading. This is because these funds typically pay out all or nearly all of their investment profits to the shareholders. The funds actually attempt to keep their portfolio size relatively stable over time. This is the reason why closed-end funds usually have higher yields than nearly anything else in the market. The distributions paid by these funds result in investors actually receiving a much higher total return than the price performance alone suggests. When we include the distributions paid by each of the assets above in the return chart, we see that the BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust delivered a 44.12% total return over the trailing five-year period. This is still worse than both of the indices that include American stocks, but it did outperform the iShares MSCI All Countries World Index ETF:

It is uncertain whether or not the strength that American stocks have delivered in recent years will continue going forward. As we will see in this article, there could be reasons to believe that the American stock market is substantially overvalued right now and could be vulnerable to a decline. The American fiscal deficits could also result in problems, which I have pointed out in recent articles (see here). Either way, it is difficult to argue with the fact that having your assets spread around the world increases your portfolio's diversification and helps to reduce your risks so you may wish to invest some money in a fund like this just to help yourself sleep well at night.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has the primary objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income and current gains. This is not an objective that we would expect when we look at the fund's asset allocation, which consists of 98.38% common stock:

CEF Connect

We can also see a very small allocation to cash, which could simply reflect the fund holding cash in a money market fund that it intends to distribute to its shareholders. It might also indicate that the fund is keeping some dry powder on hand to make further investments should an attractive opportunity arise. The basic point here is that the BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is an all-equity closed-end fund. As such, many investors might not expect to see an objective of providing current income to its shareholders. After all, over the past twenty years or so, we have been trained to believe that common stocks are intended for capital gains and not income. This comes from the fact that the S&P 500 Index has had an incredibly low yield for many years (it is only yielding 1.36% as of the time of writing). However, this is not exactly the case when it comes to foreign stocks. The MSCI All-Country World ex-U.S. Index is currently yielding 3.00% or more than double the yield of American equity indices. This is a side effect of the high valuations assigned to American stocks versus comparable companies in other nations as well as the fact that the S&P 500 Index is dominated by a handful of technology companies that are very stingy with their dividends.

The BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust does not merely invest in foreign stocks and collect dividends from them, though. As the word "enhanced" in the fund's name suggests, this fund employs an options strategy that is intended to increase the effective income yield from the stocks in its portfolio. This strategy is explained on the webpage:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust's primary investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in dividend-paying equity securities issued by non-U.S. companies. The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization, but intends to invest primarily in securities of large capitalization companies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally intends to write covered call and put options with respect to approximately 30% to 45% of its total assets, although this percentage may vary from time to time with market conditions.

The fact that this fund is only writing call options on 30% to 45% of its total assets is interesting, as this is a lower percentage of overwritten assets than many other funds that employ a similar strategy possess. For example, consider the following funds:

Fund % Overwritten BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust 43.44% Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) 93.40% Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) 44.00% Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) 49.00% Click to enlarge

The fact that this fund's option usage is a smaller percentage of its overall portfolio than its peers could be a good thing. This is because the use of a covered call strategy is a fairly good way to obtain income, but it also forces the fund to sacrifice the potential upside from the common stocks in its portfolio. This fund's lower option coverage thus implies that it is more reliant on dividends than on option premiums for income. It also should mean that the fund will receive a greater upside from its assets in a raging bull market than peer funds will. Closed-end funds in general tend to be more flexible in their use of options than index funds that also employ an option-writing strategy though, so this is not a hard rule. We could see any one of these funds reduce its option coverage should market conditions prove to be conducive to capital gains exclusively. However, for now, this fund certainly appears to have more upside potential and lower reliance on option premiums than other covered call funds.

One of the nice things about the fund's covered call strategy is that it allows the fund to earn money even in a flat market. This is something that undoubtedly benefited it over the past decade. As I mentioned earlier in this article, the American stock markets substantially outperformed the rest of the world. The difference was stark, as we can see here:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see here, the MSCI All Country World Index only appreciated by 15.11% over the past ten years when the United States was excluded. Nearly all of the returns that capital markets delivered over the trailing decade were from American equities. A 15.11% price return over ten years is basically flat. Basically, the overwhelming majority of returns outside of the United States came from dividends. This is exactly the sort of environment in which a covered call-writing strategy would flourish because the option premium received provides an additional return in addition to the dividend while the limited capital appreciation greatly reduces the risk that a call option will be exercised against the writer. Once again, though, it is uncertain whether or not this lack of performance in foreign markets will continue over the next decade, so the fact that the fund is not overwriting the majority of its portfolio looks like a reasonable positioning.

The description of the fund's strategy that is quoted above states that the BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust seeks to invest its assets primarily in dividend-paying common stocks of foreign companies. We can see this in the fund's largest positions. Here they are:

BlackRock

Here are the dividend yields of each of these companies:

Company Dividend Yield Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) 1.57% Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) 0.81% RELX PLC (RELX) 1.67% Baker Hughes Company (BKR) 2.62% Keyence Corp. (OTCPK:KYCCF) 0.47% ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) 0.74% Atlas Copco AB (OTCPK:ATLKY) 1.38% L'Air Liqude SA (OTCPK:AIQUF) 1.72% FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCPK:FCBBF) 4.17% Shell PLC (SHEL) 4.19% Click to enlarge

As was somewhat expected, we can see that a number of these companies boast higher yields than the S&P 500 Index, although that is not the case with all of the companies that are listed. The S&P 500 Index has a 1.36% yield at its current level, so there are three stocks on the list above that have lower yields than American stocks in general. Novo Nordisk previously also had a much higher yield than the domestic stock index, but its stock has delivered very strong appreciation ever since the pandemic due both to it being a pharmaceutical company as well as investors having very large expectations about its weight loss drugs. Naturally, when a stock's price increases, its yield goes down all else being equal. As the stock's recent gains have vastly exceeded its dividend growth, the yield has declined. For the most part, though, we can clearly see that the BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is generally investing in stocks that have higher yields than the domestic market, and when we combine this with the option premiums that the fund earns from its options strategy, we can see how it will have a higher income than we would ordinarily expect from a common stock closed-end fund.

Overvaluation Of American Markets

As we have just seen, the capital markets of the United States have benefited from much stronger capital appreciation than we have seen elsewhere in the market. Indeed, this one country has been responsible for nearly all of the gains of the MSCI World Index over the past decade. This has naturally resulted in the country's stocks having an outsized representation in the global stock market. As of today, the United States alone accounts for 63.42% of the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI):

BlackRock

However, the United States does not account for anywhere close to 63.42% of the world's economic output. As of right now, the United States accounts for roughly a quarter of the global gross domestic product. Thus, the nation's markets appear to be overvalued based on the actual economic output of the nation relative to the rest of the world.

With that said, the MSCI World Index is not exactly representative of the world's stock market. China has the second-largest gross domestic product in the world, at roughly 17.86% of nominal global economic output, yet it only accounts for 2.60% of the total world market capitalization. Russia has the eighth-largest gross domestic product globally, but it is not even in the index.

Thus, the fact that the United States accounts for a much greater proportion of the global market index than its economic output would suggest is not necessarily indicative of an overvalued market. However, there is another metric that we can use to see that the country's capital markets are very richly valued compared to the rest of the world. This is the total market capitalization-to-gross domestic product ratio, which Warren Buffett has claimed is "the best indicator of where valuations stand at any given moment."

As of right now, the Total Market Index is at $49.2492 trillion, which is the total market capitalization of every publicly traded American company. That is 176.3% of the most recently reported U.S. gross domestic product. The historical average range going back to the 1920s is 104% to 128% of gross domestic product. Thus, this ratio suggests that U.S. markets are much more expensive than their historical average.

There might be some readers who point out that one of the reasons why the American markets have been outperforming those of other nations is because this nation is where all the economic growth has been. After all, the past few gross domestic product reports showed stellar growth. However, one important thing to keep in mind is that government spending is a component of gross domestic product. As Peter St. Onge, Heritage Foundation economist, Mises Institute fellow, and MBA professor points out:

In the past 12 months the federal deficit increased by $1.3 trillion. Yet we only got half that in GDP - about $600 billion. In other words, everything else shrank. Its even worse for that brave and stunning Q4 - there we got just $300 billion in extra GDP for - wait for it - $834 billion of new federal debt.

Thus, the only source of economic growth in the United States is government spending. The private sector is contracting, as is immediately obvious by looking at Federal Government tax receipts:

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

The government is not capable of generating economic growth, it is only capable of taking money from one potential use and putting it to another use.

The fact that the economy outside of the government appears to be contracting certainly does not support the narrative that the United States is the "only engine of growth" left in the world that is used to justify today's domestic stock market valuations.

There is certainly an argument that can be made that the Federal deficits, which are almost certainly going to continue going forward, will ultimately force the Federal Reserve to engage in quantitative easing on a permanent basis. This will cause a continual wave of newly printed money to rush into the markets in search of some sort of return and cause the stock market to appreciate regardless of economic fundamentals. I cannot dispute that, and as such I certainly do not suggest that investors take all of their money and rush into overseas stocks. However, it is quite easy to see that maintaining at least some foreign exposure is important considering the risks that are inherent in the domestic market today. The BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust appears to be one way to do this and earn a very respectable yield in the process. As such, it may be worth considering for your portfolio.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is to provide its investors with a high level of current income and current gains. In pursuance of this objective, the fund invests in a portfolio of dividend-paying companies from non-American companies. These companies frequently have higher yields than American ones due to lower valuations and multiples, and the fund collects the dividends that it receives from these common stocks into a pool of money. It also writes covered call options against some of the stocks in its portfolio with the intent of using the premiums as a synthetic dividend. As I pointed out in a previous article, the effective yield provided by these synthetic dividends can be quite high. The fund combines this premium income with the dividends that it receives as well as any capital gains that it realizes, then pays out all of the money to the shareholders net of its expenses. It is fairly easy to see how this business model should result in the fund's shares having a very high yield.

The BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust does indeed boast a very high yield today, as it pays a monthly distribution of $0.0338 per share ($0.4056 per share annually), which works out to a 7.67% yield at the current price. This is easily comparable to the yield possessed by most American closed-end funds that employ a similar investment strategy. The fund has also been generally consistent with respect to its distribution, although it has not been perfect:

CEF Connect

As we can see, the fund has cut its distribution twice since 2015, but otherwise, it has been relatively stable. In particular, neither the COVID-19 pandemic nor the fact that most central banks around the world started monetary tightening in 2022 had any impact on the fund's distribution. This is not exactly unexpected for a fund like this, as a covered call strategy in general reduces a portfolio's volatility. It also seems likely that this distribution history will appeal to most investors who are seeking a safe and consistent income from the assets in their portfolio. This is a common expectation among retirees or others who are using their portfolios as a way to finance their lifestyles.

As is always the case, we want to examine the fund's ability to cover its distribution. After all, we generally do not want a fund's distribution to be too large as that will destroy its net asset value and is not sustainable over any sort of extended period.

Unfortunately, we do not have an especially recent document that we can consult for the purposes of our analysis. As of the time of writing, the fund's most recent financial report corresponds to the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2023. As such, it will not include any information about the fund's performance over the past seven months. This is disappointing as markets all over the world delivered strong performance during the final few months of 2023 as investors started pulling out of cash and into risk assets. This was largely due to expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut rates dramatically in 2024, but it was not a phenomenon that was limited to the United States. As we can see in the charts above, the MSCI All-Country World ex-U.S. Index also gained around the end of 2023. This could have provided the BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust with the opportunity to earn some gains, but the most recent report will give us no idea how well the fund managed to take advantage of this opportunity. We will have to wait for the fund's annual report to have such information, which will hopefully be released in a month or so. For now, we just have to go with what we have available for our analysis.

During the six-month period, the BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust received $12,045,531 in dividends. The fund had no income from any other source, but it did have to pay $1,241,131 in foreign withholding taxes. This gives the fund a total investment income of $10,804,400 during the period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $7,392,037 available for the shareholders. As might be expected, that was nowhere near enough to cover the fund's distributions during the period. This fund paid out a total of $20,711,473 during the first six months of 2023. At first glance, this might be concerning as this fund did not have sufficient net investment income to cover its distributions over the period.

However, there are other methods through which this fund can obtain the money that it needs to cover the distribution that it pays out. For example, it might have been able to realize some capital gains by selling appreciated assets during the strong market that existed in the first half of this year. The fund also brings in some money from writing covered call options against the stocks in its portfolio. These alternative sources of money are not reflected in the fund's net investment income, but they clearly do represent money coming into the fund that could be paid out to the shareholders.

Fortunately, the fund did enjoy a great deal of success in earning money from these alternative sources during the six-month period. It reported realized capital gains of $26,826,878 and had another $32,912,221 in unrealized capital gains during the period. Overall, the fund's net assets increased by $38,975,862 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the six-month period.

Thus, the fund clearly managed to cover its distribution solely out of net investment income and net realized capital gains during the period. This is a good sign, but it does not mean that the distribution is sustainable. After all, seven months have passed since the closing date of the most recent financial report.

This chart shows the fund's net asset value per share since July 1, 2023:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see, the fund's net asset value per share is down since the closing date of the most recent financial report. This suggests that the fund has been unable to fully cover its distribution since the start of July 2023. That is disappointing, but I doubt that we will see a distribution cut in the near future. After all, the fund still came pretty close to breaking even and any strength in the market could quickly erase its net asset value decline over the last few weeks. We will still want to keep an eye on the fund's net asset value though, as it could be in trouble if the fund's portfolio continues to decline in value.

Valuation

As of January 25, 2024 (the most recent date for which data is available as of the time of writing), the BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a net asset value of $6.07 per share. However, the fund's shares currently trade for $5.29 each. This gives the shares a 12.85% discount on net asset value at the current price. That is a reasonable price to pay for the fund, although it is not as attractive as the 15.14% discount that the shares have averaged over the past month. As such, it might be possible to obtain a better entry point by waiting for a little bit. However, a double-digit discount generally represents a good entry point for any closed-end fund, so the current price is not bad at all.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust looks like a good way to diversify your portfolio away from potentially overvalued American markets without needing to sacrifice yield or upside potential. Admittedly, most foreign markets have greatly underperformed the United States over the past decade, but this will not necessarily be the case going forward. The recent growth narrative presented in American media sources is somewhat misleading as it is driven entirely by government spending while the private sector contracts. We might see continual multiple expansions in American stocks, especially if the Federal Reserve pivots and starts monetizing the Federal deficit, but there are sufficient arguments to justify not putting all our assets in the American markets. This fund is a good way to diversify internationally and as such is a buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.