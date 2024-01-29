frantic00/iStock via Getty Images

The iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) gets investors exposure to a value weighted portfolio covering the German economy. While many of these stocks are conglomerates with international footprints, there is still quite a lot of explicit German exposures, and we think that Germany, in addition to the rest of Europe, is not the kind of geographic exposure you want especially in a non-selective way and with an industrial focus. German inflation continues to be rather out of control, and the economy has already been hit with demand destruction and fallen into recession, as has its major trading partners. We see little reason to be excited about EWG, and the 12.9x PE on the ETF isn't modest enough.

EWG Breakdown

The expense ratio is 0.5%, which is a little on the higher side compared to 0.47% FactSet averages, but more importantly seems high considering the level of development of German financial markets, that should be pretty easily accessible.

Sectors (iShares.com)

The exposures are unsurprisingly skewed towards industrials, with quite a bit of it being focused on heavy, commodity industry and consumer durables. The other major exposure is financials, mainly Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF) and Munich Re, so insurance exposures, which we tend to like in the current environment with Europe also holding its rate policy. SAP (SAP) is the majority of the company's exposure in information technology. All of the major exposures have substantial German sales, at least between 10-20% of sales, despite being international companies. PE is 12.9x.

Bottom Line

The financial exposures are somewhat attractive. The German inflation situation isn't great, surprising to the upside on food and also on energy prices which continue to inflate and drive overall figures. As a major pole in Europe the German inflation picture will impact rate decisions by the ECB. Rates are staying high, and there isn't really any indication in Europe which runs with the single mandate that there will be rate cutting soon. With meaningful insurance exposures within EWG financials' allocation, this is of some benefit, but it could limit performance in banking, particularly in fee based banking, as the European economies are seeing weaker growth which could start hitting transaction velocity by corporates and households. Germany is in a recession, as is Netherlands its principal trading partner. So not all financials are going to be performing that well, even if insurance reserve portfolios will see higher yields.

While the IT exposures are quality albeit expensive, there is a lot of consumer discretionary and industrial exposure focused on more cyclical markets with more commodity economics. Consumer discretionary is dominated by the German automotive industry. The shoe hasn't really dropped yet on automotive due to the particularly weak COVID-19 years and a still pretty slow recovery, but it could as higher rates and a weaker economy threaten these leverage-dependent end markets. The combination of higher interest and inflation rates in Europe due to the proximity and pain from disintegration of trade while also having an economy that is in recession can trounce hopes of growth for some time and drive EWG into consistent underperformance due to the cyclical weight. Political upheaval in Germany specifically doesn't help either as the budget requires subsidy cuts on agri-diesel and general welfare, and any optimism from last year is now dissipated.

Structural issues remain in Europe. Unions dominate, making inflation more sticky downward. There is already recessionary pressures in most European economies, yet inflation is a lot higher. Europe is very non-competitive, and it is by geopolitical design. With Europe, Germany should be avoided, and only highly selective exposures are acceptable where growth can somehow be assured at levels that will outpace that of the general economy.

Too much cyclical exposure for a 12.9x comprehensive PE isn't very attractive. Even among the cyclical exposures which are driving down the PEs for EWG, we still have outstanding concerns at those compressed prices due to mounting Chinese competition, large outstanding investment burdens into EV for a lot of automotive players, and the continued green agenda push that is threatening an important limb of the German economy and of allocations in EWG. We aren't optimistic, and don't see where outperformance would come in EWG especially where macro factors look structurally weak.