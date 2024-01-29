Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amazon Q4 Earnings Preview: Buckle Up For Record Revenue

Jan. 29, 2024 6:42 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7.62K Followers

Summary

  • Amazon is set to report its Q4 2023 results and I expect various revenue records to be set.
  • Despite a 26% gain since my last review, I retain my Buy rating on the stock.
  • History says betting against this stock has been fool's errand, despite constant overvaluation concerns.
  • Stock is technically overbought but momentum names remain overbought far longer than textbooks allow.

Amazon logo on the new build modern building. Amazon Smile Arrow logo and brand trademark. Fulfillment center warehouse and office building.

tigerstrawberry

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is set to report results for its Q4 that ended December 31st, 2023, after hours on Thursday, February 1st. Technology stocks are once again off to a great start as Nasdaq is up almost 3% YTD while Amazon is

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7.62K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AMZN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMZN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.