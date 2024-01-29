petekarici

Introduction

I don't like the food delivery industry very much. Since 2020, when the services offered by these companies proved to be essential, the industry has evolved considerably. Many delivery companies in the past few years have gone public, enjoying much success at first only to collapse miserably once they realized that the lockdown period was to be considered an exception (and also 0% interest rates). Just looking at the balance sheets with huge losses and their ability to burn liquidity with admirable speed has always deterred me from further analysis.

The factor that made me decide to take the step forward was seeing that, for several years now, a famous value investor whom I greatly admire like Seth Klarman, had a company like Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCPK:JTKWY) in his portfolio. What could he possibly have seen in this company that escapes me? So I decided to overcome my biases and start studying the industry to better understand what was going on so that I could possibly change my initial bad idea (or confirm it) with more confidence and supporting facts. As a result, I came up with the idea of creating a trilogy of articles about three companies operating in this sector focusing initially on Europe, studying and comparing the businesses of Just Eat Takeaway.com, Deliveroo (OTCPK:DROOF), and Delivery Hero (OTCPK:DLVHF). The goal of these articles is not so much to set price targets for these companies or whether they deserve a "buy," "hold," or "sell" rating. My hope is to be able to give the reader an overview, and as objective as possible, of an industry that could potentially still grow a great deal, starting with three companies that might seem similar but in my opinion have distinctive features that should not be underestimated. Since I must of necessity assign a rating to the companies I discuss in my articles, I will use for all three the most neutral, "hold". In cases where I can, I will try to estimate their intrinsic value.

Industry

Before I start analyzing JTKWY, I would like to spend a few lines talking about the food delivery industry in general and what I think are the factors to consider and use, to compare different companies. In Deliveroo's annual report, I found a brief and clear description of the key issues facing these companies:

In our business, profit pool potential is a function of population density, affluence, merchant supply, and our local market share.

It is clear how metropolitan cities with higher population density and therefore also higher restaurant density are the most profitable. There is high demand and the time "lost" by couriers waiting for new orders is minimized, which results in increasing revenue while keeping costs stable. The industry still has a lot of potential for growth, but at the same time, has reached an early stage of maturity. To be profitable, these companies must have a high volume of GTV, and the mechanisms that are established through the network effect leave little room for new companies to enter and steal market share from the current leaders. Similarly, if a delivery application is particularly popular in a given city, it will be very difficult and tremendously expensive for competitors to undermine the leader from its throne and quickly replicate the economies of scale that have been created. This mechanism means that there will be fewer and fewer companies operating in this industry, and there will be such concentration that it can lead to an oligopoly market condition, where only the largest companies can afford to continue to operate profitably and continuously in a given area. This makes it so that in the beginning the company that will be successful in becoming the leader in a given area will be the one with the largest portfolio, which can afford high marketing expenditures and endure several years of losses and burned cash.

If I were to figure this industry a few years from now, I would not find it impossible to think that there might be a very few huge companies that have a national leadership position in the various markets, and a few smaller ones that have managed to carve out a few niche markets in specific cities. In conclusion, I think that once the volumes necessary to operate profitably and sustainably are reached, it will be difficult for competitors to avoid what we might call a "local monopolist."

Business Model

Just Eat Takeaway's revenue is generated primarily from commissions based on Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of food ordered through their marketplace paid by "Partners" and consumers in the case of Delivery fees. The company also collects commissions for handling online payments, selling merchandise and packaging to restaurants. Through Scoober, the company also offers delivery services to restaurants that do not have their own home delivery service. Another source of revenue that has been developing in recent years is from advertisements; different restaurants or grocery stores can sponsor themselves within the marketplace to attract more customers.

We can also include in the business model part the M&A strategies adopted by management over the years. Prior to the merger between Just Eat and Takeaway.com in 2020, both companies had already made major acquisitions of competing companies to facilitate entry into new markets. We will briefly go over the history of acquisitions and mergers that have taken place later; in the meantime, it is useful to point out that this expansion strategy greatly differentiates Just-Eat Takeaway.com for example from Deliveroo, which is geared more toward organic growth.

Annual Report FY19-20-21-22-23

In the table, you can see a summary of the trend in the number of orders and active consumers over the years. The increase from FY19 to FY21 was impressive, this is due to the boost in demand during the Covid period but in particular to the various M&A deals. Starting in 2019 Takeaway.com acquired from Delivery Hero Pizza.de, Lieferheld, and Foodora.de for a total of €1.2 billion entering the German market. Then in 2020, the merger with Just Eat was completed, valuing the company at 7.4 billion euros with a P/S multiple of 7.4; thanks to this merger, several geographic areas were added and among the most important ones, we see the United Kingdom, Canada and some southern European countries such as Italy, France and Spain, as well as Australia and some South American states. In 2021, the acquisition of GrubHub was completed for $5.8 billion, allowing the company to enter the U.S. by acquiring 37 million active consumers. We then come to 2022, which, as you may recall, has been negative for financial markets because of the rapid rise in interest rates, which, of course, has also affected private company valuations. JTKWY then had to record an impairment loss of 4.6 billion euros, of which $3 billion was attributable to GrubHub acquired only the previous year. In the same year, the entire stake owned in iFood, a company acquired years earlier by JustEat and operating mainly in Brazil, was sold. The stake amounted to 33 percent of the company, and the sale resulted in 1.5 billion euros in cash and 300 million to be received based on the company's performance. The loss realized from the latter transaction was about 310 million euros. Also to be taken into consideration is management's current willingness to sell GrubHub, which would result in a complete exit from the U.S.

As mentioned above, the strategy behind these acquisitions was to gain quick access to new geographic areas by integrating the operations and brand of the acquired companies under one company, with the goal of generating "synergies" and having one globally recognizable brand. Personally, I do not agree with this expansion strategy at all, and the results management has achieved with these operations have been bad, leading only to a destruction of shareholder value. I think the GrubHub deal highlights management's inability to complete M&A deals that are capable of generating value, especially considering the fact that in 2021 they were happy to pay $5.8 billion for a company they want to sell only two years down the road. I will elaborate on this in a later dedicated section, now I want to focus on the current markets in which the company operates and its achievements in recent years.

Currently, the company's operations are divided into four geographical areas: Northern America, Northern Europe, the United Kingdom and Ireland, Southern Europe, and ANZ.

Annual Report 2022

The jewel in the group's crown is the Northern Europe segment, where the company has managed to achieve significant market dominance and is currently profitable in terms of Adjusted EBITDA with a margin of 5% of GTV (Gross Transaction Value). In the company's presentations, you will be able to see a lot of the use of Adjusted EBITDA margin, which could be confusing because as the denominator of this margin, they use GTV and not revenue (this causes the true EBITDA margin relative to revenue to be much higher), so have this definition in mind when I use the term "Adjusted EBITDA margin."

The second most promising geographic area in terms of market share and potential future profit generation is the UK and Ireland, which management forecasts could reach the profitability levels of the Northern European segment. In other markets, JTKWY is particularly suffering from high competition, and in many markets, it is losing, such as in the U.S., where GrubHub's market share has declined due to DoorDash, or in Italy where Deliveroo is having much more success.

Bloomberg

According to data provided by the company in the latest Trading Update, the GTV and orders are divided among the four geographic zones as follows:

FY23 Q4 Trading Update FY23 Q4 Trading Update

FY23 Q4 Trading Update

It should be kept in mind that operations in the U.S. have been particularly hurt by fee caps imposed by various local governments that impacted 130 million in 2022 and 190 million in 2021. These fee caps are not only a problem for JTKWY but for all companies operating in this sector. After the conclusion of legal proceedings, which are ongoing between delivery companies and local governments, fee caps could be removed. This would immediately improve the profitability of all these companies and GrubHub would be able to reach FCF breakeven much faster. This may also make it easier to sell GrubHub.

Now that you have an idea of JustEat Takeaway's business model and management's modus operandi, we can go ahead and analyze the financial performance of the entire group and the different geographic areas specifically.

Financial Performance

FY19 to FY22 (TIKR)

In the image, you can see the revenue trend from 2019 to 2022, more than 13 times in just three years thanks to both the boost provided by covid-19 and the various M&A deals. The company will release the Annual Report for FY23 on February 28, so at the moment we only have details up to FY22. The revenue forecast for FY23 is 5.23 billion, down 6 percent from the previous year.

To have a better understanding of the performance, in the following table, you will find a summary of the performance of some KPIs taken into account by the management. I would like to point out that the drastic increases you will find, for example in the number of partners or the number of users, are mainly caused by acquisitions and thus also by the addition of new markets, in this case, I prefer not to use the "adjusted" values to give a better idea of the impact of acquisitions. Later we will also focus on analyzing the performance of each individual geographic area.

Annual Report FY19-20-21-22

Northern Europe:

We then start with the company's flagship segment, Northern Europe, which currently represents the markets where JTKWY is the market leader and much more profitable than in other geographic areas. The values used here are "adjusted" for the acquisitions to make a better comparison.

Annual Report FY19-20-21-22

We can observe how the company has consolidated in these markets in recent years, and at the expense of a not particularly increasing number of users, it is excellent to observe a slight increase in GTV even considering a reduction in total orders: 296m in FY21, 288m in FY22, and 273 in FY23.

Annual Report FY19-20-21-22

Although orders have declined profitability in terms of adjusted EBITDA has increased year after year, an excellent sign demonstrating the achievement of economies of scale. In 2022, the adj. EBITDA over GTV was about 4.2 percent, in 2023 we could see it reach 5 percent, which is also the long-term goal for the whole group.

UK & Ireland:

The second best geographical area is UK & Ireland, which both in terms of market leadership and profitability has the potential to match Northern Europe's results in the near future.

Annual Report FY19-20-21-22

We can also see here a stabilization in the number of active consumers and GTV. Again the company experienced a decline in the number of orders, which was 289 million in 2021 and 245 million in 2023. EBITDA was less consistent than in the Northern Europe segment, in fact in 2022 it was about one-tenth of that achieved in 2019. This deterioration can be attributed to increased competition in the UK, mainly due to Deliveroo.

Deliveroo's Annual Report FY21-22

Deliveroo despite being smaller in terms of GTV and Monthly Active Consumers of about 7.1 million in 2023 (7.5 million in 2021), has managed to steal market share and be much more profitable. It has fewer users but they order more, and this drives profitability. The Adjusted EBITDA margin achieved by JTKWY in the first six months of 2023 is about 1.8 percent significantly lower than the 4 percent achieved by Deliveroo in 2022. Although Deliveroo is smaller, it is more profitable and appears to have achieved sustainable economies of scale earlier than JTKWY in this geographic area, probably because it has been able to gain significant market share in particularly profitable cities.

Northern America:

JTKWY operates two companies in North America: SkipTheDishes and GrubHub. SkipTheDishes was acquired by Just Eat in 2016 for $200 million and GrubHub in 2021 with a valuation of $5.8 billion.

Annual Report FY19-20-21-22

Operations in North America are not going particularly well. GrubHub, in fact, has lost significant market share to the growth of DoorDash and Uber Eats, which have become increasingly popular. Management's current plan is to reach breakeven in terms of free cash flow as soon as possible and sell the company. Management's handling of operations in the U.S. has been bad especially with regard to the acquisition of GrubHub and the willingness to sell it after only two years.

Southern Europe & ANZ:

Also in this segment the results are very disappointing, JTKWY is suffering a lot from competition from Deliveroo and Glovo (owned by Delivery Hero) and profitability, even in terms of EBITDA is far away in these markets.

Annual Report FY19-20-21-22

In Italy, for example, Just Eat has done nothing but lose market share since 2020, unlike Glovo, which has managed to maintain its market share and Deliveroo, which has managed to increase it.

Measurable AI, Linkedin Measurable AI, Linkedin

Menulog (group-owned) has also lost market share in Australia.

Statista

Management

I think it is necessary to devote a chapter to management, the growth strategy adopted in recent years and in its ability to execute it. I have already expressed my opinion about the M&A strategy, but in this paragraph I will be even more critical. I do not like to invest in companies that continually make large M&A deals in order to grow and continue to be competitive, if we also consider the fact that on average 90 percent of these deals destroy shareholder value, I think this fear of mine has rational grounds to support it.

JTKWY's management preferred to acquire companies already operating in certain markets rather than enter those markets organically, this might seem like a good strategy if one thinks about the importance of economies of scale in this industry, but if the cost of gaining this advantage is to pay an excessively high price for heavily loss-making companies and combine it with the very bad post-acquisition corporate management (demonstrated by the loss of market share in many markets), here is where the results that can be obtained are not at all favorable to shareholders' interests.

As a perfect example to describe the ability of JTKWY management to successfully complete M&A transactions, it is useful to reiterate once again the very bad investment in GrubHub, a company purchased at a very high valuation at a time when there was a lot of hype for this industry and the willingness to want to sell it only two years later. Leaving aside the high purchase price, I consider the second part of this story much more serious. Management in this circumstance behaved like the classic individual investor in 2021 who buys the most hype and "promising" stock of the moment only to regret it and sell at a loss a few years later. Fortunately for the financial health of the company, the biggest acquisitions were made using shares, in case debt was used the company at this time could have risked bankruptcy. The fact of the matter is that from the point of view of individual shareholders the result was nevertheless disastrous, management diluted shareholders in a major way without adding any real value to the company, but rather destroying it. In fact, shares in circulation went from being 58 million in 2019 to 214 million in 2022. In 2023, they completed a buyback plan of about 300 million to perhaps try to make up for the mistakes that were made, but I think, given the current conditions, this 300 million would have been much more useful if invested within the business to try to regain some market share. The only transactions that were particularly successful were those that allowed the company to enter Germany (where JTKWY is now the undisputed leader), which took place in 2019 and were worth 1.2 billion euros. The subsequent ones undoubtedly worsened the group's business conditions.

Having also analyzed the competitors (about which I recall that I will publish an in-depth article in the coming weeks), I can say that I much prefer Deliveroo's expansion strategy, which focuses on organic growth and staying active only in those cities or geographic areas where they have the greatest chance of becoming a market leader.

Regarding the remuneration policy, on the other hand, the parameters on which management's bonuses are based mainly concern dimensional growth (revenue and EBITDA) and stock performance, without focusing on return on invested capital. In fact, in my opinion and based on the results shown above, the company compared to 2019 has grown in size but deteriorated in quality.

Risks

The food delivery industry is still very young, but it has also reached an early stage of maturity, which has led to the "concentration" of the most important players and some of them have carved out superior positions in some markets that are difficult for competitors to attack. However, everything is still evolving, and at the moment none of the companies in this area has managed to become profitable. By "profitable" I do not mean EBITDA (for whom I have the same esteem as Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger.), but positive net income and, more importantly, positive free cash flow.

I think JTKWY's main risks are in the operations in the Northern America and Southern Europe & ANZ segment, where they seem to have lost and ceded their throne to competitors at the moment. I think the profitability in these markets has been really far away over the years, especially in the Southern Europe & ANZ segment, this highlights another very relevant risk, the difficulty in making estimates about the future of this group. In fact, in the Northern Europe and UK & Ireland segments, we can try to make estimates, in the other two segments the uncertainty is really too high, also taking into consideration that GrubHub could be sold, which would mean a permanent exit from the U.S. market.

In addition to the rapidly changing industry and the difficulty of making estimates about the company's future, I also add to the risk factors the management that has had a track record of failed operations and has been unable to best execute the company's strategy.

Conclusion

As you come to the conclusion you may have noticed that the valuation part is missing in this analysis. As I said in the previous paragraph, the uncertainty surrounding the operations of this company is too high to make meaningful estimates. I therefore find it useless, if not harmful, to try to come up with figures without any concrete basis on which to lean. Given current conditions I believe that any investment in Just Eat Takeaway.com does not reflect the criteria of Value Investing and I consider it much more of a "gamble."

We must also consider that the potential market for these companies is growing a lot, which is a strong tailwind for the company. Operations in Northern Europe and UK & Ireland could become very profitable in the future through market expansion and increased economies of scale.

I hope the analysis has been useful as a starting point for those interested in learning more about the company and the industry. To conclude, as mentioned in the introduction, my intention is to do two more articles focused on two other competitors, Deliveroo and Delivery Hero, with the aim of offering terms of comparison so that we have a clearer idea about the food delivery industry.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.