Thesis

I am bullish on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSX:BIP.UN:CA) for 3 simple but compelling reasons:

BIP has a very strong pipeline to fuel AFFO growth Valuations are attractive as the company trades below decadal average multiples Technical analysis of BIP vs the S&P 500 suggests a bullish V-shaped reversal in the making

What drives BIP?

BIP has a very simple business model. It invests in long term infrastructure assets and earns 12-15% returns on them, sells off the assets and recycles the capital proceeds into new investments.

ROIC (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

As you can see from the ROIC profile, the overall yield on BIP's investments is typically in a tight range. This is by design due to savvy investing decisions taken by the company; 90% of the company's FFO comes from regulated, contracted business which leads to stable cash flows and return profiles.

This snapshot from the company's presentation outlines the kinds of assets BIP invests in:

BIP Segments (BIP Q3 FY23 Supplemental Information Presentation)

I contend that the most important for the stock is the base of invested capital:

Invested Capital (USD bn) (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

BIP has $13 billion in invested capital as of Q3 FY23. As you can see from the chart, after 7 consecutive quarters of mostly stable invested capital levels, last quarter finally showed an 6.1% increase. I believe this is just the beginning of a longer growth trend:

BIP has a very strong pipeline to fuel AFFO growth

Total Capital to be Commissioned (USD bn) (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Capital to be commissioned reflects the backlog or pipeline of capital projects that are yet to be completed and ready to earn returns. Hence, it is a strong leading indicator of future adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) cash flows.

In the last 4 recent quarters, BIP has seen a step-jump increase in the total pipeline, from $4.46 billion to $6.70 billion. A large driver of this increase is explained by the data segment:

Data Capital to be Commissioned (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

The pipeline in the data assets segment has increased more than 9x from $0.47 billion in Q3 FY22 to $4.40 billion in Q3 FY23. CEO Samuel Pollock highlighted the growth drivers behind investments in this space in the Q3 FY23 earnings call:

exponential increase in demand from industry tailwinds, including artificial intelligence and cloud deployments...

CFO David Krant explained further:

At our data center businesses, we continue to experience strong industry tailwinds driving elevated demand for capacity.

Recently, the company acquired a site in Chicago to run data center operations. The asset is still in the stages of preparation but already the company has "received advanced indications of interest from major hyperscale customers". The vacancy rates in Tier-1 markets for data centers (of which Chicago is one) are under 5%. Clearly, this is an indication of red-hot demand.

These trends have already started to translate into 20%+ YoY AFFO growth in the data segment and given the large expansion in the invested capital pipeline, I anticipate this to continue for many more quarters and years ahead:

Data AFFO (USD mn) (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Overall, I expect the AFFO contribution of the data segment to increase from the current 14.7% levels. This is expected to propel total AFFO to new heights as well:

Total AFFO (USD mn) (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

The outlook looks very bright and management is also speaking in bullish tones:

On deployment, our 2023 investments are expected to provide us with some of the best risk-adjusted returns we have seen in the last decade. - CEO Samuel Pollock in the Q3 FY23 earnings call

Valuations are attractive as the company trades below decadal average multiples

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 1-yr fwd P/AFFO (FinChat, Author's Analysis)

BIP is currently trading at a 1-yr fwd P/AFFO of 7.1x. This is below the longer term average multiple of around 9x; a roughly 20% discount. At the time of the Q3 FY23 earnings call, CEO Samuel Pollock noted that BIP's share price had underperformed and seemed to attribute this to investors preferring other asset classes:

Despite achieving solid financial results throughout the year and delivering on our strategic initiatives, Brookfield Infrastructure unit price is disappointedly underperformed recently. This is not unique to us as utility infrastructure companies have generally traded off as investors focused on credit or other sector strategies.

This tells me the stock has lagged in performance not due any fundamental reason, but due to the current state of market sentiment and preference. To catch the turnaround in aggregate investor preferences, I look at the wisdom of the crowds by analyzing the footprints of time and price delivery:

Technical analysis of BIP vs the S&P 500 suggests a bullish V-shaped reversal in the making

BIP/SPX500 (TradingView, Author's Analysis)

In the relative chart of BIP vs the S&P 500 (SPY) (SPX), which is my benchmark for alpha creation, I observe what looks like a false breakdown below the quarterly buyer support zone. I think the sharp move down creating the fakeout down is indicative of exhaustion/capitulation. And now, there seems to be early signs of a swift, V-shaped reversal. Given this, I anticipate further upside till at least the next key resistance zone, thus implying alpha potential ahead for BIP vs the S&P 500.

Key Risks and Monitorable

My thesis is focused mostly on growth in invested capital in the data segment, which makes up only 14.7% of the overall AFFO mix. Utilities, transport and midstream are larger drivers of AFFO right now, making up 50.5%, 38.2% and 28.4% of the overall AFFO mix. Hence, any hiccup in these segments can play spoilsport to my thesis. I think this is unlikely management commentary in these areas was also optimistic.

However, one key monitorable would be the company's utilities distribution business particularly to UK residential households. Management flagged this to be facing some macro headwinds based on UK housing starts data (which is a leading indicator), admitting that housing was "definitely weaker in the UK". The data supports this narrative as UK housing starts have fallen near long-term lows at 21,300 based on the latest Q2 FY23 data:

UK Housing Starts (TradingView, Author's Analysis)

Nevertheless, right now, I am not too concerned about this headwind since despite a weak macro, the company is still positioned to grow with a large backlog:

even though housing has pulled back pretty dramatically this 1 year, our connection sale being installed will in fact be higher than what they were last year. We'll have another record year of installations. And we have a backlog of housing connections that represent about 7 to 8 years of our annual connection. - CEO Samuel Pollock in the Q3 FY23 earnings call, Author's highlights

The short report

I understand there has been a short report on BIP. It is 78 pages long. The author of the short report has also published the short thesis on Seeking Alpha here. I note that the market has sent a clear message that they are wrong since the BIP has generated a handsome return of 40.70% outperforming the S&P 500's 18.22%:

Performance of Dalrymple Finance after their 78-page short report (Seeking Alpha)

But what if it's a short squeeze?

Well, I think that's very unlikely because the short interest since publication of the short report has only been a tad above 1.2%. This is not indicative of high short selling by any means.

Short Interest of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (Capital IQ)

This tells me that the market has not responded to the short report. Further proof of this is seen in the fact that Wall St retains a bullish stance on the stock; there are 0 sell ratings:

Wall St Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (Seeking Alpha)

Given all this, this is how I'm viewing and acting on the short report. I know what it's like to be on the institutional side of these events. Let me give you a glimpse:

I know that dozens of institutional Wall St analysts would have certainly gone over the short report; if BIP is under their coverage, they would have to necessarily examine the short report and publish their thoughts and have calls on it with buyside clients.

Buyside clients who would have billions of dollars at stake would have dissected the short report as well often on priority, either to review their existing longs or evaluate the short opportunity for performance.

The funds managing billions of dollars would have called BIP management up and asked them to respond and some fears would have been allayed. I think that's why the short interest has barely gone up (in fact, it has dropped by half from 1.2% to below 0.6%).

So I'm not going to invest time reading the 78 page document. I will trust that the market has sent a clear signal that there is nothing much to the short report. And yes, I recognize the risk that Wall St and the funds and the broader market may be wrong and Mr Dalrymple may be right. But I do not think that is likely. I think it's more likely that the market is right and the short seller is wrong. In any case, practically I do not think there I can gather any edge in studying the report and finding reasons to refute why the market may be wrong in its response, especially with scores of people with more resources would have already done their due diligence and shown their move (or lack thereof) in the markets.

Takeaway and Positioning

In summary, my thesis on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is very simple; it has a very large pipeline of assets yet to be commissioned, particularly due to the explosion in data center demand. And I expect this to fuel a long period of healthy AFFO growth. The valuations also look very compelling as the current 1-yr fwd P/AFFO multiples are around 20% below long-term averages. And lastly, the technicals on BIP/SPX500 point towards a potential bullish V-shaped formation, signaling alpha potential over the S&P 500.

I think this is a pretty clear story. The only snag is the short report on the stock. My thinking here is that the market has conclusively ruled the shorts wrong as BIP has bottomed out right near the publication of the short report. More importantly, short interest never showed a spiked; its peak was a little above 1.2% and since then it has fallen to below 0.6%. I'm virtually certain that the market and particularly the institutions have already invested resources and time studying the short thesis and decided that there's not much of a case. And I think my own independent study is highly unlikely to yield a different conclusion. Hence, I will adopt the market's conclusion on the short report and manage risk as I usually do; with reasonable position sizing instead. I believe my portfolio construction approach already takes care of these risks; I never initiate buys into an active stock pick position with more than a 3% weight, regardless of the kind of stock it is.

Considering all that, I think Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a fat pitch. It may be particularly attractive for investors seeking a mix of healthy dividend yield (4.9%) and capital appreciation. In the CEO's own words:

we've always tried to convey to our unitholders that Brook Infrastructure is a long-term compounder of wealth and that people should buy because they want to know that putting aside where volatility might take place in the market because of what the capital markets do, we'll continue to deliver them with assurance -- with high assurance that dividend that they have today, plus that 5% to 9% growth.

Rating: Strong Buy

