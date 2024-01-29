Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Brookfield Infrastructure: This Is A Fat Pitch; Don't Believe The Shorts

Summary

  • Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a very strong pipeline to fuel AFFO growth, driven by an explosion in data center related demand.
  • Valuations are attractive as the company trades below decadal averages for its 1-yr fwd P/AFFO multiples.
  • Technical analysis of BIP vs. the S&P 500 suggests a bullish V-shaped reversal in the making, implying alpha potential ahead vs. the S&P 500.
  • The market has spoken loud and clear that it does not believe in the recent 78-page short report as the market has bottomed since then, there has been no spike in short interest and none of Wall St has a sell rating on the stock.
  • I defer to the market's intelligence in the analysis of the short report as I practically believe it is highly unlikely that I would be able to come to a different conclusion refuting the market's disbelief in the short report. Instead, risk is managed via prudent position sizing.

Thesis

I am bullish on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSX:BIP.UN:CA) for 3 simple but compelling reasons:

  1. BIP has a very strong pipeline to fuel AFFO growth
  2. Valuations are attractive as the company trades below decadal average multiples
  3. Technical

Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. This approach is not for long-term buy and hold investing, although the analysis will be useful even to those investors for deciding on the portfolio adds and trims. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to a few months. By having a shorter investment holding period, there is the opportunity to maximize IRR of each stock pick, and the overall portfolio.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill. If reviewing Hunting Alpha's rating history, look for a pinned comment underneath the article for any changes in my stance. Once again, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BIP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

D
Drtiny
Today, 6:56 AM
Comments (36)
Is this thesis also valid for BIPC?
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Today, 7:05 AM
Comments (1.4K)
@Drtiny Yes it is. I prefer BIP though.
