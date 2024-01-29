peterschreiber.media

Lexeo (NASDAQ:LXEO) is a small company and recent IPO which according to Evaluate has the rare distinction of getting the first gene therapy targeting Alzheimer’s into the clinic - meaning in human trials. This is not exactly true; there have been a few other gene therapies targeting Alzheimer’s in the clinic. But that does not reduce its achievement much; Lexeo is still one of a very few select companies with gene therapy programs in the clinic. It is also the only small company in the list.

A few other such gene therapy trials:

An April 2023 phase 1 trial sponsored and undertaken by UCL and UCLH uses a “gene silencing” approach using BIIB080 (/IONIS-MAPTRx) to target the gene coding for the tau protein production process. This asset, or a version of it, is now in phase 2 trials under Biogen and Ionis. It has shown sustained reductions in ptau, p181 tau, and tau PET in an open-label period, and slowing in cognitive decline in the placebo controlled period.

A 2021 phase 1 trial by UC San Diego delivers a gene responsible for coding BDNF using an AAV2 virus. BDNF stands for brain-derived neurotrophic factor and “supports the survival of existing neurons and promotes growth and differentiation of new neurons and synapses.”

One of the earliest programs involved CERE-110 and Sangamo Therapeutics, which, despite some early positive findings almost a decade earlier, was abandoned due to lack of efficacy.

Here’s a more or less complete list of gene therapy programs in D:

ALZFORUM AD PIPELINE (ALZFORUM)

This list includes Alnylam’s ALN-APP which has been in trials for a while and has been shown to reduce CSF Aβ42 by 50 and 70% after 2 months from two doses. However, the study is put on a clinical hold in the US due to animal tox studies.

Dynavax’ CpG 1018 is not a typical gene therapy, but it is an immune adjuvant which, when added to vaccines, binds to the toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) and enhances immune response. It is currently in phase 1 trials in amyloid PET-confirmed early Alzheimer’s disease.

Lastly, we have Novartis’ NIO752, an antisense oligonucleotide or ASO which interferes with tau messenger RNA and obstructs the tau generation process.

The above discussion puts Lexeo in some context. Its key distinctions include a very novel vector, its being the only small/nano cap among big pharma in a cutting edge field, its early but competitive efficacy data, and a common aspect is that like a couple of the other programs, it also targets tau production, but unlike them, it also targets CSF Aβ42. Indeed, Lexeo claims to work upstream of all its competing gene therapies, targeting and regulating the expression of human apolipoproteins. Some of these APOE proteins increase the risk of Alzheimer’s, while some reduce it. APOE4, in fact, increases AD risk, while APOE2 reduces it. The goal of LX1001 is to increase APOE2 by inserting the gene that encodes it, and the goal is to neutralize APOE4 through increasing APOE2.

Thus, LX1001 targets APOE4 homozygous patients with Alzheimer’s disease by inserting a functional APOE2 gene to the body through an injection between the C1 and C2 vertebrae. The company tells us about the mechanism of action of this asset, as follows:

Individuals homozygous for APOE4, an allele of the gene APOE, are approximately 15 times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than the general population, and it is estimated that there are 900,000 APOE4 homozygous patients with Alzheimer’s disease in the United States alone. Conversely, individuals with two copies of the APOE allele APOE2 are 40% less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than the general population, which along with other evidence suggest that APOE2 may play a neuroprotective role. LX1001 is designed to express the protective APOE2 gene in the CNS of APOE4 homozygous patients in order to halt or slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

LX1001 is undergoing a phase 1/2 clinical trial. There is an existing unmet need in the approved and later stage Alzheimer’s disease programs since these molecules do not work too well in both efficacy and safety for APOE4 Homozygous patients. In the trial, four different doses were administered to AD patients after prior immunosuppression with corticosteroids. At a 12 month follow up, reduction in a number of CSF core biomarkers were observed, including in Aβ42, T-Tau and P-Tau. Targeting so many biomarkers differentiates LX1001 from the other assets discussed earlier.

The other differentiating factor is the new kind of AAV vector they are using. Instead of the commonly used AAV9 or AAV2, it uses AAVrh10. The company claims distinct advantages from this. One, in multiple large animal models, a ~1.5x to 2.0x greater biodistribution in the heart was observed for AAVrh10 compared to AAV9. Two, the functional improvement trend in mice models was higher compared to AAV9. And three, the company expects that lower doses may be possible using this AAVrh10 vector compared to AAV9 or other vector serotypes while maintaining desired transgene biodistribution.

Lexeo’s other asset is LX2006 targeting FA cardiomyopathy in a phase 1/2, open label trial. LX2006 works by delivering a functional frataxin, or FXN, gene to the patient’s body. FA or Friedreich’s Ataxia is a rare, inherited neurological disorder characterized by progressive damage to the nervous system, particularly the spinal cord and peripheral nerves. The condition is named after the German physician Nikolaus Friedreich, who first described it in the 1860s. FA cardiomyopathy refers to the heart-related complications that can arise as a result of this inherited neurological disorder. This is the most common cause of death for FA patients and affects approximately 5,000 patients in the United States.

A phase 1/2 FA trial took in adult FA patients. These patients were dosed with 3 different doses in 3 small cohorts of 3 patients each. Cardiac biopsy was performed at week 12. The following data was observed from cohort 1:

• FXN protein levels increased 29% relative to pre-treatment baseline, demonstrating transgene expression at lowest dose cohort

• Quantitative IHC analysis showed FXN expression in 51% of tissue area post-dose vs 31% pre-dose

Thus the data here shows both extent and depth of drug effect, with both FXN expression % and FXN positive areas increasing substantially within a short span of time. Interim data is expected in mid-2024.

The complete pipeline looks like this:

LEXEO PIPELINE (LEXEO WEBSITE)

As you can see, besides these two early stage clinical assets, the rest of the pipeline is in discovery and preclinical stages. Moreover, there is no topline clinical data from any program so far. There is, however, early clinical data from the LX2006 program showing potential clinical benefit, and early clinical data from Cohort 1 of the AD trial showing decline in CSF biomarkers. The earliest major catalyst is data readout from this trial in the second half of 2024.

Financials

LXEO has a market cap of $440mn and a cash balance of $136mn. R&D expenses were $17.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, while G&A expenses were $3.0 million. At that rate, they have a cash runway of 5-6 quarters, or well into 2025, as the company predicts.

LXEO has a diverse ownership distribution, with retail owning 27%, followed by institutions and PE/VC firms at 25% each. Key holders are Citadel, Eventide and Novo Holdings. This is a new IPO, so not much insider trading, but there are 3 buys showing up.

Risks

LXEO is a recent IPO so prices can be very volatile. In my admittedly cynical view, IPO investing is not a good idea. Of course, it has been 2 months, but that does not assuage me.

LXEO is also a very early stage company so it will take years to derisk itself.

Bottomline

LXEO is interesting because of its novel mechanism of action and novel target population in Alzheimer’s patients. Although I do not invest in companies that are so early stage, I must say that the initial data is interesting, and the stock bears watching.