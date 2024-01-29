Wall Street Breakfast: Property Problems

Survey Monday

There's a lot on tap this week, with tech earnings, a jobs report, and the latest Fed meeting. Wednesday's FOMC gathering won't include a dot plot, but the last one released in December indicated three rate cuts (or by 0.75 percentage points) in 2024. Do you think that outlook is still accurate?



· Cuts aren't happening in 2024 (GDP is booming, don't want inflation to return)

· Looser conditions, but not by much (mindful of economic/geopolitical uncertainty)

· Three cuts still on the table (Fed doesn't want to be behind the curve again)

· Larger or more might be in store (hard landing fears or deflationary pressures)



Take the survey here

Property problems

The world's second-largest economy is in the spotlight again, with the property market standing at the heart of its troubles. Construction accounts for as much as a quarter of China's gross domestic product, but real estate reverberations are shaking up confidence and many are afraid about knock-on effects for other parts of the economy. Things have also never quite recovered after years of strict zero-COVID controls and a fresh crisis could compound a deflationary spiral.



The latest: China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNQ), the world's most indebted property developer, has been ordered to liquidate by a Hong Kong court after a judge there ruled that it was "time to say enough is enough." With more than $300B of total liabilities, Evergrande first defaulted in 2021, but court hearings and restructuring talks dragged on as many bet that the Chinese government would eventually offer some kind of bailout. Trading in Evergrande shares was suspended overnight after the stock plunged more than 20%, with a liquidation likely to send another shock wave through Chinese markets and prompt authorities to act to contain a deepening crisis.



Some steps to help may have already been taken as Chinese regulators implemented curbs on short-selling of stocks to firm up the country's stock market. The Shenzhen and Shanghai exchanges said Sunday that investors who buy shares will not be able to lend them out for short-selling outside of a lockup period. Another item in the Evergrande saga that will have to be hashed out is the repayment rank of offshore bondholders. It's expected to be a thorny process and will determine how China treats foreign creditors.



SA commentary: "It appears that China is following the same path that Japan has been through in the late 1980s," wrote SA analyst Ploutos Investing. "Japan spent about three decades to fix its household and corporate balance sheets. We think China's problem is even more severe than Japan because, at the time of Japan's bubble burst, Japan's population was still growing. In contrast, China's population is already in a decline. iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) has declined by nearly 60% since early 2021 due to China's weakening economic growth momentum [and] it is facing serious long-term structural issues." (11 comments)

Mideast crisis

Oil prices are volatile after a drone strike by Iran-backed groups in Syria and Iraq killed three U.S. service members in Jordan. Front-month March Brent crude (CO1:COM) rose to as high as $84.80/bbl, while U.S. WTI crude (CL1:COM) climbed to $79.10/bbl. The attack, which also wounded at least 25 service members, marked the first American deaths from enemy fire since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war. "We shall respond," President Biden declared. "We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt - we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing." (58 comments)

Nuclear option

The European Union is likely to end funds to Hungary if the country blocks fresh aid to Ukraine at a summit on Thursday. A "nuclear option" of kicking Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban out of the EU voting process may also be in the cards. Boka Janos, Hungary's EU minister, said the country would not give in to blackmail, but Budapest did send a new proposal to Brussels, in which it signaled readiness to use the budgetary process for aid to Kyiv and even issue debt to finance it (with some caveats). To note, Orban is the only EU leader to maintain close ties with Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

Exploring alternatives

Reports suggest that United Airlines (UAL) has reached out to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) after a recent mid-air blowout on a Boeing (BA) 737 MAX 9 raised concerns over the MAX 10's already delayed certification. United CEO Scott Kirby recently flew to France to discuss a potential deal that focused on buying more A321neo planes, as well as a delayed A350 order. During last week's earnings call, United CFO Mike Leskinen said the airline is reworking its fleet plant and expects fewer orders and deliveries from Boeing in 2025. However, in a bright spot for the American planemaker, Boeing this weekend delivered the first 737 Max 8 to a Chinese airline since an import ban went into effect in 2019.