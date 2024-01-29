How China Court Ruling Could Impact Alibaba, JD, Pinduoduo, And Coupang

Nikada

Article Thesis

A recent court ruling could impact the competitive landscape in the Chinese e-commerce industry. In this article, we will take a look at what this could mean for different companies in this space, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), JD.com, Inc. (JD), PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD), Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), and Coupang, Inc. (CPNG). The ruling could also lead to some shifts in how Chinese equities in general are perceived.

What Happened?

A couple of weeks ago, we got the news that Alibaba Group was facing a fine of 1 billion Yuan due to having engaged in monopolistic practices. Alibaba lost the lawsuit to JD.com, which had argued that it suffered from Alibaba's Tmall using its market dominance in doing business with some of its suppliers.

The fine itself, around $140 million, is not too material for Alibaba, as Alibaba generates several billions of dollars of profit every quarter. For JD.com, the fine itself - a one-time gain for the company - is more meaningful, as JD.com generates profits of around $1 billion per quarter. The proceeds from this lawsuit will thus boost JD.com's quarterly earnings meaningfully, although this will not be a game-changer.

Apart from the direct payments that the lawsuit causes, there is an additional impact on Alibaba, JD.com, but also other e-commerce players that are competitors of BABA. As Alibaba has been fined due to its behavior, it is likely that it will change course, at least to some degree. This might have a negative impact on BABA going forward, while it could result in some market share gains for BABA's competitors. Let's have a closer look.

Impact On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group is active in many different businesses, but Tmall is one of the most important revenue and profit contributors of the Chinese tech giant. Tmall is a business-to-consumer retailing platform where many different types of products are offered. In the past, Alibaba has been following an approach that saw the company put pressure on suppliers to list their products on BABA's platforms exclusively. This "choose one of two" strategy has been ruled to be anti-competitive, which makes sense to me - and I say this as a BABA shareholder.

Going forward, Alibaba Group will likely forego or at least dial back this practice - otherwise, the company risks losing additional lawsuits in case JD.com or another competitor takes them to court again.

The good news is that this does not mean that Alibaba's revenues will fall off a cliff. Even without this policy of putting some pressure on suppliers, BABA owns the leading platforms, so it will remain highly important for both suppliers and consumers. It is, I believe, unlikely that BABA's platforms will lose their strong market position. Not too much of a revenue impact is thus expected, but the ruling and related policy changes on BABA's side could result in some minor business growth headwinds for Alibaba Group.

Since Alibaba is trading at just 8x net profits, no meaningful business growth is needed to make the company a compelling investment. In fact, even if profits were to never grow again, the 12.5% earnings yield suggests that BABA could still be a worthwhile investment. With the stock being priced for disaster, the minor headwind from this ruling against BABA does thus not hurt the bull thesis by a lot, I believe. Investors should still keep an eye on Tmall's performance in the coming quarters, while comments from BABA's management team on the next earnings call might also give some hints about how big the impact of this ruling could be. Overall, I rate this ruling a minor negative for BABA but remain bullish on the stock overall.

Impact On JD.com

The one-time gains from the fine that JD.com will receive will be nice, but the company should also benefit from policy changes at Tmall. As shown above, I believe that BABA could see a minor business growth headwind going forward due to the expected policy changes at Tmall. JD.com seems like the most suitable company to pick up the market potential that this policy change could free up, thus the sales growth that BABA loses out on could turn into additional sales growth for JD.com. As a smaller company, relative to Alibaba, JD.com could see a more pronounced relative impact - although there is no guarantee of that.

It is worth noting that JD.com has been criticized for negotiating in a similar manner with its own suppliers. But since JD.com has been the winner in this lawsuit, while BABA lost it, it looks like regulators are either believing that BABA has been more aggressive with this approach or that BABA's larger size means that it's a worse thing if BABA does this, relative to smaller and less dominant JD.com.

Overall, the ruling and its longer-term impact seem like positives for JD.com. Since the company has been improving its profitability nicely in the recent past and since the valuation is far from high, I am bullish on JD.com as well.

Impact On Other Retailers

While BABA and JD were the two companies directly impacted by this lawsuit, the ruling could have an impact on additional retailers such as Coupang and Pinduoduo. While Coupang isn't a Chinese company, the South Korean online retailer is active in China - not surprisingly, as China is a huge market with a steadily growing middle class. Pinduoduo is a Chinese online retailer and is thus active in China as well. Vipshop Holdings, which owns the e-commerce site VIP.com, is also China-based and thus exposed to market dynamics potentially changing following this ruling.

All three companies might benefit from Tmall becoming less restricting and demanding when it comes to doing business with its suppliers, which might result in some market share gain potential for Coupang, Pinduoduo, and Vipshop Holdings. JD.com seems like the most likely beneficiary, however, and will, I believe, pick up the majority of the market share that Tmall might lose due to this ruling.

What This Means For Investing In Chinese Companies

This ruling could also have a broader impact on investing in Chinese stocks. First, investors who worry about fines being placed on Chinese companies might see this as a verification. BABA has been fined in the past as well, including a substantial $2.75 billion fine in 2021. This fine could make some investors stay away from BABA as they deem it risky due to the repeated lawsuit losses and fines the company has experienced. The risk of losing lawsuits and having to pay fines also holds true for other companies, thus news about this fine could make some investors see Chinese equities as risky overall.

On the other hand, one can also make a case for this court decision to be a good thing, overall, for Chinese equities. With China's e-commerce market potentially becoming "fairer" and better regulated following this ruling, some investors might be more inclined to be exposed to Chinese equities. After all, some investors have been staying away from Chinese equities due to believing that things are rigged or otherwise unethical - this ruling could improve the perception of the overall Chinese economy and could thus make Chinese equities look more favorable, all else equal.

Takeaway

While Alibaba Group Holding will not have any problems paying the fine to JD.com, the ruling against BABA still seems like a headwind for the company. Its Tmall unit could lose some market share, which would result in lower overall revenue growth for Alibaba. I don't see this as a company-breaking issue at all, but it's something investors should keep an eye on.

BABA's competitors, primarily JD.com, could benefit as they might be able to pick up some market share. Looking for hints in the upcoming earnings calls of BABA, JD, PDD, and so on makes sense for investors owning positions in these stocks and for those who are interested in Chinese equities in general.

