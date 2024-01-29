Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GEO Group Could Resume The Dividend Sooner Than Later

Jan. 29, 2024 10:30 AM ET The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO)
Summary

  • GEO Group stock has posted significant gains lately, rising by ~60% and ~39% since my two bullish updates, respectively.
  • The company has focused on aggressive deleveraging, using internal cash flows to pay down debt.
  • GEO's improved net debt/EBITDA ratio hints at a potential dividend resumption, reflecting a healthier financial position than the pre-dividend cut era.
Handcuffs lying on american dollars

baona

Last year, I covered The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) on three different occasions.

In January, I wrote that while management seemed to be taking the company in the right direction, it might be wise for investors to lock in some profits, as

7.77K Followers

Nikolaos Sismanis holds a BSc in Banking and Finance and has over five years of experience as an equities analyst. He covers a variety of growth stocks and income stocks, including identifying those with the highest expected return potential, and a solid margin of safety.

He is a contributing author to the investing group Wheel of Fortune where they share actionable trading ideas across all asset-classes, sectors and industries. The goal of the service is to provide a one-stop-shop for investment and portfolio ideas, while educating the vibrant community of subscribers. Features of the service include: the Funds Macro Portfolio (only ETFs and CEFs) for less active investors, the Single Macro Portfolio (single equity focused) for more active investors, educational content, and a live chat room to openly discuss ideas with like-minded investors and The Fortune Teller. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

D
DividendLiving
Today, 11:22 AM
Comments (199)
The timing and amount of the dividend will be determined by the covenants in the debt restructuring which aren’t even mentioned in this article. Do your due diligence. Long the stock and the bonds.
Today, 11:28 AM
Comments (2.24K)
@DividendLiving I don't see why covenants are going to be too restrictive under 3X net debt/EBITDA.
J
JB5678
Today, 11:08 AM
Comments (829)
The reason for the debt paydown was the switch from a Reit to a C-Corp. That allowed the company to pay down debt more aggressively and get rid of the dividend as they were required to pay a certain amount as a dividend while being a Reit.

They will remain a C-Corp so it would be prudent to keep paying down debt and the company has stated over the next two years they will be using $175m-$200m of FCF to pay down debt. If they have any remaining cashflow after that, or when they refinance some of their debt to lower interest rates, the best use of the rest of the funds would be to buy back shares, particularly at these levels. Why?

The author did not mention the real reason to own this stock, which is their subsidiary BI, a software business that has MASSIVE growth potential and does near 50% operating margins. If ATD (alternative to detention) gains traction, then GEO has a chance to skyrocket. If it doesn't then GEO is a sell as they legacy business of owning and running prisons is horrific.

In summary I don't think they will be paying a dividend soon, nor is that a prudent use of cash right now.
Vitamanrocks1 profile picture
Vitamanrocks1
Today, 10:52 AM
Comments (2.84K)
Did the math several times and also come up with 7%, and that's conservative. Could even be 10%.
Or start low and increase each quarter.
I agree that they could even announce something during the next ER, or at least heavy hints.
For those who bought in the 7's and 8's, this will be an insane yield.
psgros profile picture
psgros
Today, 10:47 AM
Comments (442)
While I lean in your direction of thinking, I will watch and keep holding on to my GEO Bonds.
When I see his is doing later in this year I may buy it again
Today, 10:48 AM
Comments (2.24K)
@psgros Certainly a more predictable option! Thanks for stopping by!
D
DAVER1
Today, 10:40 AM
Comments (272)
Why do you think they will choose to do a dividend instead of buying back shares?
Vitamanrocks1 profile picture
Vitamanrocks1
Today, 10:44 AM
Comments (2.84K)
@DAVER1 shareholders prefer divvies and GEO sort of caters to the REIT crowd since that was most of their base when they were one.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

