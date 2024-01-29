Justin Sullivan

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

United Airlines (UAL) in talks with Airbus (OTCPK:OTCPK:EADSF) about Boeing (BA) Max 10 alternatives - report. (00:25) Biden set to announce billions in chip subsidies for Intel (INTC) , Taiwan Semi (TSM), others - report. (02:06) China pumps the brakes on short-selling to bolster market. (03:12)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) has reportedly reached out to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) to discuss potential alternatives to Boeing's 737 Max 10.

This comes after a mid-air blowout of a 737 MAX 9 earlier this month raised concerns over MAX 10's delayed certification.

According to Reuters, United (UAL) CEO Scott Kirby recently flew to Toulouse, France to discuss a potential quid-quo-pro deal with the French aircraft maker. "To my knowledge no agreement has been reached," a source told Reuters.

Talks are focused on United (UAL) possibly buying more A321neo planes as well as its delayed A350 order. A321neo is now the most in-demand plane, and a deal would depend on its availability.

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) has yet to deliver its larger A350 planes to the airline despite bagging the orders as far back as 2010, due to a review of the United-Continental Airlines merger. The orders have been pushed to around 2030.

United (UAL) has 107 aircraft due for delivery this year, of which 31 are Max 9s. "It is unrealistic to believe all of those aircraft will deliver as planned," CFO Mike Leskinen warned over an earnings call.

The airline also has 277 Max 10s on order through the remainder of the decade. Leskinen said United (UAL) is reworking its fleet plan, and expects fewer orders and deliveries from Boeing (BA) in 2025.

Meanwhile, in a bright spot for Boeing (BA), it delivered the first 737 Max 8 to a Chinese airline in about five years - a sign that the key aviation market is reopening after a 2019 import ban.

The Biden administration is expected to award billions of dollars in subsidies to Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), and other semiconductor firms in the coming weeks for new factories.

The subsidies, part of the $53 billion Chips Act, are expected to be announced before Biden's State of the Union speech on March 7, according to a WSJ report on Saturday, which cited industry executives familiar with the talks. The announcements will be preliminary and the funds will be released in stages.

Micron (MU), Texas Instruments (TXN), and GlobalFoundries (GFS) are also likely to be awarded subsidies, industry executives told the WSJ.

In August, one year after the U.S. CHIPs Act was signed into law, the White House touted its achievements, including the fact that more than 460 companies have submitted statements of interest to receive funding.

The nearly $53B legislation, which provides tax credits for domestic semiconductor manufacturing, is aimed at boosting America's share of the global semiconductor market as it seeks to reduce its reliance on Asia, notably.

Chinese regulators have implemented curbs on short-selling of stocks to firm up the stock market.

The Shenzen and Shanghai exchanges said Sunday that investors who buy shares will not be able to lend them out for short-selling outside of a lockup period, according to published reports.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said the rules will “create a fairer market order," and more limitations on securities (MCHI) (NYSEARCA:FXI) lending will be implemented in March, the Financial Times said.

The Shanghai Composite (SHCOMP) is down more than 10% in the past year and off 2% year to date.

On our catalyst watch for the day,

Baker Hughes (BKR) will hold its annual meeting in Florence, Italy. The list of speakers includes top Baker Hughes executives, representatives from Saudi Aramco (ARMCO), and the Saudi energy minister.

The listing for Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY) on the New York Stock Exchange is expected to become effective. The trading symbol for Flutter in the U.S. will be FLUT.

Hub Group (HUBG) will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis following the company's 2-for-1 stock split.

In our earnings watch for the day, Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results today after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.53 (-9.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.98B (+1.2% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, WHR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Other articles to look out for on Seeking Alpha:

Earnings week ahead: Microsoft, Apple, Meta, Google, Amazon, Chevron and more

Reddit reportedly looking at $5 billion IPO valuation

California playing 'dangerous game' with climate policies, Chevron exec says

U.S. stocks on Friday ended mixed.

The Dow (DJI) eked out gains of 0.16%. The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) slipped 0.36%, while the S&P 500 (SP500) retreated 0.07%.

For the week, the S&P 500 (SP500) rose 1.06%, while the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) rose 0.94% and the Dow (DJI) rose 0.65%.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are mixed. The Dow is down 0.07%, the S & P 500 is up 0.04% and the Nasdaq is up 0.2%. Crude oil is up 0.3% at more than $78 per barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.4% at more than $42,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.25% and the DAX is down 0.4%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Following the announcement of its Q4 earnings, Koninklijke Philips N.V.'s (NYSE:PHG) is down 6%. The firm reported a roughly 7% Y/Y revenue loss, as well as a 3% decline in comparable orders.

On today’s economic calendar:

10:30 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.