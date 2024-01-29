MF3d/iStock via Getty Images

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) put together a strong rally heading into 2024 after hitting a new 52-weeks low as recently as last November. This happened even though the stock sold off by double digits after the most recent earnings report came up short in several ways. However, the rally has petered out in more recent days. A resumption in the decline could still be in the cards. Why will be covered next.

AOSL recovers once again, but for how long?

A previous article from August 2023 rated AOSL a hold after taking note of several positive developments for AOSL, but, at the same time, the article also noticed a number of less than welcome developments. For instance, on the one hand, AOSL has been dealing with sluggish demand, but AOSL suggested the worst of the downturn was over after quarterly results came in better than expected. On the other hand, the stock fell below an uptrend, which had allowed for the stock to appreciate by as much as around 70% at one point.

The chart below shows why standing on the sidelines was warranted because the stock proceeded to decline in the months following August until it hit a new 52-weeks low of $20.03 on November 10, which surpassed the previous low of $20.65 set six months earlier on May 5. Both lows followed shortly after the release of earnings reports by AOSL.

Source: Thinkorswim app

However, the chart also shows how the stock has recovered in the last two months or so. Yet it’s also worth mentioning that in spite of the recent rally, the overall direction of the stock for the last two years or so has been down as shown in the chart below. The stock peaked at $69.99 in March 2022, but the stock has since then trended lower with lower highs and lower lows. This pattern has yet to be broken. The recent rally may seem impressive in its magnitude, but there have been similar rallies before. None have yet been able to break the existing trend, which is still pointing down.

Source: Thinkorswim app

Still, there is reason for some optimism the long downtrend may be over or may soon be. As mentioned earlier, the stock twice bottomed six months apart in the same $20-21 region, once in May 2023 at $20.65 and once in November 2023 at $20.03. It’s therefore worth mentioning that this may not have been a coincidence since the $20-21 region is where support may be present.

Recall how AOSL put together a powerful rally, which saw the stock soar from the March 2020 low of $5.82 to the March 2022 high of $69.99. The 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of this uptrend is $20.96, which is within the $20-21 region. This could help explain why both drops into the $20-21 region were followed by major rallies in the stock since potential buyers may have decided to go long in a region where support is likely.

A rebound following a drop into the same price region strengthens the case for a double bottom, something seen as a bullish sign. The double bottom follows a major decline in the stock, which has lasted for close to two years. If confirmed, a double bottom would mark a reversal is underway and a change in trend is forthcoming.

Nonetheless, the stock is currently caught between two trendlines as shown in the first chart, an ascending lower trendline and a descending upper trendline. Note that the stock briefly moved above the upper trendline, and for a while it looked like what was resistance had become support, but the stock fell back below the trendline on January 26 for a failed breakout.

This can be considered bearish since it suggests the bulls did not have enough support behind them to keep going, which is why they lost out against the bears. With resistance from the upper trendline winning out in the end, a challenge of support from the lower trendline is likely to be next. If support were to break, the stock could be heading lower, possibly including another trip back to the low twenties or where it was not that long ago.

What works in favor of AOSL

The stock is currently at a stalemate, which could require a catalyst for a breakthrough. It’s therefore worth mentioning that AOSL has a couple of attributes that potential longs could find interesting. For instance, AOSL has a book value of $885.3M with total assets of $1,206.4M and total liabilities of $321.1M as of the most recent or Q1 FY2024 report.

This translates to a book value of $32.02 with the number of outstanding shares at 27.65M. The stock closed at $26.80 on January 26, which means AOSL trades below book value. Some may argue that AOSL is undervalued for this reason alone. Keep in mind though that AOSL is in the red on a GAAP TTM basis at minus $0.31, and some may argue that trading below book value is warranted if AOSL continues to stay in the red. Still, losses have been more the exception than the norm at AOSL.

In addition, there is another potential trump card in AOSL’s favor, although a more speculative one. A big component of total assets is the stake AOSL retains in the joint venture in Chongqing, China, which is valued at $357.9M on the balance sheet. This joint venture company has expressed an interest in doing an IPO in China. If this were to happen, AOSL’s stake could become worth a lot more, especially since semiconductor listings have been popular in China and have thus gotten a lot of capital thrown their way. This could further boost book value.

What could work against AOSL

AOSL competes in the analog semiconductor space as a supplier of power semiconductors. It’s therefore worth mentioning that the leading analog player, Texas Instruments (TXN) and one of the competitors AOSL mentioned in the most recent Form 10-K, issued a weak outlook as to the state of demand in the analog market.

Yes, AOSL could do much better than TXN did, but keep in mind that TXN is seen as the bellwether in the analog market. It’s therefore worth mentioning that AOSL is scheduled to release its Q2 FY2024 report on February 6 after the market closes and the latest comments from TXN do not bode well for the upcoming report/guidance.

Recent reports have been hit and miss with some surpassing expectations and others falling short of expectations. This included the Q1 FY2024 report, which beat estimates for the top and the bottom line, but also included weak guidance, resulting in a 15.4% drop in the stock. The table below shows how the numbers improved considerably QoQ, even if they have ways to go YoY due to the downturn in demand.

(Unit: $1000, except for EPS) (GAAP) Q1 FY2024 Q4 FY2023 Q1 FY2023 QoQ YoY Revenue 180,633 161,525 208,476 11.83% (13.36%) Gross margin 28.2% 27.6% 34.1% 60bps (590bps) Operating income (loss) 9,381 2,612 25,534 259.15% (63.26%) Net income (loss) (attributable to AOSL) 5,786 (1,104) 26,038 - (77.78%) EPS 0.19 (0.04) 0.88 - (78.41%) (Non-GAAP) Revenue 180,633 161,525 208,476 11.83% (13.36%) Gross margin 28.8% 28.5% 35.4% 30bps (660bps) Operating income (loss) 11,163 6,892 37,084 61.97% (69.90%) Net income (loss) (attributable to AOSL) 9,874 5,723 35,205 72.53% (71.95%) EPS 0.33 0.19 1.20 73.68% (72.50%) Click to enlarge

Source: AOSL Form 8-K

However, guidance fell short of expectations as shown below. The consensus expected $175M, but Q2 FY2024 guidance called for revenue of $155-175M, a decline of 8.7% QoQ and 12.6% YoY at the midpoint. AOSL is estimated to report a GAAP loss of $0.03-0.05 and a non-GAAP profit of $0.14-0.16 using these guidelines from AOSL.

(GAAP) Q2 FY2024 (guidance) Q2 FY2023 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $155-175M $188.8M (12.61%) GAAP gross margin 26.1-28.1% 28.1% (100bps) Non-GAAP gross margin 27.5-29.5% 29.5% (100bps) Click to enlarge

Source: AOSL Form 8-K

AOSL also had mixed things to say about the health of demand. Some areas are getting better, but others seem to be getting worse. From the Q1 FY2024 earnings call:

“The rebound in PCs and smartphones is encouraging following multiple quarters of inventory correction. However, we remain cautious about a sustained broader recovery as we are seeing signs of demand constraints in other end markets which are feeling the effects of the persistent high interest rate environments and geopolitical uncertainties. Moreover, gaming which has been a significant revenue driver for us is now going through an inventory correction”

A transcript of the Q1 FY2024 earnings call can be found here.

If AOSL earns say $0.15 in Q2, then AOSL will have earned $0.46 on a non-GAAP TTM basis, which includes the loss of $0.21 in Q3 FY2023. If we assume earnings will stay flattish in the next 12 months and similar to the last two quarters due to current sluggish conditions in the analog market, then that would suggest forward earnings of around $0.96. This implies a non-GAAP P/E ratio of 27.9 with a stock price of $26.80. This is not only above the median in the sector at 24x, but also above the 5-year average of just 13x at AOSL. This argues for a stock that needs to be heading lower.

Investor takeaways

AOSL has staged a strong rebound since the stock hit a new 52-weeks low in November. The stock has rallied, but in more recent days the rally has stalled. The stock finds itself between two opposing trendlines. In addition, while there is reason to believe the worst of the decline is over, the charts still leave open the possibility of lower stock prices with the existing trend of lower lows and lower highs. The recent failed breakout suggests the bears still have the upper hand over the bulls.

The upcoming report could be the catalyst that shakes things up. Recent reports have been all over the place. AOSL has at times surpassed expectations and at other times fallen short of expectations, including during the last report. Recent reports from competitors about the state of the analog market suggest caution heading into the upcoming report. It’s not impossible for AOSL to issue strong guidance in spite of a weak analog market, but the odds are against it in light of the current state of the analog market. AOSL's own current outlook acknowledges market demand has yet to recover to what it was with some areas actually going backwards.

Long AOSL looks kind of dicey against this backdrop, but short AOSL is not much better either. AOSL can be had for under book value, which suggests the stock ought to be trading higher. A wildcard here is the stake in the joint venture. While nothing concrete has been announced, it’s possible an announcement of the China venture doing an IPO could come all of a sudden. That could send the stock soaring, which would burn anyone betting against AOSL in the process.

I am therefore neutral in light of all the above. There is certainly reason for caution with the next report quickly approaching. The last one was followed by a double-digit selloff and that could happen again if guidance from AOSL resembles that of a high-profile competitor. The charts are in waiting mode. The prudent move is to follow their example.