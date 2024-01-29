ipopba

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has an impressive total return and dividend growth track record with a solid financial foundation, but faces operational challenges under the burden of significant investment. While this could undermine its dividend growth performance long term, I believe the company's balance sheet will continue to allow the company to shape itself as a leading U.S. equity and commitment to long-term shareholder value.

Company & Performance

AMGN operates as a leading global biopharmaceutical company, specializing in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and distribution of human therapeutics. The company's business is spread across various therapeutic areas such as inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience. Amgen serves healthcare providers and manages distribution channels to pharmaceutical wholesale distributors and direct-to-consumer. Collaborative agreements with industry partners for advanced innovative treatments underscore Amgen's position in the biopharmaceutical landscape as a market leader.

AMGN has steadily outperformed the market and popular dividend equity investment Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) since its inception in 2011, delivering a total return of 647%, while paying ever growing dividends at a 5 Year Dividend Growth Rate of over 10%.

Challenges Ahead

From a net earnings standpoint, the top three challenges for Amgen indicated by the third-quarter 2023 financial results are:

Strategic Product Line Decisions

Operating Margin Reduction

Product-Specific Sales

The decision to discontinue the development of AMG 340 resulted in a significant net loss of about $650M. This had a direct negative impact on net earnings, contributing to a 19% decrease in GAAP EPS. The 11.7 percentage point decrease in GAAP operating margin to 30.9% signaled increased operating expenses, mainly higher acquisition-related expenses.

Operating margin is a crucial indicator of operational efficiency and profitability. As a professional, this is my area of expertise day in and day out. Such metrics are important to maintain not only for their direct impact to the bottom line, but to prevent increased revenue (and cost of acquisition) from being wasted on lower margins. In other words: working more, with more capital at risk, for less profit. Finally, sales declines in specific products, such as Aimovig and Otezla, pose challenges to overall net earnings due to increased competition, lower sales prices, and claims, which will ultimately affect the incoming revenue.

Horizons Ahead

Balancing out the company's current challenges, I believe there is far more potential ahead, making the current challenges more of a short-term issue for management to address "growing pains" as is typical in business.

Innovative and Diverse Portfolio

Pipeline Progress and New Treatments

Global Expansion and Market Growth

Amgen boasts an innovative and diverse portfolio, which has been further strengthened by the completion of the Horizon acquisition. This diverse range of products from the acquisition positions the company well to address a variety of medical conditions, providing a solid foundation for future growth and market leadership in new areas. As drugs progress through their pipeline and receive regulatory approvals, the company is poised to introduce novel treatments, potentially addressing unmet medical needs and securing a competitive edge. Double-digit volume growth in both U.S. and ex-U.S. markets, especially in the Asia Pacific region, highlights the success of the company's global expansion strategy which again, brings in more revenue booked against great overall profit margins. The ability to tap into growing markets worldwide positions Amgen for sustained revenue growth and market presence on a global scale.

Charting Sustainable Dividend Growth

As a top 10 holding in SCHD at #4 at 4.28% weighting and positioned 18 of 425 in DGRO at 1.24% weighting, it's intriguing to track this company's dividend growth, which has a solid 5 Year Growth Rate of 10.04%.

AMGN Profit Efficiency (Seeking Alpha, Nicholas Bratto)

One of my concerns with AMGN's balance sheet is the ballooning debt the last few years, likely financed at higher rates too. The total liabilities jumped $20,000M to almost $83,000M in just one year. Now, the company is still highly liquid with short-term obligations, $34,741M in cash, and excellent profitability of 28% (> 20% is great), but I'm concerned earnings maybe more difficult to increase with this top heavy debt bloat. We can see their operating cash flow to debt ratio (one of SCHD's screening criteria) has steadily declined year after year and their ROA hasn't budged much either. I'm concerned the debt could hurt the company's profitability long term and therefore, the impact on dividend growth.

AMGN Dividend Growth (Seeking Alpha, Nicholas Bratto)

From the Dividend Growth YoY figure, it seems like the annual growth has converged to around 10%, but let's keep in mind that in order to sustain such a rate, the real dividend dollars have to increase more and more each year. I took a deeper look at the actual dividend dollar "growth".

AMGN Dividend Dollar Growth (Seeking Alpha, Nicholas Bratto)

Visually, one can observe from the Dividend Dollar Growth chart that the annual increases are relatively flat YoY, driving a linear relationship between annual payouts. An issue I foresee is a lower and lower dividend growth rate due to the same dollars being paid out as a raise each year, thus stretching the dividend growth rate more and more. Moving forward, the raises need to start accelerating in order to maintain a significant outperformance to inflation. This is the alpha I track.

AMGN has been indexed into SCHD and DGRO for several years now, with a more recent addition to SCHD, which could signal the company as a stable dividend growth stock (> 10 Years uninterrupted dividend growth). Even if the company were to reduce its growth rate down to 5%, it would barely budge SCHD's dividend growth rate, all things equal. It would dock it about 0.2%. Therefore, I recommend investing in companies like AMGN through ETFs to manage your risk and stability to a screening methodology.

Concluding Sentiment

All in all, AMGN is a leading biotech value-based dividend growth investment in the top 1% of the U.S. equity market. I rate AMGN stock as a "buy". With its continued pipeline of innovating product, solid payout ratio of 46.20%, and cash on hand, I think there's plenty of room to continue delivering excellent drug products while improving the operational efficiency of their investments. In turn, this should allow for needed dividend payout acceleration in order to continue providing excellent returns to shareholders.