Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Netflix: WWE Deal Has A Lot Of Potential

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
3.61K Followers

Summary

  • Netflix's deal to add WWE programming could boost its advertising business and attract more subscribers, especially in international markets.
  • The company's strong Q4 performance and growth in revenue and paid memberships indicate continued success in the streaming industry.
  • However, the stock is currently trading at a high valuation and may be close to being fairly valued.
A man is holding a remote control of a smart TV in his hand. In the background you can see the television screen with streaming entertainment apps for video on demand

Giuliano Benzin

Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) deal to add WWE programming should be a nice lift for the firm, but the stock is looking pretty close to fairly valued at the moment.

Company Profile

NFLX is a streaming service that offers TV series, films, and games

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
3.61K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Today, 8:27 AM
Comments (10.69K)
Except the name of the new enterprise will be WWEPIMP.
Buyandhold 2012 profile picture
Buyandhold 2012
Today, 8:22 AM
Comments (58.6K)
I have never understood the popularity of PRETEND wrestling.

It looks more like a clown show to me.

But if it makes boatloads of money, then I'm interested as an investor.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NFLX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NFLX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NFLX
--
NFLX:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.