Oil Retraces Initial Surge, Euro Slips To Marginal New Low, While Sterling Hugs $1.27

Jan. 29, 2024 8:05 AM ET
Summary

  • Oil prices reversed after a sharp rally initially in Asia. March WTI, which settled near $78 ahead of the weekend, rallied to about $79.30 before returning to almost $77.50, and is now a little above $78.
  • China's CSI 300 rallied about 2% last week. It gave back nearly half of last week's gains today, even though the other large regional markets rose.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is in a narrow range near the pre-weekend high, which was the best level since in nearly two years. US equity indices are narrowly mixed.
  • Most European currencies are weaker, and the euro made a marginal new low for the year.
  • EM currencies are mostly lower, though a handful of Asian currencies are posting minor gains.

Stack of golden coins on dollar bills on a table.

Michail_Petrov-96/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Key developments today include the Hong Kong court-ordered liquidation of China's Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNQ) and the reversal of oil prices after a sharp rally initially in Asia after separate attack in the Middle East

This article was written by

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Comments

