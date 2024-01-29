XFLT: A High Income Alternative Yield Play

MicroStockHub

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) (soon to be renamed to XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust) closed out quite an incredible 2023, seeing a significant rebound from the prior year. 2022 saw both equities and fixed income take a significant hit, which XFLT wasn't able to escape.

The solid performance was also thanks to the higher rate environment that started to kick in, delivering a punch to XFLT's portfolio income generation. The fund holds an overwhelming majority of floating rate instruments. Being able to generate higher income took the natural course of being able to deliver higher total returns for the year.

More specifically, since our last update, the fund has delivered market-beating total returns.

XFLT Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

In that report, we were looking more specifically at the distribution coverage and how much net investment income generation had really grown. That resulted in the fund being able to bump up its distribution during the year. Though coverage in its fiscal year 2023 report was lacking, the fund made up the shortfall with realized and unrealized gains for the period. The fund is delivering quite a high distribution rate with what still could be considered fairly strong coverage of ~90%.

XFLT Basics

1-Year Z-score: 1.17

Premium: 6.08%

Distribution Yield: 14.08%

Expense Ratio: 4.15%

Leverage: 39.28%

Managed Assets: $549.793 million

Structure: Perpetual

XFLT's objective is to "seek attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle."

They will do this through "a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and equity."

The fund's asset allocation has changed very little since our prior update.

XFLT Asset Allocation (XA Investments)

Perpetual Approved

An additional update - maybe even the most important - since our prior coverage is that XFLT eliminated its term structure. The fund is now a perpetual fund after shareholders approved the switch. This move comes with some good news but potentially bad news.

Along with it also comes the name change that will be effective February 1, 2024. The new name will simply eliminate the "term" wording as it is renamed to XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust.

XFLT has regularly traded at a premium from its launch. The fund currently has seen its premium trend higher over the last year again as well after touching a discount level near the end of 2022

That said, this is an important consideration for investors. If the fund stays in a term structure where they liquidate and return NAV to shareholders in the future, that would actually mean the current premium would be producing a headwind for the fund.

YCharts

That would be one of the arguments strongly in favor of eliminating the term structure and going the perpetual route. Additionally, while XFLT takes a hybrid approach, the collateralized loan obligation peers have also often been able to sustain premiums to their NAV prices for years as well. This could allow for XFLT to trade at an even larger premium, as it could be held back by its term structure at this point.

However, it should also be noted that the premiums there in funds such as Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) and Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) have been coming down as well. That's alone with the other equity CLO-focused fund OFS Credit Company (OCCI), which has gone to a meaningful discount.

With that, the main argument against that is that there is also nothing that would really keep the fund anchored to its NAV per share either anymore.

There have been a number of funds that liquidated on their termination date as they originally intended. That said, there have been a few funds that have gone from a term structure to a perpetual structure. To go perpetual does require shareholder input in some form, but there are often ways that a fund can extend the term as determined by the Board alone.

That said, one fund that also went perpetual and dropped its term structure was the Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (DMO). Similarly, this fund had traded at a premium quite regularly, which would have prompted shareholders to take the chance to switch to a perpetual structure when the offer came.

YCharts

That transition occurred in early 2020. Since then, the fund had only gone back to a small premium toward the end of that year but has really since been trading at quite a significant discount. Of course, this is a completely different type of fund and the timing of the switch heading into Covid likely also put additional pressure on the fund. It just provides some context on the argument against going perpetual.

Another fund that is an example of a term fund going perpetual would be what was formerly the Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT). JPT has since been merged into Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) more recently.

That said, this fund went through the tender offer approach. That allowed investors who wanted to tender 100% of their shares at 100% of NAV to do so. Essentially, that allows those investors to cash out as if it were simply terminating and receive full NAV back. After the tender offer, the fund still had enough assets, resulting in a switch to a perpetual structure. Shortly following that, the fund's discount headed downward pretty quickly.

YCharts

Again, this is another fund that is quite different but something to consider.

With that, only time will tell whether shareholders approving the switch to perpetual will be ultimately the right move. What it does mean is no more expected termination date or a tender offer possibility at 100% of NAV for 100% of outstanding shares. Which to be fair, if the fund continued to trade at a premium as regularly as it does now, it wouldn't have made sense to participate in a tender offer or want the fund to liquidate. With this move, they are just simply eliminating that potential step later.

Distribution Coverage

The latest report from the fund is for the fiscal year 2023, ending September 30, 2023. NII in the back half of the year was essentially flat. It came in just shy of the annualized figure we saw earlier this year. The semi-annual report delivered an NII of $0.47, and the full FY 2023 saw an NII of $0.92.

With that said, the underlying portfolio still resulted in an increase of 12.2% year-over-year. From the 2021 figure to FY 2023, it was an increase of 16%, which helps reflect the income-generation growth of the zero-rate environment versus where we are now.

XFLT Financial Metrics (XA Investments (highlights from author))

Based on the increased distribution in 2023, the fund does pay an annualized $1.02 figure. That results in NII coverage of around 90% for FY 2023, meaning we do have a shortfall currently. That said, the shortfall was easily covered by realized and unrealized gains from the portfolio, which earned a combined $1.22 during this period. Ideally, for a fixed-income fund, we want to see this over 100% in terms of NII coverage.

Total investment income appears to have increased from the first half of FY 2023. However, one of the factors working against seeing higher NII is that the fund's interest expense had also accelerated in the back half of the year. Driving this was a higher amount withdrawn on their credit facility earlier this year. Also, their credit facility is based on floating rates, so as they were benefiting from increasing rates, this was somewhat offset by the higher borrowing costs as well.

Along with higher interest rate expenses, the fund also issued more shares of their 2029 convertible preferred shares. They took the total shares outstanding to 800 with a liquidation value of $20 million from the 140 shares with a liquidation value of $3.5 million in the first half.

Along with the rise in total managed assets, that also contributed to the rise of investment management fees, which also worked against that NII figure in the back half. That said, the 2029 convertible preferred pay at an annual rate of 6%. Ultimately, it should be a net positive as most of their portfolio can easily earn a spread above that fixed rate. The fund also has its publicly traded Series 2026 Preferred Shares (XFLT.PR.A), with a fixed rate of 6.5%.

All of these factors contributed to the fund's total expense ratio rising from 6.29% to 8.49% year-over-year. However, as we saw above, NII still increased year-over-year, and that is reflected in the NII ratio going from 10.81% to 14.30%.

Concern About Rates Heading Lower?

Given that we are expecting rates to be cut next year, this is something to consider going forward. While the fund is likely to maintain this current distribution rate for a period of time, it might not be forever. As the fund earned higher income during this period, as rates come down, the opposite will happen. Income generation can come under pressure.

However, rates still aren't expected to go back to zero. So, if they were comfortable paying out $0.073 in a zero-rate environment, any change in the future would be likely to be at least above that floor. That is with the caveat of assuming we don't go through a black swan event. As we've seen previously, XFLT did pull back on their payout during Covid, but they did quickly hike it back up when things began to normalize.

XFLT Distribution History (Seeking Alpha)

Additionally, another factor to consider is whether the fund may cut its payout or not is whether it can keep enjoying some appreciation. If rates are headed lower, their underlying portfolio is likely to see its value rise as well. The average bond price as a percentage of par they have listed is 85.01% as of the end of November 30, 2023. They may feel comfortable continuing to pay out their distribution and cover the shortfall with these potential capital gains that would likely occur.

The bottom line is that the fund could cut its distribution in a couple of years if rates go down sufficiently enough and as expected. However, that isn't cause for too much concern.

First, we would be trying to predict which direction interest rates are going, and we try to stay fairly agnostic on that front. We are looking at holding portfolio positions that work well with each other to work through all types of economic weather. I think a second thing to consider is that the fund paid out a decent distribution before in a zero-rate environment, too. They have simply benefited now from a higher-rate environment.

I think the main concern is that this fund is quite highly leveraged, with around a 40% leverage ratio. If rates are slashed to zero, it is likely because we are in a black swan event or a deep recession. Given the underlying portfolio of mostly lower-rated debt instruments, things can get quite volatile, and adding leverage on top of that would exaggerate such potential losses.

Looking back during the Covid crash, we saw the fund drop over 50%. Clearly, it isn't a fund for risk-averse investors.

YCharts

Conclusion

XFLT provides a significant yield that income investors are likely to find quite attractive. The fund has benefited from a rising rate environment, and that helped contribute to 2023 being such a solid year for the fund.

That said, with lower rates expected to be coming, it isn't time to panic and sell either. The fund can still deliver a substantial yield to investors. With rate cuts, the underlying NAV could stand to benefit if the value of the underlying portfolio starts to rise back closer to par levels.