Semiconductor Equipment Downturn Will Continue Through H1 2024

I first wrote about a possible semiconductor equipment downturn in a June 24, 2021 Seeking Alpha article entitled "Applied Materials: Tracking A Likely Semiconductor Equipment Meltdown In 2023."

In the 31 months since I wrote that article, there have been significant mitigating factors impacting the semiconductor equipment markets:

1. The downturn was pulled into 2022 with poor sales of PCs and smartphones, as global economic activity experienced a broad-based and sharper-than-expected slowdown, with inflation higher than seen in several decades, tightening financial conditions in most regions, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic all weighed heavily on the economy. Global growth slowed from 6.0% in 2021 to 3.5% in 2022. 2. In 2023, semiconductor equipment revenues decreased less than I expected from a combination of several factors, including ChatGPT and AI, silicon carbide on strong EV demand, high bandwidth memory ("HBM"). Importantly, we saw hoarding of foreign semiconductor equipment by Chinese semiconductor manufacturers in areas outside of export restrictions to China by the U.S. and other countries. 3. This pull-in of equipment from 2024 into 2023 moderated the years WFE growth to approximately -10% compared to my initial forecast of -20% from my analysis of 2021. But these pull-ins amounted to $40 billion in equipment, making up about 40% of the overall equipment market in 2023 - a significant amount - which will be discussed further below.

Global 3Qs 2023 Versus 3Qs 2022

In Chart 1, I show equipment change for three quarters of 2023 versus three quarters 2022. Overall, equipment revenues were down 2.1%, from $79.87 billion in 2022 to $78.21 billion in 2023.

Most noticeable is China's growth in the three quarters of 2023 of 11.7% to $24.47 billion, the only area/country to import more in 2023 except for North America, attributed to a strong fab build following passage of the U.S. Chips Act.

Chart 1

The Information Network

China Q1 2015 - Q3 2023

In Chart 2, I show equipment purchases into Mainland China between Q1 2025 and Q3 2023. Equipment purchases slowed through Q4 2022 but started increasing in Q1 2023 as Chinese companies were able to skirt sanctions and hoard equipment, including DUV lithography systems from ASML (ASML). I noted this a year ago in a December 8, 2022 Seeking Alpha article entitled "No Evidence U.S. Sanctions Against China Are Working, Thanks To ASML."

Chart 2

The Information Network

Korea Q1 2015 - Q3 2023

In Chart 3, I show equipment purchases into Korea between Q1 2025 and Q3 2023. South Korea is home to the world's two largest memory chipmakers - Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL).

Korea held a global semiconductor market share of 17.7% in 2022 of the $598 billion market ($106 billion). Specifically, Korea accounted for 60.5% of the global memory semiconductor market, with DRAM market share of 70.5% and NAND market share of 52.6%.

Chart 3

The Information Network

Taiwan Q1 2015 - Q3 2023

In Chart 4, I show equipment purchases into Taiwan between Q1 2025 and Q3 2023. There are 15 IC wafer fabrication companies in Taiwan, including foundry companies such as TSMC (TSM), UMC (UMC), PSMC (formerly Powerchip), Vanguard, Episil, Mosel, AMPI, Win Semiconductors, Nuvoton, AWSC, Unikorn, and HYS, and memory manufacturers such as Winbond, MXIC, and Nanya Technology.

In Chart 4, we see a strong peak in revenues in Q4 2022, which was caused by sale pull-ins from TSMC in Q1 2023 and which aided Applied Materials (AMAT), a leading supplier to the company. However, as TSMC's sales slowed in 2023, purchases dropped.

Chart 4

The Information Network

Investor Takeaway

In the past week, leading semiconductor equipment companies ASML, Lam Research (LRCX), and KLA (KLAC) have announced earnings and provided guidance for 2024. All three forecast that 2024 will be similar to 2023, with only LRCX expecting growth of about 5% YoY.

The import value of equipment used in the production of computer chips in China surged by 14% in 2023, reaching nearly USD 40 billion.

The consumer electronics sector has been recovering and memory ASPs have been increasing. For 2024. The growing use of HBM in AI GPUs is boosting DRAM manufacturers' profitability. This demand is leading to a better supply-demand balance in the semiconductor market, with prices trending upwards.

In 2024, a significant resurgence in DRAM investment is anticipated during the latter half of the fiscal year. This revival in DRAM, along with the broader market upturn in Logic and Memory, is expected to be further bolstered by governmental support.

In 2024, we will see additional demand for trailing-edge chips, which has been a result of U.S. sanctions on China that prohibit the shipment of equipment capable of making chips with dimensions smaller than the 14nm node.

I estimate the semiconductor equipment market will increase by 1% in 2024. Growth will be negative in the first half, followed by an uptick in the second half.

