filadendron

Investment Thesis

I believe Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to be a BUY and believe it is worth a look for bargain-hunting investors, as the current valuation is undemanding for a company that is able to churn out high growth rates, as well as maintain industry-leading profitability and cashflows.

Paycom still offers a healthy mix of both growth, and profitability, and will continue to take share from legacy incumbent players due to the unique paradigm shift it is bringing to the industry.

In addition, decent insider ownership, capital allocation, and fair valuation today make Paycom a very compelling stock. And with earnings just around the corner (February 7th post-market), I will be looking at negative sentiments as reasons to add for the long term.

Previous earnings call was all about BETI

For readers unfamiliar with Paycom, they are a cloud-based HR and payroll solutions provider. Their product suite encompasses payroll, talent acquisition, talent management, HR management, and time and labor management.

Well, analysts and shareholders alike suffered a Halloween fright on their 3Q earnings call when Paycom missed the lower end of its own revenue guidance of $410 million $5 million. If that didn't spook investors, guidance for 4Q revenue of $420 million and $425 million (14% YoY increase) certainly did, as Wall Street consensus estimate was for $452 million (22% YoY increase). Understandably, the market took Paycom's shares to the woodshed, as shares dropped 38% after market hours.

Data by YCharts

A large part of the recent earnings call centered on a new product that management rolled out about 2 and a half years ago, called Better Employee Transaction Interface (BETI). What management mentioned was that as BETI helps clients produce more accurate payrolls, it results in less unscheduled payrolls, which results in lower incremental revenue for Paycom. Further, there were lower cross-selling revenues as customer representative teams (CRR) were incentivised to boost Beti adoption.

Management is right to bet on BETI

Before I dive deeper into Paycom's fundamentals, I would like to address the elephant in the room, namely BETI. Why would management be pushing a product that causes revenues to contract?

Source: Paycom

I believe that the target market for a product like BETI is where employees are paid hourly, and overtime hours adjustment requires process, cut-off times, and when done by SMBs, it causes employees to feel shortchanged, and employers to feel frustrated. A product like BETI where payroll is reviewed by the employee in real-time and is done right the first time, is a payroll game changer and engenders trust between both employer and employee.

As the success of this new product does not hinge on any proprietary technology or patents, it could be a matter of time before such a paradigm shift spreads, and other competitors copy BETI. Hence, it is actually a good thing that Paycom is leading from the front, despite any short-term headwinds to the financials. Small innovations like BETI will allow Paycom to take share from legacy incumbent players due to the trust it builds with customers over time.

Paycom's track record of delivering strong sales growth and customer success

Over the past five years and even since its IPO, Paycom has demonstrated its sales excellence, growing revenue at a 25% CAGR.

Paycom annual reports

Critics would object and say that the revenue growth is slowing. However, I would counter that YoY revenue growth for FY23 (management full year guidance) is still $300 million. This revenue add is still 77% higher than pre-COVID FY19 YoY growth of $100 million.

This strong sales track record is why I believe the slower 4Q sales growth is due to "digestion issues" or the re-baselining of revenue from BETI, as lower quality revenue services (i.e., unscheduled payroll runs) are flushed out. In the latest earnings call, CEO and founder Chad Richison used an anecdotal example where a client should be only doing 13 payroll runs in a quarter, but due to errors, was doing 19 payroll runs. After implementing BETI, they could prevent errors, do 13 payrolls run, and thus resulting in lost revenue for the company.

We are making strategic performance and client value decisions that we feel are best for our long-term relationship with our clients. Our mission is to ensure and achieve client value, and that is our focus." - Chad Richison, Paycom CEO

Looking at it another way, Paycom's BETI could be compared to Autodesk's initiatives to change licensing contracts to software-as-a-service one ("SaaS"), which immediately hurts the top line, but creates more stickiness and goodwill with the customer. And while it will take a few quarters for the impact to be felt, this will eventually lead to lower customer churn, and higher revenues.

Revenue per client has been accelerating

While Paycom has grown revenue by 25% CAGR, I thought it would be interesting to examine average revenue per client (ARPC) and average revenue per user (ARPU).

Paycom annual reports, author's analysis

Note: ARPU here is based on Paycom's annual disclosure of number of stored data for employees of clients.

While ARPC's 5-year CAGR is 12%, FY21 and FY22 saw a YoY growth of 15% and 21% respectively, which is an acceleration from pre-COVID levels. There is a similar theme for FY22 as ARPU increased by ~15%, an acceleration relative to 5 year CAGR of 10%.

This acceleration of ARPC and ARPU is actually proof of Paycom's strategy of targeting the unmet needs of SMBs is working (i.e., through rollout of new applications and increasing value to clients), and this will be another key indicator to keep monitoring.

Standout Quality stock using Rule of 40 lens

Typically for SaaS stocks, revenue growth tends to be the priority, as investors and management chase market share growth, believing profitability will come later. This is true for markets where "winner takes all" or "winner takes most". But I do not believe this to be true for the HCM and payroll space, which Paycom plays in. This is where the Rule of 40 comes in. The typical rule of thumb is for sum of revenue growth% and EBITDA margin% to be above 40.

From the chart below, we can observe that Paycom outshines its peers in its ability to deliver growth without sacrificing profitability. Operating at a rule of 52, we can see Paycom will continue lead in the Rule of 40 despite the reduction of growth expectations.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

FY23 commencement of dividend program

Since its IPO, Paycom has managed to steadily grow Free Cash Flow (FCF) each year. This is a testament to the capital-light business model, as they continue to generate ever larger cash inflow despite the working capital commitment that comes with revenue growth.

As management feels the company has sufficient capital on hand, management announced a dividend program in May of 2023. This is an annual commitment of $81 million per year, which is still very prudent given the FCF Dividend Payout Ratio is currently standing at 3.67x. In addition, based on the company's capital structure, we can see that the company is carrying very low levels of debt ($29 million as 3Q'23 end) when compared to its total equity base of $1.2 billion.

Given Paycom's stellar track record of growing FCF, ample dividend coverage, and meagre levels of leverage, I believe that investors could stand to benefit as dividends grow over time.

Data by YCharts

Undemanding valuation among peers

The intensive sales growth since inception has historically justified Paycom's premium over peers for much of the past 5 years. Price to sales multiples traded in line with peers in 2014, started to lead the pack in 2018 before crashing in 2021, and is now trading at the lowest among peers at 6.9x.

Data by YCharts

When we use forward PE ratio, the multiple of 24x is lowest among peers, even below Paylocity's 25x. This is despite Paycom maintaining above average levels of gross profit margins and EBITDA margins.

Data by YCharts

Assuming that Paycom can eventually go back to 20% revenue CAGR for the next few years (which was the original thesis), I'd value the company at about 32x 2024 estimates, which is in between Paylocity's and Ceridian's forward PE ratio, and approximately $263 per share. This implies a 33% upside from today's price. Therefore, today's undemanding valuation could be a boon for investors looking for exposure to SaaS companies with recurring and growing cashflows.

Moderate Insider Ownership

When reviewing a company, especially if it's founder-led, is to check on insider ownership. Skin in the game is important to me, as management who talks a nice story, but who only has a small portion of net worth in the company does not have aligned interests with shareholders. As a benchmark, Elon Musk owns about 13% of Tesla.

I was pleasantly surprised to see that CEO and founder Chad Richison holds 14.5% of shares outstanding, which is valued at about $1.6 billion. Hence, management certainly has skin in the game, and stands to both financially and reputationally, depending on the business performance over the long term.

Two risks to the thesis

As Paycom does compete in a saturated or mature space, there are two risks to this thesis.

Paycom has the highest gross margins among all competitors at 80%+. Hence, a potential risk is that gross margins face compression, due to either market pressures on pricing, or higher costs to serve clients. As the chart below shows, gross margins have come down by 2% since 2020 to reach 84% today.

It is conceivable that management could compete on pricing should further growth become elusive. However, as gross margin has held above 80% for the past 10 years, and management has proven disciplined in terms of chasing growth without sacrificing profitability, I perceive this risk to be low.

A second risk that is more general is the potential risk of recession. With interest rates rising at the fastest rate in modern history, SMB's balance sheets are definitely feeling the squeeze. And as Paycom predominantly serves the SMB market, their growth could be constrained, decelerated or compressed in line with the SMB market. Nevertheless, the latest December jobs report still indicates labor demand remains solid in the US, as 216,000 jobs were added and the unemployment rate remains at 3.7%. In a "higher for longer" interest rate environment, the risk of a recession and subsequent impact to Paycom cannot be ruled out. Hence, I rate this risk as moderate

Skeptical on international expansion

Paycom has historically played in the SMB market, enterprises with fewer than 5,000 employees, but they launched of their Global HCMsolution in April of last year. This has allowed them to be more ambitious and begin to service the Enterprise market with more than 10,000 employees (i.e., clients with a global footprint).

In the Q1'23 earnings call, founder and CEO Chad Richison believes the company has only captured 5% of the TAM, and that being able to go global will expand TAM by 50%. To start with, Paycom is targeting countries that have the greatest amount of U.S. based company employees, namely Canada and Mexico.

While international expansion could be a game changer for the company, investors should not price the international expansion into their expectations for Paycom, as different geographies have different regulations, culture differences, and local competitors.

The bottom line

Paycom has a proven track record of growing sales and compounding cash flows over the last 20 years. The lowered FY24 guidance is the result of digestion issues as BETI improves clients' efficiency.

With a resilient jobs market and potential "soft landing", market could be overindexing on lowered FY24 guidance. However, management's interests are also aligned with investors as insiders hold 15% of outstanding shares.

Despite rallying 20% after disappointing investors, Paycom's valuation remains undemanding, and has more room to run assuming they surprise to the upside in the coming few quarters. Hence, I believe Paycom deserves a BUY rating at these levels.