Win McNamee

There is high anticipation in advance of the first two-day Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) meeting of 2024.

Led by a sustained rally in shares of technology stocks, both the S&P (SPY) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) have reached all-time highs in January. Continuation of the positive momentum will likely be dependent upon Federal Reserve (“Fed”) Chairman, Jerome Powell’s policy tone on Wednesday.

There appears to be broad consensus that the Fed will keep rates steady this month. CME’s FedWatch Tool, for example, currently shows a 97% probability that rates will remain unchanged in the range of 5.25% to 5.50%.

CME FedWatch Tool - Target Rate Probabilities For January 2024 Fed Meeting

Optimism of a “soft landing” and resulting Fed policy pivot, however, is growing. And recent economic data would support this viewpoint. Despite rising GDP and consumer spending levels, the Fed’s favored inflation gauge, the personal-consumption expenditures price index (“PCE”), is running at a 2.9% annual rate, well below its 7.1% peak in June of 2022. This suggests the U.S. economy has slowed just enough to enable falling inflation without triggering a recession; a soft landing, in other words.

With the FOMC on deck to set the tone for the remainder of the calendar year, observers will likely be looking for a tone of dovishness in the policy statement. With exuberant markets holding at record levels, any messaging from the FOMC to the contrary of expectations could result in a near-term pullback in market sentiment. Commentary surrounding recent economic data and the geopolitical environment could be especially pivotal this week.

Recent Economic Data

Looser monetary policy could be supported in part through the lens of inflation. For example, core inflation, as reported by both the Fed’s preferred measure and the more widely cited release, appears to be stabilizing. In December, the Labor Department reported that core CPI rose 3.9% from a year ago. It was the first such time that the core rate fell below 4% since 2021. And more recently, the PCE came in at an annual rate of 2.6%. While still above the Fed’s 2% policy target, the precipitous drop from its peak is noteworthy.

BLS - December CPI Snapshot

For more hawkish positioning, policymakers could point to data elsewhere in the U.S. economy. Last Thursday, the Commerce Department reported that the U.S. economy grew 3.1% YOY, above estimates, and well above the 0.7% YOY increase reported in 2022. This supplements stronger than expected figures surrounding consumer spending, including record holiday shopping figures.

To navigate the two slopes of dovish or hawkish positioning, Chairman Powell will likely need to highlight the data surrounding falling inflation, while also acknowledging the U.S. underlying strengths. To reinforce the message that the economy is in fact cooling, he could point to higher credit card spending and rising delinquency rates to imprint the point that though the economy remains sound, there are some signs of stress.

The Job Market

Continued confidence in the “soft landing” scenario and the resulting looser policy pivot likely hinges on the upcoming payroll data for January and February. In his commentary, Chairman Powell will likely note that the labor market remains robust despite tightening conditions in the form of elevated interest rates. He may also point to rising real wages and their potential impact on future consumer spending.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose 216K in December, far above the 170K expected. To frame this through the lens of looser policy positioning, Chairman Powell could note that the average job gains in the last six months of 2023, 193K, were below the full-year average of 225K. He could also point to the downward revisions in the prior month’s data noted in the most recent release. Emphasis on the two together could reinforce messaging surrounding cooling demand for labor.

Geopolitical Considerations

The most uncertain wildcards for the direction of monetary policy are the ongoing geopolitical factors. At present, the three conflicts at the top of the mind include the Wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as the fast-escalating Red Sea attacks from Yemen-based Houthi rebels. The latter also risks greater U.S. entanglement in the months ahead.

At the annual gathering of government and business leaders in Davos, it was these geopolitical considerations rather than interest rates, inflation, or recession that was most in focus with those in attendance. It’s reasonable to presume, then, that investment decisions affecting the broader U.S. economy, could depend upon further developments in these ongoing world affairs.

The considerations wouldn’t be unfounded. The Red Sea attacks have already sent ocean freight rates soaring. The higher freight rates could ultimately feed into company margins. For much of 2023, executives across various industries oft-cited the favorable freight environment as one driving factor for improvements in their margin profile. 2024 could mark a reversal of that trend.

Freightos Data - Chart Illustrating Recent Spike In Freight Rates

As it relates to monetary policy, Chairman Powell could point to these conflicts as negative externalities that could reignite pricing pressures if policymakers do not remain vigilant.

The Bottom Line: What May The Fed Signal This Week?

I view 2024 as an inflection year for the Fed. At some point, the FOMC will likely move to lower benchmark interest rates. Granted, it may not occur in the first half of the year. There is a consensus that the committee will remain on hold this week. And predictions of a rate cut at the FOMC’s March meeting have also been tempered, with the probability of a cut at that time at 46%, down from in the mid-60% range just last month. The odds are better for the May meeting, albeit at 50/50.

But what appears evident, nevertheless, is that rates are likely headed lower in 2024. And this will likely be telegraphed in Chairman Powell’s prepared remarks on Wednesday. While it may not be an overt statement to that effect, the tone of his commentary will likely shift from indicating that rates could rise further to suggesting instead that rates are more likely to fall.

Investors would be remiss, however, in expecting an overly dovish tone this week from the Fed. Recent economic data from GDP, payrolls, and consumer spending have all been coming in stronger than expected. If anything, the FOMC could make the case that the U.S. economy could support higher rates for longer than initially expected. While perhaps unlikely the Fed will take that route in their policy statement, it is a possibility.

All considered, I believe the Fed’s policy statement will be crafted such that it points to a greater likelihood of looser policy in the periods ahead. A lower degree of dovishness, however, may alter the probabilities on the timing of the first eventual cut. Heading into the meeting, markets are directionally at risk of a pullback in the event of any disappointment in Fed messaging. This adds greater pressure on Chairman Powell to again thread the needle in his commentary. He’s done it before. Markets are likely hoping he can do so again on Wednesday.