While Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) yields a respectable 9.48% (TTM) many investors, including myself, have ignored this energy trust partially because their monthly news releases contain very limited needed data, and their reporting has been too confusing. Until the trust improves the quality of their reports, I am giving CRT a neutral/hold rating.

Royalty Interest and Working Interest

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust owns a combination of 90% royalty (and overriding royalty) interest and 75% working interest in various natural gas and oil fields in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico.

There seems to be some confusion about the difference between royalty interests and working interests by some investors. I am going to use the definitions contained in their 10-K:

Royalty interest: "A non-operating interest in an oil and gas property that provides the owner a specified share of production without any production expense or development costs."

Working interest: "An operating interest in an oil and gas property that provides the owner a specified share of production that is subject to all production expense and development costs."

For those still confused, I often use the tax approach. Think that the trust is the government. Sales taxes are based on quantity and prices. The government does not really care about the actual profits. The sales taxes are akin to royalty interest. Income taxes are based on the profits of operations. Income taxes are akin to working interest.

The problem for CRT investors is the Texas working interest keeps experiencing costs, including CAPEX, that are greater than revenue. The result is the Texas working interest has cumulative costs, including interest, greater than revenue of $3.165 million. This Texas conveyance, which is mostly oil, can't contribute to the trust's monthly distributions until all the prior costs are covered. The other conveyances can still pay cash to the trust to be distributed because each conveyance is considered a separate entity, and they are not consolidated. The Oklahoma interest had a cumulative loss at the beginning of 2023, but profits in 2023 eventually eliminated this. Texas' loss, however, keeps getting larger. If the costs were greater than revenue for a single month, I could understand that because they use cash accounting - not GAAP. So, if some major expenses from prior months were paid in a month, it is possible for costs to exceed revenue for that month. This loss accumulation is not just for one month - it is ongoing.

Given the relatively high energy prices over the last two years, I do not understand how the costs can be higher than revenue. Development costs for the entire trust for the first nine months of 2023 were $0.74 million so this does not seem to be the primary cause of costs for Texas being so high, but it does partially explain the reason. Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT), for example, has very high CAPEX, which explains why they have relatively low monthly distributions and PBT has cumulative losses, but that is because of the very high CAPEX. There has been litigation in the past over cost allocations impacting various energy trusts. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT), for example, had a $1.4 million audit settlement included in their September distribution. Argent Trust became their new trustee in January 2023, and I am waiting to see what the new trustee might do.

Part of the problem is that their monthly news releases announcing the distribution contain very limited information. Most other energy trusts contain extensive information that allows investors to do proper analysis of that trust. CRT investors have to wait for the quarterly 10-Q. This is a major reason why I would never invest in CRT and would instead invest in other energy trusts where you can get more timely and complete data.

Financial and Production Results

Before looking at their actual financial reports investors need to understand that there are often "issues" with their reports. For example, besides not being complete, the monthly data might be misleading. As the trustee stated in their latest monthly news release:

Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives the related net profits income. Because of this, sales volumes may fluctuate from month to month based on the timing of cash receipts.

So, the changes in the production numbers may or may not reflect actual changes in oil/gas production for that month but instead just reflect the timing of the receipts. Production for one month from one conveyance might not be reported in a month but the following month there could be two months' worth of production reported.

Another example is that in 2021 and 2022 the Texas working interest production is misleading. There was a deficit amount reported in 2021, which was reversed and then included in 2022. The result is the 2022 annual reported numbers are too high and the 2021 are too low.

Numbers Reported in January 19 News Release

The latest report looks like there was a huge drop in both natural gas and oil production, but I can't be sure. The monthly distribution payable February 14, 2024 is $0.115323. This is a sharp decrease from the distribution of $0.312668 payable in February 2023. The trailing-twelve months' distribution is now $1.727303 instead of $1.924648 and the yield is now 9.48% instead of 10.56% based on the latest CRT price of $18.23.

Production and Prices 3Q and Nine Months 2023

Underlying Property Operators

The conveyances were granted by XTO Energy, which is now part of Exxon Mobil (XOM), but the actual operators over time have changed. These are the current operators for their 75% working interest properties:

Underlying 75% Working Interest Properties and Operators

Most of their 90% royalty interest properties that produce natural gas are in New Mexico. The San Juan Basin operators are Hilcorp and Simcoe. Privately held Hilcorp is also the operator of the properties associated with San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Natural Gas and Oil Prices

CRT is a trust which means it can't hedge energy prices. It can't trade energy future contracts nor enter into swap agreements. Some investors like that because CRT is exposed to the volatility of energy prices and investors can use this energy trust as a vehicle to trade their expectation of future energy prices. Since the trust does not have debt, it is not as risky of an investment as energy companies that are highly leveraged.

Often investors look mostly at Henry Hub natural gas prices to get a "feel" for the market. That might be a mistake for CRT investors because most of the trust's natural gas comes from the San Juan Basin. The natural gas produced in that basin does not flow via pipelines to the Henry Hub - most of that gas flows to the Southwest market and on to Southern California. The actual flow depends on the current status of various pipelines in that part of the country. The regional prices often have high variations.

Latest Regional Natural Gas Spot Prices

The prices received for the San Juan Basin natural gas production have seen wild swings because of the weather and pipeline problems. Going forward there should be less extreme price spikes because last fall the CPUC allowed an additional 27 Bcf of natural gas to be stored in California at the Aliso Canyon storage facility. It is, therefore, highly unlikely there will be future $0.31 monthly distributions caused by extreme temperatures and pipeline problems in California.

It is interesting to see that the U.S. Energy Information Administration's latest crude oil price forecasts expects relatively flat prices over the next two years. Of course, the reality is that geo-political events, such as increased military activity in the Red Sea area, could change prices significantly.

Conclusion

The price of CRT is based partially on the yield from monthly distributions (both trailing twelve-month and expected future monthly distributions) and implied call options on oil and natural gas prices. The yield pricing is also relative to yields on other securities. So, if interest rates are high, investors will price CRT at yields to reflect these higher interest rates. In addition, if many investors are bullish on future energy prices, they will bid up CRT to a level that may seem irrational based on the current yield because the "call option" component increases in value.

It is already challenging for investors to analyze CRT because there are so many conveyances with many different operators. The lack of complete and accurate data discourages potential investors from even looking at CRT. Hopefully the new trustee will eventually include additional data/metrics in the monthly news releases. Until that happens, I rate CRT neutral/hold.