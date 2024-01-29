ferrantraite/E+ via Getty Images

It was the summer of 2021 when I believed that WEX (NYSE:WEX) saw continued M&A action to grow and diversify the business away from the core fleet solutions segment. At the time, the company was still anticipating a recovery post-pandemic as dealmaking efforts created some imagination with investors, leaving me not interested with the resulting demanding share price.

Over the past two years, shares have been trading stagnant, in fact they have come down a bit, while the underlying business has shown continued growth. This has created a more compelling set-up, although that the adjusted earnings reported and concerns on the long term business model make me a bit cautious here.

From Fleet Solutions To other Points Of Contact

WEX has traditionally focused on so-called fleet solutions, including fueling passes, among others, but it has tried away to move into other verticals in recent years, including healthcare & employee benefits, as well as travel & corporate solutions.

Just ahead of the start of the pandemic, the company announced a $1.7 billion deal for two travel industry players, eNett and Optal. The impact of these deals in combination with the actual impact of the pandemic on the business was large, but there were some bright lights as well. This included the further adoption of digital payments in the wake of the pandemic breaking out, as the purchase price of the two travel industry players was later dramatically adjusted downwards.

The overall impact of the pandemic was clearly seen, but frankly manageable. Sales for the year 2020 fell 10% as adjusted earnings fell from $9.20 per share to $6.06 per share, although that this pushed leverage ratios up to levels in the highs 3s. This made that a >$200 stock pre-pandemic recovered to the $200 mark later that year.

Shares actually traded at similar levels in July 2021, as the company actually announced two bolt-on deals in the meantime, including a $275 million deal for benefitexpress, a cloud-based benefits administration technique provider and a $200 million deal for HealthcareBank.

With the 44 million shares being granted at $8.8 billion equity valuation at the time, and the company furthermore operating with $2.2 billion in net debt (ahead of the two latest deals, which pushed up the net debt load to $2.7 billion) I was leaning a bit cautious. This came as I pegged earnings power around $9 per share at best as an 22 times earnings multiple, amidst some higher debt, made me naturally a bit cautious, leaving me with a neutral stance on this active M&A play at best.

Caution Saves The Day

In the end, shares of WEX fell back towards the $105 mark by year-end 2021, as shares have largely been trading at a $150-$200 range ever since. In the end, the company grew 2021 sales by nearly 19% to $1.85 billion, as earnings were trending close to $2 billion based on the fourth quarter results.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $9.14 per share, as GAAP earnings came in exactly flat. This comes after large adjustments for amortization charges as well adjustments to non-controlling interest, but I am not happy to adjust for a $1.70 per share stock-based compensation expense. The company guided for 2022 sales to recover to $2.05-$2.09 billion with adjusted earnings seen between $11.20 and $11.60 per share.

In the end, WEX posted strong 2022 results in February 2023. Revenues rose to $2.35 billion, as adjusted earnings of $13.53 per share came in much stronger than expected as well. GAAP earnings came in at $4.50 per share after no less than 12 adjustments, and while I am was happy to adjust for many items, a $2.25 per share stock-based compensation expense is not an adjustment which I take for granted. This makes that I am working with realistic earnings of $11 per share, at best.

Through October 2023, the company has seen continued growth with growth seen in the first three quarters of the year, as revenues year to date are up 9% to $1.88 billion on the back of strong growth on corporate payments and benefits, offset by lower mobility revenues, which makes that revenues are seen topping $2.5 billion this year.

Adjusted earnings are now seen at a midpoint of $14.69 per share, a number which includes a run rate of around $3 per share in stock-based compensation expenses, making a realistic earnings number around $11.50 per share a fair estimate.

The share count of 43 million and change shares is largely equal to 2021 as the market value has fallen to $7.5 billion and change here. The balance sheet is quite complicated due to a relatively low solvency ratio as the balance sheet is long and large amidst large accounts receivables, deposits payable, and the like, while net debt was flattish compared to the summer of 2021.

With realistic earnings trending at $11 and a half dollar per share, this has reduced the realistic earnings multiple from about 22 times in 2021 to about 17-18 times, amidst higher earnings and a sluggish shares price.

Another Deal

Alongside the third quarter earnings release, WEX announced a $250 million deal for Payzer, a cloud-based, field service management software provider.

The deal is a bolt-on transaction for WEX, equal to 2-3% of its current enterprise valuation, as unfortunately no financial details on the contribution of the activities has been quantified. In either case, it is not a game changer, but a testament to the targeted growth and M&A ambitions of the business here.

A Final Word

Over the past decade, WEX has essentially tripled the sales base of the business, while modest dilution has been seen, cumulatively about 10% over time. This marks solid topline sales growth, but investors have not benefited greatly from this growth. While shareholder value has been created in the 2010s, WEX was already a $175 stock in 2018, leaving very modest value creation over the past five years, as investors furthermore do not see any dividends of course.

Amidst this share price stagnation and growth in the business, valuation multiples have come down a great deal, as shares look quite compelling here. That said, I have some concerns on the adjusted nature of the earnings, and long term health of the business model. This includes an asset-intensive balance sheet, which makes me a bit cautious despite an arguably much more modest valuation here (certainly on a historical basis). Amidst all this, I am turning more upbeat, but I fail to have conviction to hold a position (in size) here.