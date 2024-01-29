REM: It Just Isn't Durable Income

cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

I'm a fan of investments that pay hefty dividends. Dividends can be sign of a profitable business model and thus lower risk. Yet, many of us know that high yields often trade that way for a reason: Something about the dividend is in question. This isn't just true of individual stocks; it is also true of funds.

While many review dividend funds based on whether now is the right "time" to invest in them, I decided to look at iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) from a more general, long-term perspective. I will argue that it is a SELL for investors seeking dependable income over time.

Concept of the Fund

REM is passively invested according to the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped Index. It's intended to give investors exposure to U.S. mREITs, as opposed to equity REITs. According to FTSE Russell, these companies must have a market cap of $150m or higher.

Performance

Seeking Alpha

Over the past decade, the fund has generated positive total returns of about 21%, much less than the stock market's return of 174%. Still, the fund could be useful to income investors, so how have the dividends been?

Seeking Alpha

A decade ago, the annual dividend was $6.81 per share. Today, it stands at $2.23 per share. While purchasing power for the long-term holder declined significantly, we'll need to review if that is likely for the future.

Holdings

Seeking Alpha

Unlike many indexes, this one has just over two-thirds of its portfolio in ten companies, with the top five even accounting for half. Many might find this concentration to be cause for alarm, but I don't. Nevertheless, it might be useful for folks to consider that this fund lacks the typical diversification that they can get from other funds.

With that said, a look at these companies will give us insights into the likely future of the REM's dividends, and I'll give a quick rundown of the top five.

Annaly Capital Management

Being the largest holding, Annaly (NLY) will impact returns the most. I covered it back in December. I concluded that the company is a dividend trap and better to sell. In my conclusion, I wrote:

Financed largely by floating-rate debt and preferred equity, their net interest income available to holders of the common has been squeezed in recent years as interest rates went up. Their investments in derivatives also tend to have a larger impact to earnings than net interest income, making the common shares tricky to value from a cash-flow perspective.

I highlighted the key finding that I think is important. Many investors may buy into an mREIT fund, believing it's something like buying a Mortgage-Backed Security, with diversified flows of net interest income that trade at a higher yield buy way of the fund share. With heavy use of derivatives, there's a lot more obscurity to that. Consequently, it's seen declining dividends over the years.

AGNC Investment Corp

I have not covered AGNC (AGNC) at length yet, but a quick look at their financials shows that derivatives are also a significant part of the cash flow situation.

Income Statement (2022 Annual Report)

In this case, while the net interest income is otherwise positive, other factors void this positive impact. Similar to NLY, AGNC's dividend has continually declined over time.

Starwood Property Trust

Income Statement (2022 Annual Report)

Starwood (STWD), meanwhile, has many other sources of income that come from actual cash flow. Derivatives are part of the picture, yes, but they are a much smaller part of the picture. This is because Starwood actually works to originate and service mortgage loans in an operational sense, while a company like Annaly invests in mortgage securities.

Seeking Alpha

Consequently, as an individual company, annual dividends per share have been a steady $1.92 each year, not a decline.

Rithm Capital Corp

Like Starwood, Rithm (RITM) actually has a business operation that works in mortgages. Their income statement indicates that servicing fees are a more pertinent part of this than net interest income.

2022 Annual Report

What's the impact to the dividend?

Seeking Alpha

The company was showing a trend toward growth with this model, with dividends per share declining sharply after the hardships of COVID took hold in 2020. The dividend has yet to recover to prior levels.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Lastly, Blackstone (BXMT) probably has the simplest income situation of the top five.

2022 Annual Report

Working in the origination of commercial real estate mortgages, it's a matter of lending money profitably and with minimal risk. As such, BXMT has typically enjoyed a fairly stable dividend.

Seeking Alpha

The rise and falls are small and relatively negligible, especially when part of a larger fund.

A Look to the Future

When considering the past, this doesn't tell us what exactly will happen about the future of REM. It's a different real estate environment today than in 2014. With that said, a look at historical results and at the fund's specific companies gives us empirical insights about the nature of the fund.

More precisely, it gives insights about the nature of the Index. As set up by FTSE Russell, it doesn't distinguish among mREITs who operationally have a hand in mortgage origination, servicing, or simply investing in assets and securities related to mortgages. It also doesn't sort for profitability or dividend policy.

Consequently, while some of the weak performers in fund's portfolio may temporarily benefit from changes in the real estate market or the interest rate cycle, there's nothing about the Index that gives it a bias toward steady dividends. Moreover, the leveraged nature of some of its holdings means that they can be subject to margin calls in times of stress that permanently hurt their balance sheets, making a reversal of fortunes difficult. I believe this will continue to depress the income potential of the fund.

Conclusion

REITs, as an investment vehicle, are intended to provide distributable income to investors. Ideally, a diversified fund of REITs would provide this as well, with diversification taking the burden of selection out of the hands of investors. When a fund's dividends decline over time, it doesn't deliver on this basic premise.

While traders may be able to profit off of REM by working with short-term changes in the mREIT sector, the long-term investor seeking durable income without too much extra involvement are, in my view, going to face disappointment. For such folks (or even those interested in strong, long-term returns), REM is an easy SELL.