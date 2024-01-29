Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla: Optically It Is A Short, But Be Aware Of An Important Factor

Jan. 29, 2024 10:22 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) Stock, TSLA:CA Stock2 Comments
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
3.4K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s Q4 2023 results disappointed analysts and triggered a more cautious view on the company's growth prospects.
  • The stock has significantly declined relative to the S&P 500, leading some investors to consider it a potential buying opportunity.
  • However, the fundamentals of Tesla's performance, including stagnant revenues and worsening cost base, do not justify its current high multiples.
  • At the same time, it would be too risky to open a short position given the similar logic what Jim Chanos applied before the Stock price doubled.

Low battery caution display on screen of a electric car instrument panel, The battery voltage signal is dropping and low.

Birdlkportfolio/iStock via Getty Images

Just recently Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) delivered Q4 2023 results that disappointed many of the TSLA bulls.

The results were so bad that they have triggered many Seeking Alpha analysts to revisit their thesis and / or assign

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
3.4K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

InvestingRevealed profile picture
InvestingRevealed
Today, 10:30 AM
Comments (2.26K)
Your fundamentals conveniently ignored the following:

Tesla has too much demand. They are deliberately constraining supply, again.

The EV business can pale in comparison to the other potential businesses.

EVs, especially Tesla EVs, are superior to gas cars in an overwhelming number of ways.

FSD is already faster, safer, cheaper and better than Waymo and Cruise in many ways.

Read:

seekingalpha.com/...
Rich779 profile picture
Rich779
Today, 10:30 AM
Comments (1.6K)
EV's are dying like Disco
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.