Just recently Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) delivered Q4 2023 results that disappointed many of the TSLA bulls.

The results were so bad that they have triggered many Seeking Alpha analysts to revisit their thesis and / or assign more conservative ratings.

In the Wall Street universe, the analysts have assumed similar stance - i.e., taking more careful view on TSLA's growth prospects.

As a result, the TSLA's stock is down significantly relative to the S&P 500 (SP500).

Typically, when you see such a divergence from the index in a very condensed time period, there is a fruitful basis for investors to start wondering whether this could actually be a wonderful opportunity to go long the stock.

Personally, I do not think so.

Let me elaborate on the key takeaways from the Q4, 2023 results and provide facts, which support my assumption that investors would be better off if they ignored TSLA shares and channeled their capital elsewhere.

Q4 in a nutshell

Once again, here I will specifically pay attention to the fundamentals that matter and avoid items, which embody speculative nature or a ground against which investors could plot "hockey stick" growth scenarios.

If we measure Q4 2023 to Q4 2022, we would land at ~1.2% of total automotive revenue growth. We get this level of sales increase despite ~20% YoY growth in deliveries (and 13% in production).

However, putting all four 2023 quarters together, the total revenue figure is actually in a better territory. So, over 2023, TSLA has managed to register an increase in total revenues by ~19%, which is a solid level (albeit, in the context of the prevailing multiple - not really, but more on this a bit later in the article).

The issue, though, is that while the top line has advanced, already at the gross profit level we can notice some unfavorable signs.

Namely, in 2023 TSLA has sold and delivered cars (including the auxiliary services) at a much higher COGS despite larger base of car production, which should theoretically unleash the benefits of economies of scale, thereby decreasing marginal costs per each unit produced.

Another pity is that 2023 broke the positive trajectory in gross profit growth, which was essential for bulls to keep the inevitable "cash conversion" and efficiency story alive.

According to the Management, there were four factors that explained the drop in gross profit category:

decreased car average selling price due to unfavorable pricing and product mix

increase in OpEx that was partly driven by AI and other R&D items

lower full self-driving, or FSD, revenue recognition on a year-over-year basis due to FSD Beta wide release in North America in Q4 2022

headwinds from ramping up Cybertruck production

The first bullet above was the major driver here that coupled with notable effects from higher OpEx and R&D spend indicate rather concerning picture going forward (as these items are not necessarily of a short-term or one-off nature).

Finally, the situation in the free cash flow ("FCF") front is what worries me the most.

The free cash flows on a TTM basis have really deteriorated since Q4 2022 and reverted back to Q3 2021 levels, when the Company had much lower sales generation and supposedly less robust and efficient manufacturing processes.

So, the combination of stagnating revenues, worsening cost base, and hardships in the FCF area make it extremely difficult for me to rationalize and / or agree that TSLA is a growth stock worth the current multiples.

Jim Chanos logic

Looking at the list of core valuations metrics, TSLA is expensive across the board. Granted, this table has always been "red" (i.e., at overly aggressive multiples) for TSLA, but it is still worth underscoring this, especially given the recent price decline that has not moved the needle at all.

Seeking Alpha

Plus, from the P/CF multiple perspective, which measures the share price against underlying cash generation per share, TSLA is just overpriced even though it has come down from astronomical levels back in mid 2020 and early 2022.

Ycharts

In a nutshell, these multiples seem too rich and totally detached from TSLA's fundamentals, where the company is struggling with the maintenance of status quo instead of delivering high double-digit cash flow growth that would have to be there based on the given multiples.

So, for me, it would be a short if it wasn't for the following, which could be greatly captured via Jim Chanos story.

Chanos is an astute short-seller, who is best known for his short case against Enron before the company went belly up. In many instances (over four decade period), Chanos has been successful in finding and betting against companies that were significantly overpriced against their fundamentals or were just fraudulent actors.

Chanos is also known for his bets and commentary against TSLA, where he has been short the Stock more or less since 2016 (clearly with some exceptions along the way).

For example, in early January, 2023, Chanos publicly commented that he holds a considerable short position against TSLA because of the increasing competition in the electric vehicle ("EV") space in conjunction with the weakening of the China market. Obviously, the story was supported by the fact that TSLA's multiples were trading at sky-high levels.

However, in 2023, TSLA doubled despite the clear (aforementioned) headwinds.

So, after nearly four decades because of several cases that were similar to TSLA, Chanos decided to shut down his Fund, returning all of the money by the end of 2023 (with some account exceptions).

The bottom line

The recent quarterly performance of Tesla, Inc. was bad across the board, in aggregate contributing to a subpar year. Although the share price is down by ~30% over the last 30-day period, the valuations are still rich, with P/CF being at 171x. For me, this does not make sense, considering the recent dynamics on the margin and free cash flow front. For P/CF of ~170x one would expect high double digit growth, but in reality we see that the Company struggles to protect the already achieved results / levels.

Having said that, I would not recommend going short TSLA for the same reasons why Jim Chanos decided to shut down his Fund. It is just too risky to make a bet against TSLA, which has always been priced so high and enjoyed strongly performing share price despite the headwinds stemming from astronomical multiples.