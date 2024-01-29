maybefalse

Investment Thesis:

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is a Chinese based business that operates primarily out of China with segments in the Middle East and Southeast Asia as well. Alibaba operates through six large segments: China Commerce (Taobao and Tmall), International Commerce (Aliexpress, Lazada, Trendyol, Daraz, Miravia, Alibaba.com), Local Services Group ( Ele.me and Amap), Logistics Services (Caniao), Cloud Intelligence Group, Digital Media & Entertainment, and an others category which includes businesses such as Dingtalk which is a digital collaboration workplace and application development platform. Essentially, through their many segments, Alibaba is able to reap the benefits of different consumer segments throughout the world allowing them to expand the potential for their total addressable market.

Alibaba business structure (Alibaba Group Holding Limited Fiscal Year 2023 Annual Report)

Although Alibaba is renowned for their China Commerce segment, it brings in slightly less than half their total revenues at 43% yet accounts for over 100% of Alibaba's total EBITA. The reason for this massive discrepancy is a result of almost all of Alibaba's other segments operating at negative EBITA or being barely profitable. Although the majority of EBITA coming from the China Commerce segment is typically looked at as a negative thing, this fact presents a massive opportunity for Alibaba that could lead to a substantial appreciation in their share price. A general concern around Alibaba currently is the slow growth surrounding their China commerce segment. Due to the fact it accounts for virtually all of their profitability it appears as a valid concern. However, the growth of Alibaba's non-core segments is massively overlooked while the exponential improvements in profitability for those segments presents a scenario for rapid expansion in their profitability even if their top line growth in the China Commerce segment stagnates. Essentially, Alibaba is experiencing exponential top-line growth in their non-core segments that account for over 50% of their revenues while those same segments are becoming profitable at an even faster rate allowing for Alibaba to massively expand their cash flows. The ability for Alibaba to expand their cash flows at such a quick pace while they trade at just 5.6x their TTM of free cash flow (after subtracting their excess cash from their market cap) presents a buying opportunity.

Financials of non-core segments:

In the six months ended September 30, Alibaba's international commerce segments revenue grew a staggering 47% to $6,392 USD while their other segments also showcased similar growth rates with their Local Services Group, Cainiao, and Digital Media and Entertainment segments growing 22%, 29%, and 21% respectively. Although their cloud segment grew just 2%, Alibaba's restructuring of the cloud group and new CEO does present upside for what is often renowned as a fast growing and high margin business. Nevertheless, even if the growth in the cloud segment were to stagnate for an extended period of time, the rapid top and bottom line growth in their none-core segments should more than offset the negative ramifications of an under-performing cloud segment.

Alibaba segmented financials (Alibaba September 2023 Quarter Results Press Release)

The top line growth for these segments appears great, but the rate at which their EBITA has grown is jaw-dropping. For the same six months ended on September 30, Alibaba's International Commerce EBITA grew 62% to a loss of just $110 million with the local services group, cloud, and digital media & entertainment growing 26%, 26%, and 89% respectively. Their Cainiao logistics group also became profitable alongside their cloud business which had already been profitable. However, all of those businesses combined (including their others segment) still result in a lost of $625 million USD for that six months ended period.

Alibaba segmented financials (Alibaba September 2023 Quarter Results Press Release)

Although the losses appear to be unfortunate, if the trend within these businesses were to continue, it would not only present an opportunity for Alibaba to continue expanding their top line at an outstanding pace even if the China Commerce segment stagnates, but, these segments will continue to become more profitable allowing for their cash flows to rapidly expand in the upcoming years. As more of their segments gradually reach positive EBITA, it should allow Alibaba to fetch a valuation in the market that values their non-core segments at a fair price rather than as a burden (in the event the businesses are not spun-off). Due to the unprofitability of the segments, I believe the market often views them as a burden on the China commerce segment rather than a complement to the business as a whole.

Financial Breakdown:

When looking at Alibaba's financials, I believe it serves as a template for what almost perfect financial statements look like when I want to invest in a business. Regarding their Income Statement, they've grown their revenues over 123% since 2019. Their gross profits have grown at a slightly slower pace and their gross margins currently sit at 37% while their operating margins sit at 15%. Although their margins are not outstanding, it is important to note they are depressed due to the unprofitable nature of their other segments. For instance, their EBITA margins for their China commerce segment were 45.33%. Then, their balance sheet is another great component of their financials. Alibaba has over $78,688 million in cash and cash equivalents while they have only $27,182 million in debt leaving them with excess cash of $51,486.4 million. In addition, their share count has gone down by 6.4% since 2021 while they also have $11.7 billion left on their share repurchase program which reflects another 6% of their market cap. Lastly, when observing their cash flow statements, their free cash flow (cash from operations - capital expenditures) is an outstanding $24,514.3 million over the TTM and a much better representation of their profitability as their net income experiences large swings due to their investments in other public securities where the gain/loss on those investments is reflected through their net income. Nevertheless, Alibaba's outstanding free cash flow positions itself in a strong manner for outsized returns.

Alibaba revenue over time (Statista )

The Perfect Setup

When analyzing businesses I look for 3 key factors that set up a stock for outsized returns. Those factors are that the company is increasing their profitability by generating more cash flow, the business is buying back shares thus increasing your stake in the company, and the stock has potential for multiple expansion. It's quite obvious why such a combination would lead to outstanding returns. If a business is generating more cash, dividing their additional cash among less shareholders, and people are willing to pay more for the businesses cash flows, it outlays a scenario for exponential returns as these factors easily compound on each other. An example of a stock that recently presented these factors near its lows and has since had outstanding returns is Meta (META). At its lows, META traded at just 13x earnings. Since then, they have been able to become significantly more profitable and buy back a large amount of shares. Since its lows, META has gone up over 337.5%. Although I am not saying that Alibaba will experience the same returns as META in such a short time period for a variety of reasons (greater geopolitical risk, weak macroeconomic environment, weaker business model) the factors of having an extremely low multiple, growing cash flows, and large share buybacks are all present.

META stock chart (Google)

Potential Spin Offs:

In March of 2023 Alibaba announced their plans to spinoff 6 separate business groups in an attempt to unlock shareholder value. At the time of this decision, and even now, it appears to be a smart move. Although plans for the spinoff have stagnated with the spinoff of their logistics segment (Cainiao) being the only one to proceed at a fast pace and the spinoff of their cloud segment was suspended, this move is perfect at unlocking shareholder value. Within the current state of Alibaba's business, the market is valuing virtually all of their businesses besides the China Commerce segment at $0 or assigning them an almost negative value. Why? Because when valuing Alibaba people analyze the total free cash flow they produce, all of which is produced by the China Commerce segment with it being weighed down by virtually all of their segments except for the cloud business and cainiao yet the profitability those businesses produce is negligible relative to the profitability of the core China Commerce segment. If their other businesses were to be spun off, suddenly, instead of these businesses weighing down on the stock price due to their unprofitability/lack of profitability, the businesses can receive a value closer to what they are actually worth. For instance, in Alibaba's year ended March of 2023, Alibaba's local consumer services segment lost close to $2 billion dollars in EBITA while their international commerce segment lost an additional $792 million in EBITA. In totality, that is close to $3 billion in EBITA that was lost from just these two segments, and assigning a typical market multiple of 15, these businesses could have weighed down the valuation of Alibaba as a whole by as much as $45 billion.

Alibaba full year segmented financials (Alibaba group fiscal year annual report investor presentation)

On the other hand, when these businesses are spun off, the market can realize the value of their other segments such as the International commerce one and assign them a fair value. To get an idea of the exact value the spinoffs could provide, Alibaba's Cainiao is set to IPO at around a $20 billion valuation. Although the international commerce segment is not as profitable as Cainiao, it does boast significantly higher top and bottom line growth rates as well as larger revenues therefore it would not be unreasonable for a similar $20 billion valuation for the international commerce segment. Within just the international commerce and local consumer services segment, they currently weigh Alibaba's valuation by as much as $45 billion yet could prove to be worth easily over $20 billion, providing a gap of almost $65 billion in value within just two of their 5 non-core segments. Relative to Alibaba's current market cap of $188 billion, the idea of spinoffs presents significant upside. Even if Alibaba decided to not spin off any of their businesses, the profitability that their non-core segments are on track to achieve and their rapid top line growth can still provide significant long term returns.

China?

Everyone's #1 concern when considering Alibaba is the fact they operate in China and the political as well as geopolitical ramifications. What if China invades Taiwan? What if the government nationalizes all businesses? These concerns have long been the primary reason that has stopped numerous individuals from investing in Alibaba as if one of these situations were to occur, the stock would experience a severe downturn. Although there is a chance of these situations happening, the probability is extremely low due to the fact that they benefit virtually nobody as well as create an economic and political headache for all parties involved. Since 1988, China made the decision to allow for private businesses to operate within their economy. Since the implementation of private businesses within China, their GDP has skyrocketed as well as their prominence within the world. Essentially, there is little reason for China to wake up one morning and decide to nationalize Chinese businesses such as Alibaba in my opinion. Although China has had regulatory crackdowns in the past, they appear to be a thing of the past that was focused on targeting monopolies. As of now, the Chinese government is making numerous attempts to prop up the economy through supporting businesses and has even proposed passing stimulus to directly buy stocks. Actions speak a lot louder than words, and in terms of their actions, I believe the Chinese government has done a complete 180 on their attitude towards businesses. Even the recent gaming policy they proposed was walked back after heavy pushback. In terms of the geopolitical risks present in China were to invade Taiwan, they seem to be massively overblown in my view. A great source to look at is Jamie Dimon in the China v. Taiwan issue who expressed doubts about the possibility of China invading Taiwan yet acknowledged there was a chance of it happening. Essentially, I think the probability of a cataclysmic event happening appears to be extremely low and heavily overblown by the markets and media.

Valuation:

I have now discussed the numerous positives of Alibaba as well as potential risks, but now the real question arises of what the value of Alibaba is and what return people can expect today. To value Alibaba, I constructed a simple discounted cash flow model which employs a timeframe of 10 years. It is important to note that this is a simplistic cash flow model that does not segment out the different businesses and project profitability from that point of view but rather makes long term growth projections for the profitability of the business as a whole. I inputted Alibaba's free cash flow over the TTM of $24,514 million USD, applied a market standard 15x multiple which I believe is extremely conservative due to the phenomenal nature of the business, and applied a 12.5% discount rate which is above what the market returns over long periods of time. Then, I projected Alibaba's cash flows to grow by 15% for the next 3 years as their non-core segments reach profitability and their China-Commerce segment grows steadily, 10% for the subsequent 3 years after that, and 5% for the remaining 4 years.

Alibaba DCF Model (Rasoli Research - Using Seeking Alpha Financials)

As shown above, the intrinsic value of Alibaba with those assumptions is close to $200 a share. An intrinsic value of $200 a share means that according to the model, if you bought Alibaba today and the assumptions were perfectly accurate, you could expect to receive a return of 12.5% for the next 10 years at $200 a share. But what if we bought Alibaba today at roughly $75?

Alibaba DCF Model (Rasoli Research - Seeking Alpha Financials)

If the assumptions in the above model are perfectly accurate, buying Alibaba today at $75 a share would yield returns of over 33% a year for the next 10 years. To simplify that, a $10,000 investment in Alibaba today would grow to roughly $173,187. That is a return of over 17 times. Obviously, there is no guarantee of Alibaba yielding such returns, but even if the already conservative assumptions I leveraged to value Alibaba were wrong, there still appears to be tremendous upside with this equity.

Final Thoughts:

Alibaba is an extremely well diversified business that operates a variety of e-commerce, logistics, and cloud businesses in China and across the world that have allowed it to grow at a rapid pace in the past and generate significant amounts of cash flow. Alibaba is trading at an extremely cheap multiple relative to their free cash flow, boast a tremendous amount of excess cash, are buying back a significant amount of shares, and seem to be poised for large growth in the future. Although there are real risks in regards to their position in China, the risks appear to be overblown relative to the reward the business offers. Alibaba is a business that appears poised to yield market-beating returns over the next 5-10 years, although it does present some risks that could make investors uncomfortable with holding the equity for long periods of time.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.