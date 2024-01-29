coldsnowstorm/E+ via Getty Images

Summary

Readers may find my previous coverage via this link. My previous rating was a buy, as I believed the Canadian National Railway Company's (NYSE:CNI) (TSX:CNR:CA) decline in EPS was not due to a structural impairment in the business fundamentals. Rather, it was due to an unexpected event. The growth ahead remained very positive for CNR. I am revising my rating from buy to hold in the near term because of the uncertain 2024, soft volume data so far into 2024, and valuation trading at the high end of its historical trading range. That said, CNR's ability to meet its FY24 guidance is not impossible; it is just contingent on execution. As of today, the outlook is too mixed for me to continue recommending a buy.

Financials/Results

CNR reported total revenue of CAD4.471 billion for its 4Q23 quarter, beating the consensus estimate by 2.2%. Better management of expenses (OR ratio of 59.35) led to a better-than-consensus-expected EBIT of CAD1.8 billion, 2.6% above consensus estimates. At the bottom line, CNR reported 4Q23 operating EPS of CAD2.02 vs. consensus's CAD1.97. For guidance, management guided to FY24 adj diluted EPS growth of 10%, which was towards the low end of their long-term guidance.

Comments

The main debate here is whether CNR can achieve its FY24 EPS guidance of 10%. While I am pretty confident that CNR can achieve its long-term growth targets, set out during its Investor Day, I can see why there are some investors who are worried about the near-term FY24 performance, especially with the valuation trending at the top end of its valuation range (21x). Management also did not specifically quantify the growth bridge for its 2024 guidance. When analyzing the most recent volume performance, it is evident that the growth trends in volume have been showing signs of slowing down since the recent weakness. This is especially true following the West Coast Canadian port strikes, which had a greater negative impact on volume beginning in 2Q23 and continuing into 4Q. Similarly, CNR did not get off to a good start in 2024. Considering that the first three weeks of rail traffic data show a 10% decline in CN total carload growth, it is likely that growth will continue to be affected in 1Q24. Grain production, which saw a near-record crop last year, will also face tougher growth this year due to the tough comps. Another concern is the persistent lack of strength in the CNR intermodal segment. Intermodal is still having a hard time both at home and abroad as a result of lower retail volumes and the effects of the port strike. Although management did note that the West Coast port volumes are back to where they were before the strike and that programs like EMP and the Falcon service have helped alleviate retail pressure, the variable here is how the situation in the Red Sea develops. If this eventually blows up into a major conflict, which is a key risk for 2024, CNR will continue to see pressure in this segment.

However, this is not to say that it is impossible to hit FY24 guidance. It will come down to management's ability to execute their strategic initiatives; as management mentioned, the outlook also leans on CNR-specific initiatives. Below are the KPIs I will be tracking:

Forest Products to track back to pre-pandemic levels. I think there is a good chance for this to happen in 2024, given the positive outlook for Canada's construction industry. Frac sand, LPG, and crude shipments are to improve, which seems possible as O&G producers are expected to drill more in 2024. Coal could see recovery as Canada potentially sees more mine starts/restarts.

So overall, I would say the outlook is mixed as of today but will get better as we see how CNR volume trends through the coming quarters and whether the specific initiatives stated are moving according to management's plan.

However, because of the valuation that CNR is trading at today, I think the strategic move here is to cut any investment position so that any near-term volatility will not hurt the portfolio. Also, a smaller position will give more leeway to size up if CNR manages to execute its initiative much better than expected, leading to a possible guidance beat. I note that CNR has a history of beating its own guidance on average by 4%.

Valuation

Based on author's own math

As I noted above, the near-term risk and valuation are not favorable for investors in my view. Even if I assume that CNR will hit management's 10% growth guidance and valuation stays at the high end of the range, the current share price is already reflecting the potential upside. Remember that for CNR to achieve 10% earnings growth, it is largely contingent on execution and the red-sea situation not blowing up. As of today, with only 3 weeks of volume data, I am leaning towards a hold rating for the near term and will revise my recommendation as I track volume performance and KPIs.

Risk & Conclusion

There are a lot of variables that are outside of CNR's control at the moment, which could outweigh the positive impacts of its own strategic initiatives. For instance, as I said, if the Red Sea situation blows up, every nation will be impacted, and the CNR intermodal segment will be unlikely to see a recovery. Further macro slowdowns and the worse-than-expected grain situation could also impact CNR volume growth.

In conclusion, my shift from a buy to a hold rating for CNR is due to the uncertainties surrounding 2024, recent soft volume data, and a valuation at the upper end of its historical range. While CNR's 4Q23 financials exceeded consensus estimates, concerns arise regarding the ability to meet the FY24 EPS growth guidance of 10%. Ongoing challenges, including the aftermath of port strikes, declining rail traffic, and geopolitical risks in the Red Sea, contribute to a mixed outlook. Despite optimism tied to CNR's strategic initiatives, the current valuation likely leaves limited room for near-term upside.