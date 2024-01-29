bunhill

I first wrote about Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) in January 2022 as a Strong Buy, when the shares were priced at $8.58, and a fair value calculation from suggested they were worth $95 each. Since then, the share price has collapsed below $2, a fall of over 75%. In this article (my fourth on Arbe), I review the company's progress and conclude that Arbe has suffered significant delays to its timeline. However, the business is still likely to deliver all the promises it has made just 2 or 3 years later than initially forecast and, as a result, may be an excellent but high-risk opportunity.

The Technology

I covered the technology in detail in my first article. Still, in short, Arbe has one product, a radar on a chip designed for the Auto industry as a sensor for the various levels of Autonomous driving. Radar has advantages relative to the two leading competitive technologies of lidar and cameras. Radar is unaffected by weather conditions; it sees as well in dense fog, snow, rain, and bright sunshine as it does on any other day. Radar can be used over much longer distances (500m in Arbe's case) than the competition and provides four dimensions of view it measures horizontal and vertical angles, distance, and speed. Radar can see through many things; children behind bus shelters and dogs behind trees are the most commonly used examples. Its final advantage is cost; it is much cheaper than lidar.

Arbes chips are manufactured at the GlobalFoundries (GFS) fab in Germany and have, since late 2022, had a dedicated line at that site. Research and development is conducted at the company's head office in Israel.

The Business Model

Arbe is a tier two supplier; it provides its Phoenix chipset, software, and engineering support to Auto Tier 1 suppliers who use it to create a complete radar (or radar combined with lidar) system and pitch them to the Auto manufacturers.

Arbe hopes to generate sufficient sales of its chips to cover its ongoing expenses and make a profit. Arbe has reported a gross margin on chip sales between 60 and 70% and has a fixed cost in the region of $49 million (TTM basis). If costs remain stable, this implies a break-even sales volume of $75-$80 million. In the Q3 earnings (Q&A), the CEO guided to a price of around $150-$160 for a single front-facing radar, giving a break-even sales figure of about 500,000 units. My 2022 bull case was based on guidance: they would hit break-even in 2023 and profits would increase from that point. It did not work out that way. Sales in Q3 2023 came in well below Q3 2022, and they did not begin volume manufacturing.

Promises Not Kept

In early 2022, Arbe provided revenue guidance that enabled Wall Street to give the fair value calculations and revenue guidance suggesting the company was significantly undervalued. Arbe has not delivered on these promises; revenue has fallen dramatically over the period. It is interesting to look at each element of the forecast and see what has gone wrong.

In the Q4 2022 earnings call, the CEO again discussed the customers of Arbe, naming the tier 1 suppliers Valeo, Veoneer, HiRain, and Weifu in the auto market with Qamcom for other markets. He expected 2023 to be when they transitioned to volume manufacturing. It is the same customer list used in my initial January 2022 article.

China

Arbe has two tier 1 customers in China, HiRain and Weichu. The Chinese market is vital as electric vehicles have seen a quicker uptake.

HiRain was dealing with BAIC Group, who were expected to begin installing Arbe chips in late 2022. The Automotive selection process is difficult and has taken much longer than Arbe imagined. Weichu is dealing with multiple companies across China, and management guided to volume orders in early 2023; these orders did not arrive in the timeframe given however;

The CEO said in the Q3 2023 earnings call that they had received a preliminary order for 340,000 chipsets (approximate value $52 million) from HiRain and an $11.6 million preliminary order from Weichu. The revenue from these orders should arrive late in 2024, with the majority coming in 2025.

The orders have finally arrived, two years behind the original time frame.

Europe

No orders have yet been received from European OEMs.

Valeo selected Arbe in late 2022 as the chipset for its next-generation radar system. Valeo is a Tier 1 European supplier and has sold more than 20 million radar systems. Arbe has not mentioned Valeo in recent earnings calls; the last mention was in Q1 2023, when Arbe reported that both Valeo and Veoneer had received multiple use cases from OEMs.

Veoneer, the second European Tier 1 customer, was last mentioned in Q2 2023 when the CEO discussed the takeover of Veoneer by Magna International (MGA). Magna, a much larger company, bought Veoneer to improve its active safety division. It positions Magna as one of the major players in this sector and may work well for Arbe; the CEO certainly painted it as a positive. Magna had previously worked with a small radar supplier named Uhnder, who I looked at in my second article on Arbe. At this stage, how this relationship will pan out is unclear. Magna has been working with Uhnder for more than six years, and their ICON radar system is based on the Uhnder chipset and installed in the Fisker Ocean SUV.

Non-Automotive

A third Tier 1 customer of Arbe was Qamcom; they were focused on the non-automotive market, another significant part of my 2022 forecast. Qamcom spun out its Radar division in late 2022 and named it Sensrad. Sensrad is developing a complete radar system using Arbe's chipset and advanced antenna from Gapwaves, an investor in Sensrad. At CES this year, Sensrad announced multiple large-scale orders for their advanced radar product.

Once again, the orders arrived two years later than forecast.

Competition

My second article on Arbe concentrated on the competition, identifying five radar competitors. The Arbe product looked superior; the delay in moving to production could have allowed others to catch up or pass the technological bar set by Arbe.

In the Q3 earnings call, the CEO said they now come across only two competitors. Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAF) and Mobileye Global (MBLY), he discussed these competitors in the Q and A section, saying;

Continental as a Tier 1 based on TI chipset on the RF side and on as a processor or FPGA. So this is the same chip that we know, the same performance that we know, and this is a radar that has an order of magnitude lower amount of channels than our solution.

Continental has sold more than 30 million units in the eight years since they began using the chips from Freescale. The T1 chip and FPGA processor deliver 200 virtual channels against the 2,300 of Arbe.

As for the Mobileye offering, it has much closer spec, perhaps only 10% fewer channels, but the CEO said

we still believe that we have the 2, 3 years ahead of Mobileye in terms of maturity of the solution, and we have an advantage in price that is based on our patents and in the system architect direction that we took as opposed to Mobileye.

From these comments, I infer that the Arbe chipset remains the market-leading product; perhaps for another year, Mobileye will develop the product much quicker than Arbe did. Mobileye is far bigger, has greater experience, and the product is similar to ones they have already brought to market.

In January Valeo released a press release discussing a partnership with Mobileye. The article does imply that Valeo will be using Mobileye's radar on a chip solution, it would be a negative for Arbe if that were the case and means that Valeo is replacing Arbe as their radar chip supplier.

Manufacturing

GlobalFoundries have been supplying chips directly to customers since early 2023 and, in recent weeks, announced that they are now shipping production intent chips for final testing. The production intent chipset has arrived much later than the initial guidance suggested. Mass production was forecast for 2022/2023. It now may happen in late 2024.

Future Orders

The agreements with HiRain, Weifu, and Sensrad have delivered volume sales, those with Valeo and Magna have not so far however that may be yet another delay not a failure.

Arbe has consistently said it is negotiating with the world's largest auto OEMs and moving toward final selection. In Q2 2023, the CEO stated they were in late-stage negotiations, with 11 OEMs representing 30% of worldwide vehicle production. He also said that the Chinese OEMs were looking at the product for cars that will go into production in 2025, implying that the tier 1s would need Arbe chips from early-mid 2024. This guidance agrees with the orders received.

One of my previous articles on Arbe covered the speculation that one of the OEMs in negotiations with Arbe was Tesla (TSLA). The speculation was caused when a Tesla parts manual was revealed containing a Phoenix Radar chip (the name used by Arbe) with similar specifications to the Arbe chip. Neither company has ever confirmed or denied any relationship but the speculation caused a spike in Arbe's share price of over 100%. It remains a possibility that one of the OEM’s is TESLA, but it remains, as my article described it, a rumour.

The CEO guided to European revenue being 12 months behind China's as the European car makers are looking at car models from 2026 onwards. So revenue to Arbe in 2025.

In the Q3 earnings call, the CEO said that they were expecting final confirmation of two truck orders (these were in my 2022 article) in the coming weeks and that they were in the final stage of negotiations with the same 11 OEMs, and half of them are expected to make final decisions in the next six months. He said they were discussing price, volume, and shipping dates. If that is correct, then there is a high probability that these orders will arrive.

All of this implies that 2024 could be a big year for Arbe. They may begin shipping mass-produced products to China, receive two firm orders for the truck projects, and have confirmation that they have been chosen as the supplier to several world-leading OEMs.

If that scenario plays out, Arbe is currently priced at a discount. Of course, they have a history of delays, which would account for this price discount.

Finances

The significant delays I have already discussed impacted Arbe's financials, and they performed a capital raise of $23 million in mid-2023. Arbe now has a flawless balance sheet with zero debt.

Balance Sheet Summary (Author Database)

Total operating expenses in Q3 2023 were $11.8 million, slightly down from 2022. Arbe had a negative cash flow of $28 million in 2021 and $41 million in 2022; in the first three quarters of 2023, it reported a negative cash flow of $28 million.

2021 Revenue was $2.2 million, 2022 $3.5 million, and the first three quarters of 2023 have generated only $1.1 million in sales.

Q3 2023 Revenue was $0.5 million, down from $1.3 million in 2022; the CFO put this down to longer OEM implementation times. The drop in sales caused the gross margin to fall from 73% to 24% due to the sharing of fixed costs over a significantly smaller number of units. The short-term assets comprise $24 million in cash and $26 million in short-term bank deposits.

It gives ARBE a cash runway into mid-2025 without any change to earnings.

Forecasting the next few years

In my first article, I presented a revenue and cash flow forecast that used the revenue guided by management and Wall Street analysts at that time. Arbe missed those forecasts by a wide margin.

However, with orders now becoming firm, I present a short-term forecast that using only the revenue from the Weichu and HiRain orders, a 60% gross margin, well below the 74% they reported in Q3 2022, and flat costs allowing 2.5% for inflation. Arbes operating costs have actually shown a slight decrease from 2022 to 2023.

Revenue Forecast (Author)

The forecast gives a negative cash flow of $41 million in 2023 ($29 million already reported plus $12 million for Q4), $30 million in 2024, and $5 million in 2025. A total future negative cash flow of $47 million with just over $50 million in short-term assets on the balance sheet.

Looking at the longer term, the two orders from HiRain and Weichu should be repeated annually. The orders are for new model vehicles, which do not usually have a 1-year lifespan. One additional OEM win of the 11 being looked at, one of the truck orders or an order from Sensrad would be sufficient to take Arbe into profits from 2026 and ensure they do not need to raise additional capital.

Risks

Apart from the usual risks surrounding investing in a small-cap pre-revenue company, Arbe has two specific company-related risks that should be considered before any investment.

The middle east

The crisis in the Middle East has affected Arbe; they are based in Israel, and in the Q3 2023 earnings, the CEO said that 20% of their staff had been called into the military. Arbe has deprioritized the chipset's next generation and redeployed staff to support the tier 1s and OEMs with the current product.

The next generation was not due to arrive in the market for three years, so there should not be an immediate impact, and if the conflict ends quickly, Arbe will have the opportunity to catch up.

GlobalFoundries conducts manufacturing in Europe, and Arbe has staff in Europe who can work with and support the current customers and products. However, it is a clear risk to the company.

A history of delays

The orders received from HiRain and Weifu are still provisional; they need to be confirmed before we can be confident of the delivery timings. Confirmation is expected early this year. The 5 or 6 OEMs expected to make decisions in the next six months is an obvious risk that six months could quickly become twelve, and Arbe may not win all or even any of them. Magna may decide to go with Uhunder, not Arbe, and we have heard very little from Valeo lately.

Price Target

Usually, when I make an investment, I attempt to build a mathematical model and generate a discounted cash flow to use as a proxy for fair value, I would then compare this to Wall Street targets and a company’s peer group. Discounted cash flow valuations are based on predictions and assumptions of the future, they are at best a rough guide. In this case I am loath to build a new model for Arbe, the one built in 2022 gave a price target of $18 based on management’s predictions of the timings of future orders. Those predictions have proven to be wide of the mark in terms of timings so I no longer think the model is valid. I will rebuild the model as confirmed orders are announced.

Wall Street analysts give a target of $4.50. Finding a suitable peer group is challenging, it has no direct competitor as the other 4D radar companies are private. I have forecast that Arbe will hit break even in early 2026 and found three companies with competing LiDar technology forecast to hit breakeven around the same time.

Peer group analysis (Author data from simplywall.st)

I have written about Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) twice and have invested in them. In my second article I discussed the current order situation, INVZ has two confirmed orders and are negotiating with 10-15 OEM’s. Half of them are in the final stages of negotiation. This is very similar to Arbe who have two preliminary orders awaiting confirmation and are negotiating with 11 OEMs with half of them in late-stage negotiations.

The price to sale ratio for the peer group currently is as follows;

Peer group analysis (Author Database)

It shows a huge differential and suggests that Arbe may be undervalued at present. If we look at the projected figures for the peer group in 2025 we get; (data using wall street projections from simplywall.st)

Forecast price to sales (simplywall.st)

As the companies approach volume sales and commercial scale production the price to sales ratio is forecast to come much closer together with an average figure of 4.5.

I gave a forecast revenue for Arbe, based only on orders received of, $65 million for 2025. Applying the average 2025 price to sales ratio for the peer group gives a valuation of $292 million an increase of 101% leading to a price target of $3.67.

The difference between my $3.67 and the $4.50 of Wall Street is likely due to my restriction of forecast revenue to orders received and Wall Street accepting some additional management guidance about future orders.

Conclusion

Arbe has not lived up to the initial hype, but very few of these technology SPACS have. Arbe was unable to generate meaningful revenue as quickly as they implied.

Arbe has received preliminary orders from two Chinese Tier 1 suppliers for $63 million, the orders should be confirmed in Q1 2024 with deliveries beginning late 2024. These orders should repeat annually as they represent new model cars going into production.

Sensrad has signed volume orders for radar using Arbe chips and Arbe has repeatedly guided to 11 OEM's being in negotiation 5 of which are in late stage negotiations.

One of its European Tier 1 customers Valeo may be moving to Mobileye as its primary supplier and another Tier 1 customer has been bought by Magna who have a competing supplier.

Arbes product still appears to be a market leader and is in late-stage negotiations with five or six major OEM customers in Europe and Asia.

The balance sheet is pristine, GlobalFoundries is shipping the production-intent version of the chips and appears ready for volume manufacturing.

My previous investment in Arbe resulted in a loss of 30%. I have rebought Arbe at $1.99 and following my cash management rules for high risk investments have a stop loss positioned 30% below this figure.

Analysis of the peer group appears to confirm a 12-month price target of $3.67 and Wall Street have a target of $4.50; however it is much too early to provide a long term price target as the past delays have added an unacceptable amount of uncertainty to any longer term prediction.

We should hear about the confirmation of the HiRain and Weichu orders in the next quarter, more details about the truck and Sensrad business, plus an update on the OEM negotiations.

I will cover Arbe again later in the year. I hope to report multiple positive moves from OEM customers in Europe and Asia and make progress developing a share price forecast.

I hope I will not have to report more delays and a lack of firm orders.