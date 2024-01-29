Paul Burns/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Occasionally, when researching potential investments, we tend to invert our way of thinking, as the great investment legend Charlie Munger did. For instance, when we previously looked at Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), we wondered what could go wrong with the company paying a 13.83% dividend yield and tried to assess whether the return actually justified the risk.

At the time, when the stock was trading at $8.43 less than a year ago, we raised some key issues and were among the few who took a contrarian view and gave the stock a Sell rating. Less than a year later, however, the stock is down -61.21% or -57.25% adjusted for dividends, as our thesis apparently proved to be quite accurate. We considered it likely that MPW would cut its dividend, which it did a few months after we published our research. We also estimated that one of the largest tenants, Steward Health, would have to lower its rent because they were in a bad financial situation and are now behind in rent payments.

In this article, we discuss why we think investors should not be fooled again by the 18.35% yield, discuss some of the key developments and try to figure out the value that can still be found in MPW amid heightened tenant risk, deteriorating underlying cash figures, refinancing risks and a rising cost of debt.

Just constantly invert. You don’t think about what you want. You think what you want to avoid. Or when you think about what you want to avoid, you also think about what you want. And you just go back and forth all the time. (-Charlie Munger)

Data by YCharts

Fool Me Once

In our last review of MPW, we indicated that we believed that one of their largest tenants, Steward Health, was in a poor financial situation based on the latest available financial results and most likely needed rent reductions to remain operational. Recently, it seems we've hit the nail on the head, as Steward Health, which is about $50 million behind on rent payments, received a $60 million bridge loan from MPW earlier this month. And as of last Thursday, Steward Health has also hired restructuring consultants.

In addition, the sale of Connecticut hospitals from Prospect Medical Holdings to Yale New Haven Health for $457M also appears to be still on hold, with Yale looking for state financing and lower prices, while MPW could certainly use some liquidity for upcoming maturities. Speaking of which, there is quite a wall of maturities in the coming years through 2027, while MPW's cost of capital appears to be heading north. Last month, S&P downgraded MPW's credit rating from BB to B+ with a negative outlook due to the aforementioned liquidity position and operator pressure.

Medical Properties Trust IR

According to the Boston Globe, Steward was also asked by the Congressional delegation in Massachusetts on "how it plans to stabilize its faltering company before it causes a public health crisis," after which Steward reportedly plans to sell four hospitals in the state as soon as possible. So MPW not only continues to face enormous tenant pressure and deteriorating cash metrics, which we will come back to in a moment, but also a significant increase in their cost of debt.

Currently, the company only pays a yield of about 4.04% on outstanding debt, while many of MPW's bonds trade well into the double digits (12%+) when it comes to yield. We continue to see huge refinancing risks with debt maturing over the next few years, while for the general economy, financing rates are also going up. According to S&P research, median cap rates are currently at 8.3%, the highest level in over a decade.

S&P Global Research

It's quite a change from the usual regime over virtually the last 40 years, during which interest rates, and by extension cap rates, have fallen very steadily. That may also be why REITs performed so well between 1992 and 2017, even outperforming equities during that period. We absolutely understand the popularity of the asset class, as investors could only achieve real returns of -1% to 1% on 10-year inflation-adjusted government bonds for the past 10 years through 2022.

But times have changed. Even from a long-term perspective, the 40-year bull market in U.S. government bonds was broken in 2022. At that time, we thought the market might have entered an uptrend, which could be another major headwind for REITs, as they may have to compete with the government bond asset class if their yields become appealing again. In other words, unless the Fed goes back to ZIRP, cap rates fall, tenant pressure is immediately eased and MPW's cost of capital returns to low single digits, we don't see a recovery in play.

TradingView, Wright's Research

The scenario is more likely to play out as MPW is unable to roll over its debt, therefore having to sell assets. However, selling assets at higher cap rates would typically mean lower asset prices. But that would also mean they would have to book impairments on those assets, which would lower their equity and increase their debt leverage ratio.

At that point, the leverage ratio could become too high, debt covenants in loan agreements could be breached and result in MPW shareholders being at the mercy of bondholders, who of course should have seniority over holders of common stock.

Estimating Fair Value

In estimating the fair value of MPW's shares, we think many analysts were surprised by looking only at P/AFO, P/FFO, equity value etc. We took a very different approach and used Cash EBITDA to provide a measure of pre-tax profitability and debt load. We define Cash EBITDA as Cash From Operations (CFO) plus interest expense and income tax expense.

We believe this measure is appropriate because on several occasions MPW has provided financing to their own tenants such as Steward, from whom they also receive rent, making it difficult to determine the true profitability of the entities without MPW's financing.

TIKR Terminal

This metric also works around what we consider aggressive accounting practices that adjust for "straight-line rent" and other adjustments such as "non-cash income from debt and equity securities," etc. As you can see in the chart above, there is a substantial gap growing between FFO and Cash From Operations, which again highlights all the non-cash items and revenue recognition practices and other adjustments that we believe result in aggressive accounting.

So if we take MPW's CFO for the past 12 months, which totaled $551.46M, add the $400.88M interest expense and subtract the $119.38M income tax benefits, we are left with $832.96M in Cash EBITDA, down from $1,253M at its peak. This has been the general trend since 2021, with Cash From Operations declining significantly while interest expense slowly begins to rise.

TIKR Terminal

And if we have both the Cash EBITDA that the property generates and the rate of return at which the property should be valued, then we know what the Gross Asset Value would be. For example, at a Cash EBITDA of $832.96M and a cap rate of 9%, we believe the properties should be valued at $9.26BN. At the peak of MPW's Cash EBITDA, when they earned $1.253M per year, and a cap rate of 6%, for example, we believe the properties would have been worth $20.88BN. This is one of the factors that many investors seem to have overlooked, because a drastic rise in cap rates due to interest rates going up, and a drastic drop in Cash EBITDA can make a situation quite dire, very quickly.

The real problem comes when we subtract the $10.20BN debt from the assumed Gross Asset Value of the properties, in some cases leaving us with negative equity. But even at the Cash EBITDA level, we believe that even if they were able to improve this metric near the $1,250M at its peak, we still see that they have a huge problem with raising debt. That is, given the fact that MPW's bonds were trading between only a 2.5% and 4% yield until early 2022. Which is why they are currently paying only 4.04% yield on their outstanding debt. Since then, however, interest rates have risen sharply, MPW's credit rating has been downgraded and investors have lost confidence, which is arguably why most of their bonds are currently trading at a staggering yield of around 13%.

Author's Visuals

MPW's credit rating was recently downgraded by S&P from BB to B+ due to liquidity and operator pressure. Although MPW's current outstanding bond yield at 13% is much higher than the average Single-B bond yield in the market at 7.59%, we believe that even if this spread is closed, the company will still face serious problems refinancing their debt.

Right now, the only optimistic scenario that we see is a very rapid drop in interest rates to 0%, with MPW's Cash EBITDA somehow improving amidst all the tenant risks, so that its borrowing costs drop dramatically from the current 13%. And if you look at the wall of debt maturities through 2027, that would be a near impossible feat. And from a macroeconomic perspective, we don't really see the Federal Reserve planning to go back to its previous 20-year policy of ZIRP between now and 2027.

Federal Reserve (FRED)

In terms of valuation, we would not look at the 18.35% dividend because we are still mostly concerned about investors losing their principal. As outlined earlier, in any bad scenario MPW shareholders remain at the mercy of bondholders, who are presumably reluctant to continue paying dividends if they violate loan covenants.

Finally, below we provide our sensitivity analysis with the updated data from the latest filings. Given MPW's current cash flow characteristics and rising cost of debt, we still believe the stock is too risky to invest in. For example, if we take our previously calculated Cash EBITDA of $832.96M and give this even the average cap rate on the market of currently around 8.3%, this would give us an estimated Gross Asset Value of $10.01BN. However, if we subtract MPW's debt of $10.20BN from that, we are left with $190M in negative equity. Plus, a cap rate of 8.3% seems far optimistic to us, given that much of the outstanding debt is trading at 12-13%.

Author's Visuals

The white boxes are estimates of what we think are the most likely outcomes with the current interest rate regime and taking into account the pressure on cash flow profitability due to MPW's tenant liquidity issues.

The Bottom Line

In previous articles, we explained why we thought both the dividend yield and rents were likely to be reduced/suspended, even though we were among a very small minority who expressed a contrarian view. Our research and estimates proved correct and both outlined events occurred.

We also expressed concern about MPW's optimistic accounting and the fact that their leverage ratio is arguably higher than it appears due to the use of non-cash metrics to evaluate the company. We reiterate our position and believe that the current dividend yield of 18.35% is too good to be true, as investors face a huge risk of losing their principal due to refinancing risks and the equity being crushed by deteriorating cash metrics and higher financing costs. Therefore, we would still steer clear from the REIT as we believe there is little to no value left according to our previously outlined calculations.

