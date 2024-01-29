Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Medical Properties Trust: Invert, Always Invert

Wright's Research profile picture
Wright's Research
4.08K Followers

Summary

  • Applying the principle of inversion, we question the apparent attractiveness of MPW's 18.35% dividend yield, urging investors to consider potential risks and the possibility of a loss of principal.
  • Examining MPW's challenges, we highlight tenant pressures, missed rent payments, and the looming threat of refinancing, emphasizing potential repercussions for the company's financial stability.
  • Highlighting Cash EBITDA's importance, we assess its effect on MPW's valuation. With declining Cash EBITDA, potential refinancing challenges and macroeconomic risks, we strongly caution against considering the REIT.
Paramedics taking patient on stretcher from ambulance to hospital

Paul Burns/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Occasionally, when researching potential investments, we tend to invert our way of thinking, as the great investment legend Charlie Munger did. For instance, when we previously looked at Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), we wondered what could

This article was written by

Wright's Research profile picture
Wright's Research
4.08K Followers
Wright's Research is dedicated to providing equity and macroeconomic analysis that is both rational and forward-looking. We employ long-term strategies, firmly grounded in fundamental principles and the ethos of value investing. In addition, we actively embrace the idea of "innovation at a rational price" to hedge against technological disruption. To maintain a leading edge in the market, our work likewise incorporates insights from insider trading disclosures, as well as the latest trades made by the most respected investment figures and hedge fund managers with proven track records.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

mattgru profile picture
mattgru
Today, 11:59 AM
Comments (2.34K)
Hospital profit margins are going up up up giving a fantastic tailwind to the mess.
long mpw 3.35 average
B
BakkenPro
Today, 11:46 AM
Comments (1.27K)
Excellent article that addresses the elephant in the room that has been ignored by virtually every bullish author, namely MPW's assets are not worth what they owe. Opaque accounting and disclosures and ever-increasing "investments" in troubled tenants can only kick the can down the road so far.
t
tinternwales
Today, 11:30 AM
Comments (147)
Thank you.
d
dnj1
Today, 11:30 AM
Comments (260)
Congrats on picking all the worst-worst case scenarios. Yes, that's a possibility, but there are also best-best case scenarios. That's what makes a market.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MPW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on MPW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MPW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.