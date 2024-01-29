Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
JEPI: Forget The Hype, It Is Good But Not Great

Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
3.46K Followers

Summary

  • JEPI is not a bad ETF, but it and its peer group (covered call ETFs) are overrated by investors. And the cracks are starting to show.
  • Extended down markets that don't immediately get back up are a risk to these ETFs not fully understood by many investors.
  • I rate JEPI a Sell. There's a strong chance it will disappoint investors over the next few years, as the weakness of such funds get exposed by rougher markets.

3D digital marketing icon. Online promotion and marketing, advertising concept. Laptop with yellow megaphone. 3d illustration

Ahmad Bilal/iStock via Getty Images

I'm that guy. That guy who looks at what everyone else seems to consider a "no-brainer" investment, and my first reaction is "are they sure?" To me, investment management is risk management, period. First, you avoid big loss, then you make as much as you possibly

This article was written by

The stock market tells us a story…we just have to listen! That’s the mission of Sungarden Investment Publishing (SIP).Founder Rob Isbitts applies his more than 30 years of hands-on investing experience to dissect the market, bust common myths and simplify the investment process for his audience.We also encourage you to visit our website, ETFYourself.com, where Rob's ETF research system and model portfolios are offered directly to subscribers seeking a more detailed, interactive experience. Our firm is the successor to Sungarden Investment Management, which advised high net worth clients until 2020 when the firm was sold. As you can tell from our work here and elsewhere, we decided not to retire!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

j
jcmcapital
Today, 12:00 PM
Comments (176)
So you have invested through Bear Stearns, Lehman!!!!
That says a LOT about you and your sophistication research investing!!
jcm
Nathan Hanks profile picture
Nathan Hanks
Today, 11:39 AM
Comments (108)
You have so many people here focused on income and chasing it at all corners of the market.

What I would like to hear from you @Sungarden Investment Publishing is what do you consider proper downside protection?
allday1234 profile picture
allday1234
Today, 11:31 AM
Comments (15.04K)
So many negative comments about JEPI, some of which can be used for other investments. On Growth I am satisfied as I am positive dividends are paid monthly and I am satisfied with the return.

Nuff said ..investing is a choice, we can alwasy find better places to invest and if I becomes disatisfied I will sell.

Allday
Carson7 profile picture
Carson7
Today, 11:25 AM
Comments (3.76K)
Very well done, thanks. I locked in 5% 2 year treasuries instead of JEPI a few months ago, so I’ll ride them out
hafen profile picture
hafen
Today, 11:46 AM
Comments (2.64K)
@Carson7 There’s nothing wrong with 5% treasuries! I put about 10% of my portfolio in treasuries, 18 month, about 5.3, but same idea. That said, I own about the same about in JEPI, I reinvest, I am in the “green” and my share total continues to increase, hence my income base increases, and at a higher level than treasuries. If there’s a better vehicle, sure, I’m game, but the strategy of utilizing options, for me, is a winner.
Gustave Eiffel profile picture
Gustave Eiffel
Today, 11:24 AM
Comments (243)
Thanks for the very helpful contribution. I like the approach.

Keep up the good work!
T
Turkey Trot
Today, 11:24 AM
Comments (3.16K)
Sungarden,
Glad you are "at the helm"!
I was "addicted" to these till I realized the managers have to be spot on 24/7.
Simply, it maybe "easy" to buy a stock at a fair price and sell calls on it;
but not so easy to replace when called out. IMHO
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

