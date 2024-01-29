The Market Is Correcting Through Time And Not Price

Userba011d64_201

Last week, we learned that the economy finished 2023 on an extremely strong note with fourth-quarter GDP coming in at 3.3%, which was well above the consensus estimate for 2% growth. That was a springboard into the new year, which now also looks promising, as the S&P Global Flash PMI Composite Index showed a significant rebound in January with both the services and manufacturing sectors in expansion for the first time in nine months. This is a strong backdrop for market fundamentals, which explains the explosive rebound in the major market averages following the correction in October.

Edward Jones

At the same time, interest rates have remained extraordinarily well-behaved over the past three months since the 10-year yield peaked at 5%. This is because stronger rates of economic growth have been coupled with a continuation of the disinflationary trend, which has perplexed market pundits who were forecasting rougher waters ahead. In fact, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation now has a 2% handle. In December, the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index declined to 2.9% on an annualized basis, which should allow the Fed to expedite its move to a neutral monetary policy.

Reuters

I have come to this conclusion because as recently as December, the Fed projected a 3.2% core PCE rate for the end of last year, which was down from its forecast of 3.7% in September. Inflation continues to fall much faster than Fed officials expected, and it is inflation that drives its interest-rate policy.

Federal Reserve

Economic resilience is keeping both Fed officials and investors cautious about how soon a rate-cutting cycle can begin, due to the fear that a rebound in activity will result in another spike in prices. The exact opposite is happening. In the latest PMI report, the manufacturing sector expanded again for the first time since April 2023, but the sub-index measuring price changes pointed to inflation falling below the Fed's 2% target in the months ahead. This is happening due to falling rates of price growth in the service sector, as average prices charged for goods and services rose at the slowest pace since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.

Edward Jones

In my view, a soft landing for the US economy has already happened, which is why the major market averages are relentlessly defending all-time highs and drawdowns are likely to be less than most of us would have hoped. There are also several trillion dollars in money market funds that are parked on the sidelines looking to lock in longer-term rates, as well as attractive dividend yields, before the Fed starts to chop away at the risk-free 5% yields being earned today.

The latest bone of contention from bears is that fourth-quarter earnings reports have so far been woefully short of expectations. If only stocks traded based on yesterday's news and not forward-looking estimates, that may be a legitimate concern, but the numbers are not as bad as they purport. With 25% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting results so far, only 69% have exceeded expectations, which is below averages closer to 75%. Index earnings are on track to come in 5.3% below the consensus estimate when they typically exceed them by 6-8%. The anomaly is the financial sector, where special assessments by the FDIC have resulted in earnings falling short by some 25%. These one-time charges will be diluted as the remaining 75% of companies report.

FactSet

The average stock, as measured by the equal-weight S&P 500 Index, continues to consolidate fourth-quarter gains in a healthy process. This index is down less than 1% in January, while small caps are lower by just over 2%. Once we see both move into positive territory on the year, I expect we will also see the next leg up in this bull market.