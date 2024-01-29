EschCollection

Main Thesis / Background

The purpose of this article is to discuss the macro-environment with a specific focus on the continued strong performance of large-cap US stocks three weeks in to the new year. This is a follow-up to my review earlier this month, when I discussed glaring bullishness among investors - big and small - and why I viewed this as a concern. After a few down days, it didn't take long for the bulls to reclaim the day and the major US indices continue to trigger all-time highs. While I welcome this as a net-long investor, it is making me question the why behind why people keep on buying despite all the obvious headwinds (geo-political risks, frothy valuations, continued high interest rates, etc.).

Therefore, I will use this time to reflect on how a buy argument can still be made in this environment. Obviously, stocks (as measured by the S&P 500) do not hit all-time highs for no reason. There are plenty of things to be optimistic about, and I will examine some of those attributes in detail below.

Mag 7 Dominates The S&P 500; And Investors Want The Mag 7

To begin, let us reflect on what investing in the S&P 500 really means. On the surface, it is a collection of large-cap US stocks - 500 of them in total. This gives the illusion of the index being well diversified and offering broad exposure. While it does do that technically, it is only to a point. We need to recognize the S&P 500 is not equally-weighted, it is based on market cap.

In practice, that means the largest and most valuable companies will carry the greatest weight in the index. And this has resulted in a handful of companies, dubbed the "Mag 7" to make up a significant part of the index. To see why this is important, let us look at the breakdown of top holdings for the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO). It shows the Mag 7 - Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Meta (META) , Microsoft (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA), and Tesla (TSLA) - as the biggest holdings of the fund. In short, they represent over one-quarter of this fund (and that is consistent amongst other passive ETFs that track the S&P 500):

VOO's Top Holdings (Vanguard)

Clearly, investors in a fund like VOO want to be bullish on the Mag 7. And bullish they have been in 2023 and in the early stages of 2024.

But this begs the question - why? After such strong gains, shouldn't investors be cautious on bidding these stocks (and the corresponding S&P 500 index) ever higher?

To me the answer is yes - but plenty of people seem to disagree at the moment. And it isn't as simple as them being "wrong". There is a clear bull case to be made, despite rising valuations. For example, if we look at net profit margins, we see a wider spread between the Mag 7 and the rest of the index. So it is possible that even though valuations differ, investors could be banking on continued rising margins (and by extension - earnings) to narrow the valuation gap even as stock prices climb:

Relative Profit Margins (JPMorgan Chase)

What I am seeing here is the dominant companies not only drawing in buyers due to "hype" (such as AI-themes), but also because they are performing. Profit margins are higher - both in absolute and relative terms. Given these seven companies are overweight in the S&P 500, it helps to explain why this index keeps trending higher even after such a strong calendar year in 2023.

Inflation Has Come Down Sharply

Another reason for continued equity bullishness is the inflation story that had begun to rear its ugly head over three years ago. This was a headwind for the market for a long time, clouding both the forward outlook for the economy and prompting the Federal Reserve (and other global central banks) to embark on an aggressive rate hiking agenda.

In 2022 we saw net losses on most sectors, driven in large part because the era of "cheap money" had come to an end. While more hikes continued in 2023, the market rallied because the Fed paused further hikes and the market began to speculate that cuts would be coming in 2024. While I personally felt (and still feel) the market is getting too optimistic on how fast the Fed will act, it is impossible to ignore the progress we have made on the inflation-front:

PCE YOY (US) (Yahoo Finance)

This is a critical story because stocks (and the S&P 500 in particular) tend to do well in a low inflation environment. If inflation continues its downward trend, the Fed will likely cut rates at some point in 2024, and equities are set to push continuously higher on this backdrop.

There are two obvious caveats to this bull case. One is that the market has too high expectations in terms of a Fed pivot. That has been my base case for a while, and why I turned more cautious on this recent leg of the rally. I didn't see a Fed cut in December (and it didn't happen) and I don't see a Fed cut in March either. I may very well be wrong, but the market is getting real aggressive in pricing in a dovish Fed that hasn't actually made any concrete statement that rates are going lower in the short-term.

The second is that if the Fed were to move fast - which is what investors seem to want - then it is probably going to be because something "broke". This could mean a recession or some other economic headwind that will have big and negative implications. In this scenario, lower rates and lower inflation levels will only take stocks so far. They will have to contend with a negative macro-development, and that is going to cloud the forward outlook for large-cap US stocks. I don't see investors taking this into account, so I urge my followers to remain balanced in their approach to new positions.

Markets Generally Rise - Even In Election Years

Back to striking a more optimistic tone, let us now consider how the S&P 500 performs during election years. As noted, geo-political risks abound right now, and the US election season is one such risk. Obviously, I see bigger risks in eastern Europe, Israel, the Red Sea, and even Taiwan. But we shouldn't ignore the potential for a volatile year-end if we see an election result that many are unprepared for.

That said, are we right to worry about election volatility? While I would never suggest anyone "ignore" any risk big or small, I think it is fair to say that US election fears tend to get a bit overblown. In fact, if we look back at history, the S&P 500 tends to deliver a similar (and positive) return regardless of the election calendar domestically:

Average Annual Return for S&P 500 (FactSet)

It seems to me that for investors who can take the long view, an election year is just another bit of noise that should generally be tuned out. While different candidates are certainly going to be positive or negative for individual stocks and sectors, the large-cap US market is resilient and tends to perform well in most circumstances. While we may see a bit more volatility than an average year, elections come and go all the time and the S&P 500 (as shown above) offers strong returns in both cases. That puts things in perspective a bit more in the sense that November is not really a month to "fear" as a retail investor.

The Valuation Case Is Up For Grabs

The final point I will make is that value-oriented investors have to decide if there really is "value" at these levels. Speaking to why the S&P 500 keeps trending higher, the market does not seem over-priced depending on one's perspective. Forward earnings estimates have largely risen, keeping the forward P/E metric contained even though the index has moved sharply higher.

To be fair, the S&P 500 is nowhere near "cheap" or "value" territory. The forward P/E metric is definitely elevated and that poses a challenge crafting a buy argument from a valuation perspective. But, on the other hand, things have not gotten totally out-of-control either. Stocks have traded at much richer valuations before, as shown in the graphic below:

Forward P/E (S&P 500) (Charles Schwab)

This really is a subjective attribute and, in truth, the forward P/E is trending on the higher end of the range. So that puts me, as a more conservative investor, in the "caution" camp.

But I'm not the only opinion that matters. Many investors are clearly undeterred by this metric and the fact is the S&P 500 has indeed traded much higher than this (in terms of valuation) before. Expanding on that, if earnings come in above expectations in early 2024, then the forward P/E can decline without stocks going down. That is probably on the minds of many investors who are buying into this market. Time will tell if they are vindicated, but the fact is that this helps explain why the S&P 500 has not topped out just yet.

Bottom-line

The S&P 500 just keeps on rising and - as I discussed in this review - there are legitimate reasons for this. It's not an overly euphoric market as there are fundamental supporting attributes that are keeping equity prices elevated. To cap it off, the S&P 500 is Tech-heavy, and those are precisely the names that are the driving force behind this recent bull run.

But it remains to be seen how stocks will perform in 2024. With only three weeks in, I would urge readers to stay grounded and continue to hunt for value. Am I a "bear" on the S&P 500? Of course not. That happens to be the index with the most exposure in my portfolio. So I want it to continue to perform well. But when it comes to new money buys, I want to get a bit more creative. That involves buying non-US holdings and small-cap US shares. In addition, I see value in opting for sectors like Energy and Utilities that were laggards in 2023. As noted, the S&P 500 climbed over 20% - but this was not an "everything rises" calendar year by any measure:

Sector Returns (2023, US) (S&P Global)

I see this as a chance to build my long-term sector positions at relative value prices given the disconnect between them and the broader S&P 500 index. But I will simultaneously remain long my large-cap index exposure because, after all, after such big gains who wants to trigger taxable income?

I am hopeful this review gives readers some confidence in the long-term story of the US markets, and some food for thought on how to position one's portfolio on the backdrop of a strong start to the year. Here's to good fortune ahead!