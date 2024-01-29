DNY59

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is a stock I have mentioned in a bullish manner since October 2022. My two arguments to own it are gold/silver are ready to move dramatically higher, and the business setup is turning free cash flow positive in 2024 (assuming slightly rising precious metals) after years of high capital spend on the Rochester mine expansion in Nevada.

Yes, management has issued shares to keep the business operating with little debt on the balance sheet, during a period of abnormal capital spending and flattish precious metal quotes. However, I am more forward looking. Given a sizable uptick in gold and silver in particular, huge free cash flow generation could be approaching in 2024-25.

An added kicker for the future is drilling is continuing to discover more silver resources at the Silvertip property in Canada. What this means is a large multi-year climb to US$50 or even $100 an ounce silver could turn Coeur into one of the TOP performers for investors in the precious metals sector.

I continue to rate Coeur as a Strong Buy and own a decent-sized position in my portfolio. Let me explain some of the logic in more detail.

Why Gold & Silver Now?

For starters, I have no interest in owning a precious metals miner unless my outlook for gold/silver is bullish. In this vein, I have been writing positive articles on the main monetary metals for a number of years. The logic of out-of-control money printing and Treasury debt issuance form the backbone of the logic to hold gold/silver assets. Then, a list of geopolitical problems and wars in the world have been multiplying, from Russia invading Ukraine in early 2022, to the Middle East on fire in early 2024, to rumors of China getting ready to overrun Taiwan this year or next. If any one of these situations turn for the worse, EVERYONE around the globe will rush in to buy gold/silver assets. Compared to minimal ownership and bearish investor sentiment/interest in the monetary metals today, a ramp in demand would bring a spike in pricing.

On top of these bullish factors, central banks have bought gold at a record rate since late 2022, and growing solar panel production the world over has created a shortage vs. mined supply for silver.

When you add up all the positives, I still would prefer a concrete reason to own precious metals. Well, the supply/demand setup is mathematically available for anyone to review in futures market trading. Implied lease rates for various contracts with delivery in the future have been indicating buyers beginning to overwhelm sellers in the global marketplace for better than a year. Believe it or not, today's lease rate picture is the most attractive since the important 2008 bottoms in both gold and silver. High lease rates overall, with shorter-term contracts having the greatest annualized premiums to spot, mean something of a shortage condition is the here and now. Historically this has been a super-positive development for gold/silver pricing 6-12 months into the future (if not longer).

Rochester

For Coeur specifically, the company has suffered from the effects of spending $700+ million since 2017 (most of it in 2022-23) to achieve higher production rates from the Rochester mine at lower per ounce cost. The project expansion sum represents close to 60% of the current company equity capitalization. New equity shares have been issued and non-core assets have been sold to fund the effort. The good news (terrific news actually) is Rochester's expansion is now complete, and far higher production levels are now reality. The rising level of Rochester ore extraction should support a 50% bump in total company sales by 2025 from 2023's rate, per Wall Street analyst estimates.

Silvertip

Management has also been busy for several years developing a large silver/zinc/lead resource in British Columbia, Canada. Just last week, new silver discoveries were announced. Below are drill-result highlights taken from the January 22nd, 2024 press release,

Between 2018 and 2023, the company has invested roughly $60 million in exploration at the high-grade Silvertip deposit, leading to a near tripling of the total resource as of year-end 2022. A resource update based on 2023 drilling is expected to be included in Coeur’s year-end 2023 mineral resource and reserve update and will include a maiden estimate for the Saddle Zone. Extremely high-grade intercept highlights continued growth of the Southern Silver Zone – Results have been received for almost half of total 2023 drilling at the Southern Silver Zone, including the highest-grade intercept ever received in the zone. Drillhole 65Z23-485-012-022, which assayed 16.1 feet at 36.8 ounces per ton (“oz/t”) (4.9 meters at 1,261.4 grams per tonne (“g/t”)) silver, 22.0 % lead and 22.4% zinc or 3,053 g/t on a silver equivalence basis

Results have been received for almost half of total 2023 drilling at the Southern Silver Zone, including the highest-grade intercept ever received in the zone. Drillhole 65Z23-485-012-022, which assayed 16.1 feet at 36.8 ounces per ton (“oz/t”) (4.9 meters at 1,261.4 grams per tonne (“g/t”)) silver, 22.0 % lead and 22.4% zinc or 3,053 g/t on a silver equivalence basis Strike of Southern Silver Zone increased by 150 meters and down dip extent by 160 meters – Southern Silver Zone is the largest chimney structure discovered on the property to date and accounts for approximately 10% of Silvertip’s total measured and indicated resource and 55% of Silvertip’s total inferred resource as of year-end 2022. Additional notable drilled intercepts from Southern Silver Zone include: Hole 65Z22-485-010-030: 10.6 feet at 14.4 oz/t (3.2 meters at 492.0 g/t) silver, 5.9% lead and 8.1% zinc Hole 65Z22-485-010-036: 29.8 feet at 3.5 oz/t (9.1 meters at 121.0 g/t) silver, 1.5% lead and 4.6% zinc Hole 65Z23-485-012-004: 20.7 feet at 2.5 oz/t (6.3 meters at 87.0 g/t) silver, 1.1% lead and 10.8% zinc Hole 65Z23-485-012-008: 9.5 feet at 16.6 oz/t (2.9 meters at 568.0 g/t) silver, 12.0% lead and 4.5% zinc Hole 65Z23-485-012-021: 25.4 feet at 2.6 oz/t (7.7 meters at 88.0 g/t) silver, 0.8% lead and 7.2% zinc and 10.9 feet at 8.2 oz/t (3.3 meters at 282.0 g/t) silver, 3.5% lead and 16.7% zinc

Southern Silver Zone is the largest chimney structure discovered on the property to date and accounts for approximately 10% of Silvertip’s total measured and indicated resource and 55% of Silvertip’s total inferred resource as of year-end 2022. Additional notable drilled intercepts from Southern Silver Zone include:

For shareholders, the company has spent minimal dollars on drilling to triple the size of the defined Silvertip resource since 2018. Plus, management believes the "mother lode" main deposit has yet to discovered! My view is a far higher silver price will encourage this property to become another producing mine for Coeur years down the road.

Free Cash Flow Estimates

The total number of shares outstanding have risen from 250 million in 2021 to around 380 million today. Many investors have shied away from Coeur because of this fact, but the goal of putting Rochester in a better place has been accomplished. At the end of September, the company held $512 million in total debt and lease obligations, which compares favorably against $1.04 billion in equity market value at $2.71 per share.

Looking forward, we find an organization ready for higher cash flow and earnings generation on any price gains for gold/silver.

Using $2100/oz gold and $25/oz silver, operating cash flow should be around $250 million. Given estimated capital expenditures of $150 million per year to sustain production, free cash flow is estimated at a net $100 million, assuming only minor gains for gold/silver. Of course, this assumes no capital is spent on non-producing assets like Silvertip to upgrade resources or add extra production (which will likely occur).

How much money could be coming in the door on rising precious metal quotes? For example, at $50/oz silver and $3000/oz gold, CDE should be generating $600 to $700 million ANNUALLY in after-tax free cash flow, all other variables remaining the same as early 2024, including production costs, taxes, estimated extraction rates, etc. This potential windfall each year makes its $512 million in debt obligations and market cap around $1.04 billion look quite small. Such upside is the "leverage" to precious metals I am looking to capture for my account, not readily available from mining alternatives with a similar business setup of safer mine locations, sizable reserves, and lower-debt balance sheets.

For optimists, Coeur could be debt free, start a cash dividend, buy back shares, and even self-fund Silvertip's mine construction, on a sizable jump in gold/silver. You basically would own TWO major silver mines in the safest political jurisdictions of Canada (Silvertip) and the U.S. (Rochester) 3-5 years from now. Two additional operating assets in the same nations (Kensington and Wharf), plus another valuable producing mine in Mexico (Palmarejo) round out the investment story.

Below are current analyst consensus numbers for Coeur's sales and EPS into 2025, which assume little change in gold/silver bullion pricing. One baseline conclusion is the share issuance spree of 2021-23 could translate into a revenue increase close to the same rate over time, meaning little to no dilutive effect on results for the roundtrip financial exercise.

Final Thoughts

Coeur has been one of the most maligned precious metal miners on Wall Street, both by analysts and investors for years. This negative sentiment backdrop is the main reason shares are so cheap in early 2024.

Rising production costs with inflation, higher costs in general vs. mining majors, gripes about management execution, regular share dilution, overpromising on operating results, and lower gold/silver quotes from their 2020-21 peaks have definitely kept pressure on the Coeur share price.

Investors in general are expecting the bearish trends of 2022-23 to persist during 2024. I am saying, not so fast. At this stage of lower capital spending, any and all price gains for silver and gold will flow directly to shareholder value. Extended gains for the monetary metals could cause a surge of investor interest and buying on better-than-expected Coeur operating numbers.

Like I have explained in my previous articles, without a nice climb in gold/silver bullion this year, CDE may be stuck in the $2 to $3 range for a quote. The upside is now very dependent on future gold/silver gains. Since I am bullish on precious metals for 2024, I am also bullish on Coeur Mining.

On the technical trading chart, the end of oversized expenditures on Rochester and flip in sentiment looking forward to strong cash flow stats in 2024 has been taking place since November. Over six weeks the share price rose from $2.00 to $3.70 in December. In January, the quote has been busy retracing some of the late 2023 advance, while trying to decide if it wants to permanently cross the 200-day moving average.

The Accumulation/Distribution Line has been acting more bullish since November, while the On Balance Volume calculation highlights rising bullish inflows over 18 months. A stretched oversold condition on the 14-day Money Flow Index was reached days ago, which may indicate the next price move could be back above $3.00.

In other company news, the Palmarejo mine in Mexico recently purchased a large land package next to its already owned property from Fresnillo plc (OTCPK:FNLPF) for $25 million. The idea is new discoveries on the adjacent land could expand mine operations for years.

Enterprise valuations help to explain my upside leverage concept. When we include total debts and equity cap, then subtract cash on hand, the EV to forward EBITDA estimate for late 2023 and early 2024 (5.5x ratio) points to Coeur as a better than average choice vs. industry peers.

When we review EV to forward revenue estimates for late 2023 to early 2024 (1.4x ratio), Coeur is the CHEAPEST of the group, especially after considering the location of its assets in safer jurisdictions and mine life for the whole company in the 10 to 15-year range (using annual production divided by total reserve/resource ideas).

Lastly, the above charts are a function of 2023 to early 2024 estimates. If the company can hit 2025 projections, the stock becomes dramatically less expensive vs. the peer industry group.

The risk/reward equation appears to be heavily tilted toward bullish views. From $2.71 currently, my bearish worst-case thinking is slightly lower gold/silver quotes would only be able to pull shares back to the November 2023 low of $2.00, good for a -30% loss (give or take). The ability to generate free cash flow is a huge plus when valuing the business.

I know it's hard to wrap your mind around $3000 gold and $50 silver for 2024-25. But if these numbers become reality soon, Coeur's upside potential is quite extraordinary. $15 a share might be appropriate, given $600 million in free cash flow annually, and a multiple of 10x this sum (with 10+ years of proven reserves). Such an outcome would deliver +450% for investors today from price appreciation alone (assuming a zero-dividend policy remains alongside no share buybacks). I am maintaining my share rating of Strong Buy for a 12-month forecast.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.