CRobertson

Introduction

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is about to report earnings. Although this company's financials and performance steadily move in the right direction, Wall Street seems to be quite negative on the stock. According to BofA, it's the most underweight stock by hedge funds, and it's also the most shorted stock by hedge funds. And yet, this pessimism doesn't convince me to sell out of the stock and move on. In fact, I believe Tractor Supply is a one-of-a-kind retailer since it's the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S. As such, it addresses, as the company itself explains in its Annual Report, "the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, and all those who enjoy living in the rural lifestyle." These customers make up a well-insulated niche who usually have above-average income and regularly visit Tractor Supply's stores to pursue their lifestyle. As Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply's CEO, explained during the last earnings call, even though "consumers may be shifting from goods to services, they remain more committed to the out-here lifestyle and that (the company's) business is stickier than more discretionary components retail."

In this article, I will therefore share how I'm approaching Tractor Supply's earnings report, what I will look for, and what I think the major risks may be for investors.

A quick look at the company

Tractor Supply's resilient customer base

Back in May 2023, the stock started to dip, as it did until the end of October when it bottomed at $187. At that time, concerns about tightening consumer spending were frequent all over the news and retailers were being punished. However, I pointed out that Tractor Supply was more resilient than other retailers due to its customer base, which is made of people who have a higher-than-average income together with fewer expenses compared to the average consumer based in the city. This explains why, while retailers such as Target face the growing issue of shrinkage, Tractor Supply said its shrink numbers are decreasing year after year.

Moreover, customers who have a small farm, or a ranch, or simply have to feed their livestock, will keep on taking care of these no matter what the economic environment may be. In fact, half of Tractor Supply's revenue comes from the product category "livestock and pets." Livestock and pets are part of a household and need to be fed and taken care of during good and bad economic times. As such, Tractor Supply must not be considered a discretionary business and I showed this in my last article, where I backtested my take going to the company's results during the Great Recession. Unlike many might have expected, the company grew steadily from 2006 to 2010 with almost no sign of economic trouble.

A path of growth ahead supported by strong financials

In addition, the company still has room to grow, especially in the Western States where the rural lifestyle is followed by many. We can see this from the map below, which represents the company's footprint at the end of FY 2022.

TSCO 2022 Annual Report

Moreover, Tractor Supply has been able to achieve consistency in its financial results, where we see, year after year, revenue and net income growth (almost 2x in the top line and more than 2x in its bottom line from 2018 to 2022), with comparable store sales always increasing and growing cash returns to the shareholders (with the understandable parenthesis of 2020).

TSCO 2022 Annual Report

In any case, concerns about weaker consumer spending vanished as 2023 ended with record-high spending and big GDP prints.

And Tractor Supply was able to report increasing net sales in the first nine months of the year: $10.9 billion with a gross profit margin of 36% a net income margin of 7.9%.

In Q3, net sales grew 4.3% YoY, even though comp sales slightly decreased by 0.4%. However, gross margins expanded by 101 bps to 36.7%. Operating margin was double-digit at 10%, net income grew by 8.9% to $255 million and diluted EPS reached $2.33, as the infographic below shows.

TSCO Q3 2023 Earnings Presentation

Full-Year 2023 Outlook

At the end of the last earnings report, the company updated its full-year guidance, forecasting net sales between $14.5 and $14.6 billion, with flat comparable store sales; an operating margin between 10.1% and 10.2%, net income of $1.1 billion and diluted EPS between $10 and $10.1.

TSCO Q3 2023 Earnings Presentation

We have to spend a few words on capex. In fact, the company increased its capex both in 2022 and in 2023, which Mr. Lawton called "peak years." The company needed big investments in its distribution centers and the majority of this capital was spent for this reason. However, starting in 2024, the company should back off of the $800 million he wanted to spend into the $600's. As a result, 2024 earnings will look even better than previously anticipated.

Now, Tractor Supply has a weakness, if so it may be called. Its business is sensitive to weather patterns. For example, since this year, October was rather mild and this slowed down the winter season sales to pick up speed. Last year, in Q4, the company also received the positive impact of the strong snowstorm. Therefore, it expects Q4 for FY 2023 to achieve a low to mid-single-digit sales increase.

Earnings forecast

Sentiment and things can change in a very short time. While back in October some were still concerned about the consumer and its resilience, we now have found out spending has been higher than usual.

This means I am expecting Tractor Supply to overdeliver compared to its guidance. While its managers were guiding for negative revenue growth, analysts followed along and currently estimate Q4's earnings to be down 8.13% to $3.68 billion.

I think these numbers are a bit low due to what we have seen happening during the holiday shopping season. Therefore, I expect sales to be flat and come to around $4 billion. With a 36% gross margin, this means we are before a gross profit of $1.44 billion. From here we can calculate what net income I am expecting. Using a 6.75% net income margin, we have a projected net income for the quarter at $270 million. If we divide it by the number of shares outstanding (108.8 million at the end of Q3), we have a forecast of EPS of $2.47. A report that would show EPS either well below or well above the forecast we have just seen may attract some investors' eyes. Currently, there are no quarterly earnings estimates available on Seeking Alpha, so it is difficult to gauge my forecast versus consensus. We will have to wait a few days to see what Tractor Supply reports.

In any case, if my forecast is correct, the company would report FY 2023 EPS of $8.81, which is a TTM PE of 25.8. Coupled with a fwd P/FCF of 16 and a fwd EV/EBITDA of 15.6 we see the market is pricing once again the stock with a premium compared to the general index.

If I run a discounted cash flow model to estimate the company's future cash flows over the next decade assuming 6% top-line growth, an EBITDA margin stable at 13% and a discount rate of 6% for the first five years together with a 7% discount rate for the second half of the decade, I find the company should generate at least $11.7 billion in free cash flow, whose present value is around $7.6 billion. Considering the company's market cap is $24.6 billion, we know 30% of this price is paid by the overall value of the future cash flows. Depending on what the terminal value is, we find out that the company could trade at a market cap twice as large as today's.

But, simply assuming the company will generate $1.42 billion in FCF by 2033, considering the share count flat over this long period (Tractor Supply does buybacks) and that the FCF yield will stay approximately the same then compared to today's 3%, we would have the following results.

FCF per share would be $13.04

At a 3% FCF yield, the stock would trade at $434

Tractor Supply is a long-term growth story. Even though it has traded up a bit, it still offers a very interesting upside. This is why I keep rating it as a buy before earnings.