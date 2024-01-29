Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tractor Supply Is Ready To Ride Higher On Earnings

Jan. 29, 2024 11:21 AM ETTractor Supply Company (TSCO) Stock
Summary

  • Tractor Supply is one of the largest rural lifestyle retailers in the U.S. with a well-insulated niche customer base.
  • The company has shown consistent financial growth and has room for expansion in Western States.
  • Tractor Supply's Q4 earnings are expected to exceed guidance, even though analysts are estimating a 8.13% decrease in revenue.
Tractor Supply Company is an American retail chain of stores that sells products for home improvement, agriculture, lawn and garden maintenance, livestock, equine and pet care.

CRobertson

Introduction

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is about to report earnings. Although this company's financials and performance steadily move in the right direction, Wall Street seems to be quite negative on the stock. According to BofA, it's the most underweight

This article was written by

I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

A
Arthur Fisher
Today, 12:15 PM
Comments (1.19K)
The "out here" concept is vague. Some folks are genuinely rural and already well served. With those customers, the fight is for market share. TS's customers are more likely "wanna-be-rural", a lifestyle maybe but also a romantic fashion, a world of two-to-five-acre lots at the edges of the suburbs, certainly not the gritty work of real rural life. Too often "specialty retailing" has been a path to grief. In the earliest days of Nordstrom's expansion, Bruce Nordstrom said to me, "We sell an awful lot of corduroy pants and basic shoes."
