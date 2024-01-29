Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SoFi Q4 Earnings: I've Turned Bullish (Rating Upgrade)

Jan. 29, 2024 11:21 AM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stock7 Comments
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s recent impressive Q4 results challenge previous concerns and make it difficult to remain bearish on the stock.
  • The company's strong customer adoption curve and high demand for its platform indicate promising near-term prospects.
  • SoFi's guidance of a potential 25% CAGR for 2024 and the prospect of achieving $0.80 of clean GAAP EPS by 2026 add further allure to the stock's potential.
SoFi Stadium Ribbon-Cutting Event

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

The highly contentious SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) reported results that I have to admit blew me away. It's difficult to remain bearish on SOFI on the back of these results. All the issues

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
45.13K Followers

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira is an inflection investor. This means buying into cheap companies at the moment when their narrative is changing and the business is on a path toward becoming significantly more profitable over the next year.

With a focus on tech and “the Great Energy Transition (including uranium)”, Michael runs a concentrated portfolio with approximately 15 to 20 stocks and an average holding period of 18 months.

Through his 10+ years analyzing countless companies, Michael has accumulated outstanding professional experience in tech and energy and a following of over 40K on Seeking Alpha.

Seeking FCF is an associate of Michael Wiggins De Oliveira

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

N
Natturner1966
Today, 11:54 AM
Comments (5.84K)
Congratulations 🎈🎉
G
Glasshalffull
Today, 11:49 AM
Comments (509)
Appreciate the honest self-assessment. You should still be able to earn Value Returns with a position in SOFI (but missed on the Deep Value Returns).
JKB2004 profile picture
JKB2004
Today, 12:00 PM
Comments (670)
100% agree. It's refreshing to admit errors. Gives more credibility to positive views, too.
T
Tdog88
Today, 11:31 AM
Comments (3.09K)
I think they will crush guidance as well. This bank attracts the newer generations - they want SoFi, not the banks that steel from them like JP Morgan (with that nutty ceo Dimon) and BOA, Wells Fargo, etc.
SoFi will be a major bank player in a decade, $150B company in ten years.
A
Andrewv001
Today, 11:30 AM
Comments (96)
When Wedbush flips we know bulls are in control
R
RestaurantGuy2
Today, 11:28 AM
Comments (1.56K)
Welcome Aboard. Their guide is a total sand bagger.
P
Phil Dumfee
Today, 11:26 AM
Comments (13.62K)
25% CAGR. P/E should be 2.5x higher. $9 x 2.5 = $22+
