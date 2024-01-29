Oriaz

Jet makers are enjoying heydays in terms of demand for airplanes. During the pandemic, the big question was how fast demand would recover and what the impact would be on appraisal values for new and older airplanes. As jet makers dialed back production rates, valuable efficiency in the airplane production system was lost and jet makers have been facing building back ever since. The consequence is that demand is sky high, but the inability to produce in line with demand pushed airplane prices higher which is hardly a bad thing. In this report, I will be discussing the order and delivery year for Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF).

Airbus Books Over 2,000 Airplane Orders In 2023

The Aerospace Forum

European jet maker Airbus ended 2023 on a strong note booking over 800 airplane orders in a single month. The orders included the landmark order for 220 airplanes from Turkish Airlines, an order for 100 A321neos from Avalon, an order from easyJet (OTCQX:EJTTF) for 153 airplanes and an undisclosed customer ordering 144 Airbus A320neo and A321neo airplanes. Some of the orders that Airbus announced were already expected, but locking those orders in is of course of importance and the strong order inflow continues to emphasize confidence in demand strength for air travel. Interesting to note is that the order from Iran Air announced in 2016 was cancelled as chances that the order could be fulfilled had diminished years ago.

In 2023, Airbus booked 2,319 orders with a market value of approximately $163 billion compared to 1,078 orders valued $63.6 billion in 2022. After subtracting the 231 cancellations, net orders stood at 2,088 valued at $145 billion compared to 820 net orders valued at $40.8 billion in 2022. So, there was an undeniably strong surge in orders and associated value. The Airbus A320neo and Airbus A350 are the main drivers of orders and deliveries for Airbus and accounted for over 90% of the net orders in 2023 with an overall gross split of 85:15 between single aisle jets and wide body airplanes.

Historically, cancellation and deferral requests are around 6% and in 2023 this was 3.2% which is not extremely surprising as jet makers cannot build airplanes fast enough while airlines have yet to grow their fleet sizes to pre-pandemic levels.

Airbus Airplane Delivery Growth Remains Soft

Airbus

While generally the view is that Boeing is facing issues exclusive to the company that prevent it from raising output, the reality is that the industry altogether is still facing significant challenges supporting higher rates. Throughout 2023, we saw various key suppliers to Airbus hinting that the European jet maker was reducing shipset orders for the year and that definitely was not due to the lack of demand but due to the lack of alignment in the supply chain to deliver airplanes at targeted rates.

Airbus delivered a total of 735 airplanes during the year which exceeded my projected deliveries by 10 units. The deliveries were valued at $48 billion with the delivery mix observed being in line with the order mix between single aisle and wide body airplanes observed in 2023.

The Aerospace Forum

Focusing on the year-over-year cadence, we see a very strong uptick in net orders and net order value and a smaller jump in delivery value, but it's still an 11% increase year-over-year. If we look at which airplane programs are driving the improvement in deliveries we see that it's almost exclusively driven by the single aisle program. Airbus A350 deliveries while a major growth platform for Airbus saw deliveries increase by just two units year-over-year. In that regard, Boeing and Airbus also differ. Boeing saw its deliveries being driven by the Boeing 787 and the Boeing 737 MAX deliveries underperform and Airbus sees wide body deliveries underperform and stronger performance for its single aisle platforms.

Just like with Boeing, Airbus booked a high book-to-bill ratio of 3.3x which reflects two things. The first one is the strong demand environment for commercial airplanes and the second one that this figure reflects is the inability to produce in line with demand.

Conclusion: A Great Year, Focus To Shift To Deliveries In 2024

Airbus has been booking orders in remarkable quantities for quite some time with the pandemic being the obvious exception. On its single aisle program, the company is sold out for years to come. This also puts pressure on the European jet maker to lift production rates to expand its market share. Currently we are already seeing Airbus trying to buy back delivery slots in an effort to win over United Airlines, which has pre-emptively removed the Boeing 737 MAX 10 from its delivery schedule. If Airbus is not able to increase production output, the European jet maker is at risk of eventually losing sales to Boeing. So, the focus going forward will be on the ability to deliver more commercial airplanes.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.