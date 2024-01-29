VM_Studio

Elevator Pitch

I have a Hold investment rating for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) (6623:HK). I touched on Lufax's Q3 2023 financial performance and its proposed purchase of a virtual bank in my prior article published on November 14, 2023.

The focus of this write-up is the comparison of LU with its key Mainland Chinese online lending or fintech peers. There are mixed read-throughs from this peer comparison exercise warranting a Hold rating for LU.

On one hand, Lufax has been trailing its peers in terms of user growth for December 2023 and the first two weeks of January 2024. On the other hand, negatives are already priced in, as LU is valued by the market at lower valuation multiples as compared to its peers, and consensus forecasts point to a top-line decline for Lufax in FY 2024.

LU's Recent User Growth Metrics Were Inferior To That Of Its Peers

The latest MAU (Monthly Active Users) and DAU (Daily Active Users) metrics for Lufax weren't as good as compared to the company's key fintech or online peers.

China Renaissance, a Mainland Chinese sell-side research firm, issued a report (not publicly available) with the title "China Online Lending Platforms: Credit Data Tracker: Dec 2023" on January 23, 2024, which provided details about the most recent user growth metrics for key fintech businesses in China. In this late-January research report, China Renaissance noted that it had sourced data from various "third-party data service providers including WIND, China Bond and QuestMobile."

As indicated in China Renaissance's January 23, 2024 report, Lufax's mobile application MAU decreased by -1.1% on a MoM (Month-on-Month) basis in the final month of 2023. In contrast, Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) and FinVolution Group (FINV) saw the MAUs for their respective mobile applications decline by -0.3% and -0.6%, respectively for December 2023 in MoM terms.

Also, LU's user growth performance was weaker than that of its peers in the early part of 2024. QFIN's and FINV's respective mobile applications recorded positive DAU growth rates of +8.4% MoM and +6.5% MoM, respectively, in the first two weeks of January. As a comparison, LU's mobile application DAU rose by +5.5% MoM during the same time frame.

In my view, Lufax's user growth was inferior to the company's fintech peers because of LU's focus on "small business owners" as highlighted in its press releases. In comparison, most other Mainland Chinese online lending companies are mainly serving individual borrowers or consumers. The difference in client base might help to provide an explanation for Lufax's relatively larger MAU decline in December 2023 and comparatively slower DAU growth for the first half of the January 2024 month.

Recent economic data indicate that Chinese consumers might be doing slightly better than businesses operating in China. The unemployment rate for Mainland China was 5.2% in 2023 which was better than the policymakers' 5.5% goal, and this implied that fewer-than-expected Chinese workers were out of jobs last year. On the contrary, Mainland Chinese businesses still seem to be underperforming, considering that "China's Manufacturing PMI from the National Bureau of Statistics for December (2023) fell for the third straight month" as mentioned in a January 1, 2024 Seeking Alpha News article.

It is also noteworthy that Lufax quoted third-party economic and industry data which suggested that "the SBO (Small Business Owners) segment will likely recover more slowly than the rest of the (Chinese) economy" at its most recent Q3 2023 earnings call.

In a nutshell, Lufax's latest user metrics were unsatisfactory based on a peer comparison, which is likely attributable to the company's focus on Chinese small-to-medium sized enterprises.

Negatives Are Already Factored Into Consensus Estimates And Valuations

In the preceding section, I highlighted that LU's user growth for December 2023 and the first two weeks of January 2024 was slower as compared to that of the company's key peers. The negatives associated with weaker user growth metrics for Lufax are reflected in the company's consensus financial projections and valuation multiples.

The market anticipates that Lufax's top line in local currency or RMB terms will contract by -0.7% in fiscal 2024 as per consensus estimates taken from S&P Capital IQ. But the sell-side analysts see FinVolution Group and Qifu Technology expanding their top line by +12.8% and +12.7%, respectively in RMB terms, for the current fiscal year. The difference in consensus financial forecasts for these three online lending or fintech companies is no surprise, taking into account the unfavorable read-throughs from LU's recent MAU and DAU numbers.

With respect to revenue-based valuations, Lufax is currently trading at a consensus forward price-to-sales or P/S multiple of 0.28 times. FINV and QFIN are now valued by the market at relatively higher P/S ratios of 0.74 times and 1.06 times, respectively.

In terms of earnings-based valuations, the market is valuing LU at a consensus FY 2024 normalized P/E metric of 2.98 times as per S&P Capital IQ data. In comparison, FinVolution Group and Qifu Technology's consensus FY 2024 normalized P/E multiples are 3.43 times and 3.42 times (source: S&P Capital IQ), respectively.

In summary, Lufax trades at a discount to its key Chinese fintech peers, and LU's top-line performance is expected to be weaker than that of its peers this year.

Final Thoughts

LU is now trading at relatively lower P/S and P/E multiples than its peers. However, Lufax's valuation discount is justified, considering consensus financial projections and the recent user growth numbers for LU and its peers. As such, I see no reason to change my existing Hold rating for LU.