After reporting its full fiscal year 2023 results, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has become the best-performing stock within its direct peer group. The stock delivered a total return of nearly 13% over the past year and with that it seems that the stock's worst days are likely behind us.

On the surface, the last quarter was not very impressive with both earnings per share and revenue not materially different from expectations and a relatively unimpressive guidance for 2024 (more on that later).

There were things, however, that got market participants excited about the future and I will go through these first. Having said that, however, the management's guidance for 2024 was not as impressive and there are some other issues that made me cautious of Verizon's near-term prospects.

The Positive Aspects

As 2023 was drawing to a close, the tailwinds for Verizon's free cash flow were expected to persist.

Free cash flow tailwinds will likely persist beyond the short-term and with that the dividend appears safe. Source: Seeking Alpha

The most recent quarter only confirmed that with the company's free cash flow per share rebounding from its 2022 lows. When excluding acquisitions of wireless licenses from the company's annual spend on capex, Verizon's free cash flow reached $4.4 on a per share basis or a free cash flow yield of above 10%.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings and Seeking Alpha

This is certainly good news for long-term shareholders, but the lower amount spent on capex was largely expected even at the beginning of 2023.

Capital intensity of Verizon is expected to decline further in 2024, when the annual capex number is forecasted to come in at around $17bn. All that would result in a significant improvement of Verizon's free cash flow in 2023 and most likely in 2024 as well. Source: Seeking Alpha

As a matter of fact, the current guidance for 2024 came in slightly above the previously expected $17bn. The rest of the guidance was also disappointing, but more on that later.

Verizon Investor Presentation

More good news came from Verizon's Consumer segment, where the company registered 318,000 net additions within retail postpaid.

Verizon Investor Presentation

The number was very impressive and within the context of Verizon's recent history and provides a solid foundation for sustained business momentum in 2024.

In the fourth quarter, we delivered our best postpaid phone gross adds performance since 2019 and our best net adds in two years. We added 318,000 postpaid phone customers in the fourth quarter and our gross adds were up almost 17% year-over-year. It is clear that we have momentum in Consumer as we move into 2024, and we'll continue to work to get our fair share on new business. Source: Verizon Q4 2023 Earnings Transcript

On the graph below we could see the quarterly growth in Verizon's wireless retail postpaid connections, which have grown by more than 2% on year-on-year basis and are just slightly below 94m.

prepared by the author, using data from earnings releases

Given this strong business performance and Verizon's conservative valuation, it was not surprising that the stock reacted positively following the earnings release. In my view, the stock remains undervalued and this could provide a short-term momentum for VZ as sell-side analysts upgrade their quarterly estimates.

At the same time, however, there were some red flags during the quarter that made me reconsider my initial decision to increase my current position in the stock.

Why I Am More Cautious

To begin with, the higher wireless service revenue did not result in higher profits within the segment. Higher marketing spend and what should be a transitional bad debt expense were largely responsible, alongside ongoing weakness in Business wireline.

Higher wireless service revenue and the benefits of lower upgrades were more than offset by higher marketing and bad debt expense and ongoing declines in Business wireline revenue. Source: Verizon Q4 2023 Earnings Transcript

On itself, this is not a cause of concern, but the recent momentum in Verizon's average revenue per account (ARPA) is also fading away. For the fourth quarter of 2023 wireless retail postpaid ARPA came relatively flat when compared to the previous 3-month period.

prepared by the author, using data from earnings releases

During the quarter, Verizon's management indicated that they remain optimistic regarding consumer ARPA growth in 2024 on the back on new additions and more premium plan adoption, but for the time being I would take a wait-and-see approach.

My investment thesis for Verizon has largely relied on sustained improvements in the company's operating margin, which in combination with higher revenue growth and lower capital requirements would have made possible for the company to continue to increase its dividend and pay down debt. Thus, the sudden drop in Verizon's quarterly operating margin during the last quarter of 2023 is concerning.

prepared by the author, using data from earnings releases

The lower profitability during the quarter has also put net debt reduction to a halt, after two consecutive quarters of debt reduction.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Even if we completely disregard the non-cash impairment charge during the last quarter, Verizon's operating profit has fallen to a multi-year lows during the last quarter. At the same time, the net interest expense continues to creep-up and could soon turn into a problem for the company, unless the management gets more serious about reducing long-term debt.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Verizon's management has indicated that wireless revenue growth would be one of the key drivers of higher free cash flow in the coming year, alongside the aforementioned capital expenditure reduction. Further dividend increases, however, seem to be a priority at this point in time over reduction in leverage.

We remain laser-focused on growing wireless service revenue and expanding our adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow to allow for a meaningful debt reduction in the year ahead. (...) That will enable our Board to continue to raise our dividend and also enable us to bring down leverage. Source: Verizon Q4 2023 Earnings Transcript

Thus, given the expected growth in adjusted EBITDA for 2024 of 1% to 3%, it appears unlikely that Verizon's cash flow from operations would grow meaningfully in 2024. Based on the cash flow from operations of $37.5bn in 2023, annual dividend payments of around $11bn and expected capex of roughly $17bn in 2024, we are left of around $10bn - assuming to dividend increases in the current year.

We should also factor-in any increases in interest expense that would likely more than offset the expected EBITDA growth and any amounts spend on acquisition of wireless licenses, which stood at $5.8bn and $3.7bn in 2023 and 2022 respectively.

Conclusion

Even though Verizon's share price has rebounded from its multi-year lows in mid-2023 and free cash flow is likely to improve in 2024, I remain cautious and would refrain from adding to my existing positions in the near future. On top of a sustained momentum in wireless revenue, I would need to see stronger indications that margins could be improved over the course of 2024. Although debt has not been major cause of concern, rising interest expenses now put more pressure on Verizon's management to get serious about leverage reduction.