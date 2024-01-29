luza studios/E+ via Getty Images

Semidux Is Recovering From Lockdown Sales Drop

Semidux (Cayman) Holding Limited (JIE) has filed to raise $17.25 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

Semidux designs and sells computing infrastructure hardware and software.

While management has returned Semidux (Cayman) Holding Ltd. to revenue growth and operating profit, it faces intense competition and an uncertain macroeconomic environment in China.

What Does Semidux Do?

Shenzhen, China-based Semidux (Cayman) Holding Limited was founded to develop semiconductors, servers and related software for what it calls the "metaverse computing infrastructure" market.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Mr. Zhiwen Shen, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2019 and was previously CEO of Shenzhen Dachu Technology Co and CEO of Shanghai Kaixu Trading Co.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Semiconductors

Customized servers

Cloud gaming terminals

Resource optimization software

Technical and maintenance services

Server rentals.

As of September 30, 2023, Semidux has booked fair market value investment of approximately $8 million from investors, including Renekton Holding, Aixpower Holding, Mefis Holding and Lucky House Holding.

The company seeks customers from a variety of markets, including OEMs, business end-users and consumer end-users, depending on the type of product or service.

Management believes the sales of its various products reinforce each product line, for example, "the sale of cloud gaming terminals will stimulate server sales, thus establishing a closed-loop industrial chain."

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have fluctuated heavily, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 1.1% FYE March 31, 2023 2.4% FYE March 31, 2022 3.3% Click to enlarge

The Selling efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling expense, have been highly variable in recent reporting periods, as shown in the table below:

Selling Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 70.8 FYE March 31, 2023 -52.4 Click to enlarge

What Is Semidux’s Market?

According to a 2023 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the data center server market in China rose to $7.6 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach $25.7 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 19% from 2024 to 2030.

The primary reasons for this forecasted growth trajectory are continued growth in the telecommunications and IT sectors within China, driven by more than one billion Internet users in the country.

Also, the government of China is increasing its support of domestic development of all related technologies, including AI, to advance the country's capabilities as its companies seek to compete to provide next-generation services to its large population.

The firm has a wide range of competitors for each product and software line, as barriers to entry are relatively low.

As a result, Semidux operates in markets with intense competition characterized by substantial price competition and uneven or low operating margins.

Semidux’s Recent Financial Results

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Highly variable top line revenue

Fluctuating gross profit and dropping gross margin

Variable operating results and a swing to cash used in operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 $ 16,076,222 340.6% FYE March 31, 2023 $ 9,538,734 -55.8% FYE March 31, 2022 $ 21,601,142 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 $ 2,730,055 262.5% FYE March 31, 2023 $ 1,333,729 -88.1% FYE March 31, 2022 $ 11,225,052 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 16.98% -3.7% FYE March 31, 2023 13.98% -73.1% FYE March 31, 2022 51.97% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 $ 1,373,152 8.5% FYE March 31, 2023 $ (1,175,906) -12.3% FYE March 31, 2022 $ 6,286,660 29.1% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 $ 543,862 3.4% FYE March 31, 2023 $ (1,521,165) -15.9% FYE March 31, 2022 $ 6,852,446 31.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 $ (844,582) FYE March 31, 2023 $ 7,389,661 FYE March 31, 2022 $ (2,120,180) (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

As of September 30, 2023, Semidux had $642,330 in cash and $2.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending September 30, 2023, was $2.7 million.

Semidux Holding’s IPO Details

Semidux intends to raise $17.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final figure may change.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price, which is typical for lack of participation in Chinese IPOs.

As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.

I estimated the firm’s Enterprise Value at IPO should be around $120 million based on a 5.5x EV/Sales multiple of $22 million TTM revenue.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 50% for tape-out and mass production of self-developed chips, and mass production of MetaBox; approximately 15% for developing domestic and international markets; approximately 17% for investing in technology research and development; approximately 9% for establishing new overseas subsidiaries; and approximately 9% for investing in related industries, although we have not yet identified nor entered into preliminary negotiations with any specific acquisition target and do not have any agreements for acquisitions or investments as of the date of this prospectus. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available. China-based companies rarely record an online roadshow presentation.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the company is not involved in any legal actions that it believes would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is EF Hutton.

Semidux Has Produced Highly Variable Results

JIE is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its growth plans and working capital requirements.

Semidux’s financials have shown high fluctuation in revenue and operating results in recent years, likely due, in part, to the negative effects of the COVID lockdowns in 2022.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending September 30, 2023, was $2.7 million.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has varied; its Selling efficiency multiple rose sharply into positive territory but has also been highly variable in recent reporting periods.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.

JIE’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent substantially on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for providing the firm’s products and services is large but highly fragmented and subject to intense competition and pricing pressures.

The company uses a WFOE structure or Wholly Foreign Owned Entity, so U.S. investors will just be able to invest in a Cayman-domiciled shell that holds equity interests in Chinese operating entities.

Additional risks include potential delisting requirements from the U.S. HFCA Act, if company auditors don't make their working papers available for audit by the PCAOB.

The Chinese government may intervene in the company's business operations or industry at any time and without warning and has a recent history of doing so in certain industries.

After-IPO communications from the leadership of small Chinese companies are typically minimal, showing little interest in informing shareholders of the company's progress.

Given the firm’s highly variable recent results and intensely competitive operating environment, the IPO may be challenged.

I’ll provide a final opinion on Semidux (Cayman) Holding Ltd. when we learn more IPO details from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.